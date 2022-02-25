Of the many things that drive me day in and day out…getting the forecast correct is the most important thing I do every day for FOX 4. The entire team is driven to be as accurate as possible.

Over the past several years…the FOX 4 Weather Team has worked very hard in achieving the highest amount of forecast accuracy attainable…and while we aren’t perfect…and we never will be perfect…we’re extremely good at what we do and it’s with great pleasure that for the 2nd year in a row…the FOX 4 Weather Team has been certified “Most Accurate” of all the TV stations in KC.

This certification is done by an independent company based in Arizona, called WeatheRate. It’s not connected in any which way to any TV station in the country. They evaluate TV weather forecasts all over the country for 365 days a year. Most of the bigger TV markets are evaluated…from New York City all the way down to Myrtle Beach, SC. In all some 95 TV markets (based on population) are evaluated each day. They’ve been doing this for more than 15 years. There is no day off for accuracy when it comes to covering the weather in KC.

Each day we input our forecasts on a website and there are many variables to put in…related to temperatures…sky conditions…precipitation…timing of the precipitation…what kind of precipitation will fall from the sky…winds…severe weather risks…and how much snow may fall during winter storms. These forecasts go out for 4 days. Points are added for every “wrong” aspect of the forecast on a sliding scale as the days go out. The more points you get…the worse your accuracy. In a sense it’s like golf. The LOWER the score the better. In the world of WeatheRate…the lower the score the more accurate a forecast is. If a station doesn’t insert their data…then the company grabs the information from the stations website. The WeatheRate season runs from March 1st through the last day of February.

Several years ago, when I took over the evening shift…one of my primary goals was to increase the forecast accuracy of the station to levels that some said couldn’t be done…and create a forecast that you can trust more and more. The teams goal was to produce a consistent and accurate forecast from morning to night that you can rely on more than ever…and that goal goes hand in hand with our certification from WeatheRate.

You may remember when we attained this certification last year…I told you that the accuracy that the FOX 4 Weather Team achieved had NEVER been done before in the history of KC TV weather ratings before. It was an astounding achievement for this market. Our forecasts were so accurate last year…that with the exception of some of the TV markets in areas of the country where the weather is typically more benign…such as Florida, Arizona, and California, few stations had a better accuracy rating than FOX 4. Remember this is a place that has 4 seasons…and sometimes 4 seasons in one day!

So what did we achieve this past year…we did EVEN BETTER and were EVEN MORE ACCURATE. We broke our record from last year…actually shattered it really.

These days you may notice TV stations telling you how accurate they may be…which is a fair promotional statement to make…but the thing is FOX 4 is the only station that day in and day out can say that we’ve been certified as the most accurate in KC by an independent daily verification.

We also show this to you nightly with our “forecast checks”. I tell you what the forecast was for the day (from the night before) and then show you how I did. Was I right or wrong? We have a 3° spread for high temperatures and uniquely to KC and the country…we also verify whether or not our forecast verified from a sky condition standpoint. Did I say it was going to be a sunny day…and did it rain instead? That would be a wrong forecast obviously. It’s a combination that nobody in KC does on the air and it’s to be as transparent as possible with you nightly. As a matter of fact I’m not aware of ANY station in the country that does this unique forecast verification for you. What is our “success rate” doing this unique verification. Over 90%!

As I mentioned at the top of the blog…we will never be perfect. Remember we attempt to forecast things that don’t exist. Tracking a storm for 5000 miles from off the coast of Russia to the Plains of the USA can be challenging to do…and then predicting to the day…and sometimes to the hour when the weather will change is tough. Sometimes the rain or snow that will move into the region several days from now won’t even develop until a few hours of its arrival or perhaps won’t develop at all till it’s right on top of Kansas City…and yet meteorologists do this routinely…some better than others.

WeatheRate is our way of showing you who does this more accurately day in and day out in Kansas City. A forecast that you can truly trust from a team of meteorologists who make this our top priority every single day and on every single newscast.

Joe