Joe’s Weather Blog: Enjoy today…because it’s not so good after this (WED-2/3)

Well today may be the last really mild day for awhile. We’re going to be very vulnerable to strong cold fronts with occasional batches of arctic air dumps into the middle of the month, and perhaps beyond that. Snow risks will be coming towards the region every so often…and it’s about to be “real” winter for awhile.

There will be occasional relaxations of the cold…but the overall trends after today are cold. Systems will need to be watched for snow production. The models last night were a winter wonderland for snow lovers…that still remains to be seen though and the precise timing of the arctic air on Saturday is still a bit questionable as is the 2nd batch of potential snow. The 1st batch comes tomorrow.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs 55-60°. Winds may gust to 25 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds with perhaps some drizzle developing towards daybreak. Breezy and mild with lows in the mid>upper 40s

Tomorrow: We’re dropping from there as a cold front comes through towards mid morning with rain developing and then sharply dropping temperatures with blustery NW winds ushering in colder weather. Temperatures drop to near 30° by lunch and then perhaps recover a few degrees in the afternoon. A minor coating is possible…and we’ll need to watch for black ice issues (maybe) on bridges and overpasses. This is questionable.

Friday: Seasonably cold start and actually not a bad afternoon with highs in the mid 40s

Discussion:

Well our weather is about to get a lot more exciting. Typically arctic air mass intrusions are pretty clear cut from a timing standpoint within about 72 hours. There will be a blast over the weekend but I wonder about the timing of the blast on Saturday. More on that later on.

Tomorrow is a bit of a headache. We typically have a hard time getting snow accumulations after light rains. This is mainly because we start mild then as colder air comes in the drier air usually shuts things down…but we may see just a bit of snow after the cold front passes tomorrow. That front will not have arctic origins but it will markedly drop temperatures during the morning into the early afternoon.

The newest NAM model though has sort of backed off from the last few runs of a sharper cold air mass for tomorrow afternoon. The temperatures of the air above the surface have risen markedly over the last 4 runs of the model…so yeah it’s going to get colder but perhaps we can avoid the black ice scenarios…although areas especially north and northeast of the Metro may have that issue depending on if the roads dry out fast enough with the stronger winds.

By the way…if traveling to IA…the combination of wind and snow will create blizzard conditions.

Friday is actually a pretty decent day…mid 40s should be doable.

Then the arctic air watch starts over the weekend. I still am not convinced on the precise timing of the arrival of the arctic air. It will be on Saturday but a difference of 6 hours could make the difference between potentially near 40° highs and highs only around 25° or so. The warmer air mass that comes into the area on Friday may still be around for at least part of the morning on Saturday (or it may not). This has ramifications for temperatures on Saturday.

The new NAM out this morning and the overnight EURO suggest the potential of 40-45° highs before the arctic air comes in. Here is the new NAM…

First around noon Saturday.

Now around 6PM…look at the drop!

This is the morning run.

The GFS thinks the colder air comes in fast and furious on Saturday so that it’s idea of max temperatures by noon look like this for Saturday.

That’s a 20° difference by lunch Saturday. It has the arctic air here earlier obviously.

The overnight EURO also has it “milder”

These are all important things because it could make a difference between getting a skiff of snow or perhaps getting something a bit more noteworthy.

The NAM develops a surface storm along the arctic boundary and squirts that towards northern MO…this helps to keep the best accumulating snows towards the north of the area…we sort of get something but not much with the arctic air.

All the solutions sort of make sense to me…and that’s an issue but I think I’m more of a slightly delayed arctic air arrival thought at this point. Meaning Saturday has some potential to warm up for a few hours before the arctic air arrives. 40s could be a push perhaps…but maybe mid 30s and then the plunge.

We should be in the arctic air on Sunday and then once there we’re going to mostly remain there for almost all of next week it appears.

Look at these 5 day averages for the air mass above us and towards the northern Plains. This shows the anomalies compared to average. The 1st map is for day 5-10 and the send from day 10-15.

What may eventually happen towards or after mid month is that the cold air will be exhausted and Canada will moderate and that less cold air will come towards us and we go back into a nicer downsloping flow…but it’s going to be a bumpy 2 weeks.

There are good indications that our various indices that we watch including the Arctic Oscillation and the North American Oscillation that truly bottom out in the next week or so…really come back to the positive side of things for the 1st time in awhile towards the middle of the month…that would tend to favor milder temperatures…again this would be in about 2 weeks or so.

With all this cold air…obviously thoughts turn to snow…and the models early last night were generous in the snows…starting Saturday into next week.

The models are responding mostly.

The EURO and GFS over the next 10 days. Use the slider bar to see the differences.

That’s a lot of snow…and with the cold air in place for 10+ days when all this happens…it would mostly be the fluffy easier to accumulate type snows.

So things are going to change around here and real winter awaits. How much snow we get remains to be seen because in a winter where snow has been a struggle to some extent…there are ways for the snow aspect of this to underperform while the cold air comes through to expectations. These cold air masses can overwhelm the pattern…and if we’re not in the right spot for these waves coming through

Our feature photo comes from Sandra Cox

Towards Warrensburg

Joe