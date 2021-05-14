Joe’s Weather Blog: Eventually some rain and then more rain (FRI-5/14)

It’s Friday and we’ll actually have a decent day in the area. Granted there will be a lot of clouds and perhaps a few showers somewhere, especially up north…but overall today will be a breezy and nice day in the area.

The weekend isn’t terrible but it’s very iffy. Tomorrow morning and most of Sunday are dicey it appears. There will be a few hours here and there with not much happening I think…temperatures will be cool with the rain in the area.

Next week will sort of be in and out too…more scattered activity likely, almost every day it appears although a day here or there may be mostly rain free.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with perhaps a few showers around. Rain chance about 20%. Highs approaching 70°

Tonight: Cloudy with rain chances increasing towards daybreak. Lows in the 50s

Tomorrow: Rain around…especially through lunch. Then lots of clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Off and on rainy with highs in the 60s

Discussion:

Time is limited for the blog today because I have a school presentation to do…so I’m not going to go through all the rain talk of all the previous blogs this week.

Follow the forecasts on air for updated rain chances and better times this weekend where things may dry out for a bit of time.

I wanted to touch on the lack of severe weather…some tweets I saw yesterday too.

A check-up on the tornado tally, to date. We've been fortunate to be below average, nationwide.



So far this year: 403 tornadoes



Average for Jan. 1 – May 11: 582



In 2011, 1,039 tornadoes by now.



Storms will return to the Southern Plains:https://t.co/gRoE95Qy08#txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/n1RShnY3LM — Geoff Cornish (@StormOfCorn) May 13, 2021

I’ve blogged about this a lot over the past month or so…

I thought though I would dig in a bot more and look at the number of severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings issued from the individual offices.

21 is a pretty low number (so far)

From Topeka…

28 is also a pretty low number through mid May

There have been slower years and not all warnings actually mean something for sure is happening, especially when it comes to severe thunderstorm warnings.

Nationwide though you can see the lack of activity in the Plains especially.

A simple departure from a 20 year average for number of year-to-date WFO issued Severe Thunderstorm + Tornado Warnings. @NWSPaducah with the largest negative at -100 (45 vs 145 avg). @NWSTallahassee with the largest positive at 51 (179 vs 128 avg). -1830 warnings nationwide! https://t.co/sQKfXLCGqy pic.twitter.com/eZTKA6xII0 — daryl herzmann (@akrherz) May 14, 2021

If we broaden it out for the individual states…

Missouri

Kansas

From a warning standpoint the fewest in KS since 2000.

Not expecting a lot to change locally into the weekend. There were a few yesterday in NW KS. Today there is a slight risk of severe weather in western KS.

Meanwhile out west…the drought worsens. California is going to have themselves quite the situation as the heat gets worse over the summer out there.

100% of California is covered in moderate #drought for the first time since late October 2014. Additionally, exceptional drought (the highest classification of drought) has expanded across much of the Southern Sierra and Eastern Sierra. Not good. #CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/t2Ele8VKq3 — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) May 14, 2021

They could certainly use some of the rain coming our way over the weekend especially.

There are also some pretty dry conditions this spring in parts of the SE part of the country as well.

OK that’s it for today…potentially a blog update over the weekend.

The feature photo comes from @FXHex on twitter.

Joe