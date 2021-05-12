Joe’s Weather Blog: Enjoy the dry days because rain makes grain (WED-5/12)

It’s a pretty but cool start to our Wednesday. Skies have finally cleared out this morning and there will be quite a bit of sunshine over the next couple of days. That’s the good news…the bad news is that starting Friday and for about a week or so…rain chances will be numerous. Perhaps not every day…but odds are rain chances will be with us quite a bit.

With all that rain comes the potential of heavier rains…and while severe weather isn’t expected into early next week locally…some heavy rain totals are possible.

So let’s enjoy this nice weather!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Cool though with highs in the mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear and crisp with lows in the lower 40s

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and closer to average with highs approaching 70°

Friday: Showers are possible. Nothing too heavy overall. Highs will be cooler again…mainly in the mid 60s.

Discussion:

It’s nice to see the sunshine in the area once again!

Look at this shot from Ben down in the Lee’s Summit area…he get’s his drone out every so often and sends in these great shots.

So pretty!

So some nice weather for the next couple of days…I’m going to do some mowing and probably get down a round of weed and feed too I think. After tomorrow…things get a bit dicey when it comes to dryer times locally.

There will be multiple reasons for rain starting Friday…and remember May and June are the two wettest months in the KC area. Mid May to mid June then would be the sweet spot for rain…and at least that’s they way things will be starting.

On Friday a weak and somewhat disorganized wave will be coming through. The better forcing perhaps is more towards northern MO on this one and model data sort of shows this. The EURO and the GFS vary on the rain amounts though…I tend to think this may end up on the lower side of guidance and not the upper side. The GFS in particular to me sees to be biased towards heavy rains since the upgrade a couple of months ago.

Here are the two models. Use the slide bar to compare the amounts. This would be rain totals from Friday morning into Saturday morning. Most of the rain should wind down sometime Friday afternoon. I think we’ll see under 1/2″ or so…perhaps under 1/4″ on average

Then on Saturday a somewhat stronger disturbance (maybe) comes across northern KS and moves towards our area. This time there will be more moisture overall available in the lower half of the atmosphere for it to work with. So that should lead to higher rain totals in the region.

Here are the 24 hour totals from Friday evening into Saturday evening.

I think amount may be heavier with this…perhaps more in the 1/2″ to 1 1/2″ range.

Then on Sunday…a somewhat stronger disturbance once again comes across KS…and again it comes into an atmosphere with a lot of moisture in in which means efficient rain production possible with any of the heavier cells.

So let’s add things up from the EURO and the GFS…from Friday morning into Monday morning.

Again the GFS 5″ total I think are way too aggressive. Odds though do favor 1.5-3″ of rain for that time frame based on the current data. Sometimes though what happens one day will affect the other day so perhaps there will be some changes to this rough idea.

You get the point though…lots of rain opportunities coming…and that’s just through Monday morning. More chances may be with us into Tuesday as well next week.

Despite all this…the risk of severe weather is low. There just doesn’t appear to be much instability to work with into the weekend and Monday too. There mu=ight be a bit on Sunday but that is just to perhaps stir up a few more non-severe thunderstorms.

The southern Plains and TX may get more active later next week though.

Elsewhere, speaking of severe weather…look what happened in New Orleans last night.

Gif loop of the tornado warned storm that moved through downtown New Orleans about an hour ago. #nola #lawx pic.twitter.com/5Bbj84yWA3 — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) May 12, 2021

Some damage in the Carrollton area Entergy New Orleans crews are encountering while working to safely restore power following last night's strong storms. To learn more about our restoration process ➡️ https://t.co/pt5eu7qhAS pic.twitter.com/FwQ4URWrBQ — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) May 12, 2021

For farmers probably a lot of this is good news…although perhaps too much good news is a bad thing but the range and pasture land is about to get a big old drink of water…and while there was some degrading the the condition of the pastureland in the last week..we’re in pretty good shape, especially on the MO side of things.

Latest @USDA/@usda_nass map showing percent of rangeland and pasture conditions that are poor to very poor, and compared to last week.



The National picture slightly improved w/44% of rangeland/pasture conditions poor to very poor, compared to 47% last week. #drought pic.twitter.com/741Byfz284 — NIDIS Drought.gov (@DroughtGov) May 11, 2021

Only 2″ of of the pasture and range land is rated as poor to very poor. 12% on the KS side. This rain may help that scenario a bit. Note the upper Midwest and the Dakotas. Not good.

Let’s reverse that and show the good to very good conditions.

The reverse view of @USDA/@usda_nass rangeland and pasture conditions, this map showing good to excellent, and compared to last week.



Only 24% of the National conditions are good/excellent, a 2% improvement from last week. #drought pic.twitter.com/rSp1MfIcNc — NIDIS Drought.gov (@DroughtGov) May 11, 2021

MO side…75% and KS side 54%

Meanwhile that terrible drought in the SW just keeps raging on.

The past year has been exceptionally dry across northern Arizona. Here's a look at where we stand compared to normal over the past 365 days. Most locations have seen the driest or 2nd driest such period on record! #azwx pic.twitter.com/aApWFSl5mt — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 12, 2021

The feature photo today is from Patrick Redding of the pretty sunrise up towards Zona Rosa.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Joe