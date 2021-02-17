Joe’s Weather Blog: Coming out of the abyss (WED-2/17)

Snow will continue for a few more hours this morning, especially from the Metro southeastwards as expected. Overnight a dusting to 1″ feel and some areas will end up with close to 2″ from this, again favoring areas SE of the Downtown area.

Next on the agenda is more important I guess. That is continued moderation in the temperatures that are affecting the region. Highs today will be about 5-10° better than yesterday. Then by Friday we’re making our 1st run towards 32° in about 2 weeks or so.

No more records…but still another chance of snow over the weekend. Then serious moderation in temperatures as we get back to where February usually gets us for next week.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Light snow winds down this morning towards lunch. Dusting to 2″ for most areas from KC southwards. Highs approach 20°

Tonight: Cloudy and cold with lows 5-10°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cold with highs near 20°

Friday: Better with highs approaching 30°

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So we’re coming up from the valley of cold. The coldest part of the arctic air is starting to modify as the worst will gradually come to an end through Friday.

Through yesterday we’re running 17° or so below average, which is even more impressive since we started the 1st few days of the month above average. The flip has been brutal and dramatic.

This is the 6th coldest start to February in KC weather history.

For the 1st 16 days of the month…it’s also the most number of times highs have been below 10°

Just a brutally cold pattern.

There are changes happening though…it’s NOT a cold this morning…we’re 20° or so less cold than yesterday’s record setting start to the day.

While today will still be about 20° below average for highs…it’s a start to a more variable pattern that will bring us more seasonable days…more ups and downs for the back 10 days of the month. We can still have some cold days in there…but the weather should be more variable.

This morning there was over 71% of the country under a blanket of snow…down 2% from yesterday.

This next map is just incredible to see.

That is impressive.

Data though that this is winding down though. Model data for the ext 10-15 days shows the return hopefully of some 50s early next week!

EURO Data through the 3rd

GFS data through the 4th

That’s more like it.

You might be wondering where average is these days…low to mid 40s for highs and low to mid 20s for lows.

Temperatures in the following graphic are usually in the blown range…the average range…give or take some spacing

That hasn’t been the case for the last 2 weeks or so. The bottom of the blue range is record cold.

It’s going to get better over the next 5 days.

I need some blog days off. So the next blog may come this weekend. There is another system that will need to be watched on Sunday for some snow or a mix in the area. Iffy on that.

The feature photo comes from the fine folks at People of Cowtown.

Joe