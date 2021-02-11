Joe’s Weather Blog: Cold and getting much colder (THU-2/11)

Another one of those days where temperatures should waffle around 5-10° or so because of cloudy conditions. There may be a few thin spots out there but overall another gray day. This will be our 5th straight day with highs below 20°…possibly our 5th straight day with highs 15° or lower and IF we don’t get to 16° today that streak will go through at least Monday…and probably Tuesday too.

This really is impressive cold and it’s going to get reinforced tomorrow to some degree as even colder air comes into the region. This will set up us for a REALLY cold weekend…single digit highs likely and overnight lows threatening to go below 0°

The overall nighttime low situation will revolve around clouds…too many and temperatures won’t drop much…to few and we could tank. There may be some openings in the clouds Saturday but overall the gray skies continue.

Forecast:

Today: Generally cloudy, breezy and cold with highs 15-18°

Tonight: Cloudy with lows down to about 5°

Tomorrow: Cloudy with perhaps some light snow developing tomorrow night. Highs around 10°

Saturday: Brief early snow possible. Dusting to 1″ then mainly cloudy with a couple of breaks possible. Highs around 5-10°

Sunday: Cloudy with highs around 5° or so. There may be some patches of light snow out there too.

In cases where the winds pick up over the weekend the wind chills will tank to 20-25° below.

Discussion:

I want to go back to something I wrote about yesterday…the chances of getting sub-zero cold when we have cloudy conditions. It doesn’t happen often. That’s not to say it won’t happen over the next 5 days…but you really need clearer skies locally to do it.

So since 2000 there have been 53 times we’ve been below 0°

and

So with a bit assist from the folks up at IA State and Daryl Herzmann we were able to go through the data and where it was easily available look to see when skies were clear for those dates. There are more than a few dates where the data doesn’t show up at all but there a many that worked out…and notice all the CLR or FEW. That references clear skies or few clouds (mostly clear). IF skies were cloudy it shows as OVC. Notice all the CLR skies or FEW cloud signals. This data is for KCI as is the temperatures above.

You can see the dates the times where for example 01:53 is 2AM in these examples.

Anyway…there are some exceptions but the connection is really obvious.

So that leads us to the next shot of even colder air. It’s up there now and will come in somewhat tomorrow and really get pushed in over the weekend into next week.

The following maps show the temperatures in relation to normal at 5,000 feet. These are in °C so you about double it for °F

Friday morning

Saturday evening

Monday evening

So yeah…it’s going to be cold for sure.

Interesting to note…the history of KC having more than a couple of days with highs under 10° isn’t that high.

There have only been 8 times that highs have remained below 10° for 3 days or more.

We’ll see if this happens over the weekend…there is the potential of 12AM highs messing things up a bit but it’s doable starting Saturday.

As far as snow there isn’t anything overwhelming showing up. Just some modest chances locally that IF they happen would yield under 1″ totals for the Metro. One chance comes later Friday night into Saturday early. Then perhaps something Sunday afternoon/night into Monday AM. These snows will be coming into strong high pressure which may help to evaporate a lot of the snow as it comes towards the Metro from the west or southwest.

There will be chances but a “big” storm isn’t looking too favorable at this point. Although is won’t take much with this bitterly cold air for any snow to overachieve because of 20:1 snow ratios. So I can’t let the guard down regarding that aspect of things over the weekend.

Taken at face value the EURO would have 3-6″ of snow into the middle of next week and the GFS would have 4-8″ of snow because of the extremely cold air yielding these high ratio snows which can add up quickly.

We’ll just deal with that on a day by day basis.

By the way…nasty ice has been an issue in the TN Valley and down towards TX. Bad accidents in the Dallas area this morning. Also a big snowstorm is likely in OK and parts of N TX later this weekend.

The feature photo is from Donna Brasfield down in Yuma, AZ. She’s not planning on coming back to KC until it warms up. By the way…maybe by next Friday we could crack 32°. Maybe.

Joe