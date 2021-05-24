Joe’s Weather Blog: Exchanging one wet pattern for another (MON-5/24)

Well we salvaged most of Sunday after a dreary Saturday…and we’re starting to see the changes in the upper air flow that has persistently given us off and on rain now for almost 10 days. IF it rains today up at KCI…it will be 10 straight days of rain officially in KC…that would tie a record set back in 1903 and 1914.

The key is it has to be KCI because that’s currently the “official” reporting station…and with the scattered nature of what may happen today…that is not a look but is possible. It only takes 1/100″ of moisture to verify.

Can we make it to a 10 day rain streak? Check out some record rainy periods from the past.#RainForDays pic.twitter.com/8BAjHm5RNK — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 23, 2021

Odds do favor rains coming over the next few days…tomorrow and Thursday look promising.

It’s also time to start paying attention to severe weather set-ups and the potential of us seeing some stronger storms locally. We’ll see how each days set-up evolves…because what happens one day could influence another day.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds with some scattered afternoon showers and storms in the area. Random in nature it appears. Warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s

Tonight: Fair skies and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s

Tomorrow: Sort of like today but there may be a few stronger storms later in the evening and overnight. Those storms will need to be watched for stronger potential. Highs near 80°

Wednesday: Depending on the later night storms on Tuesday and where the form and move…we actually could have a pretty nice day. Highs in the 80° range.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So the persistent eastern high and western low in the upper levels of the atmosphere has broken down to a large extent. The eastern US high is sort of in control of the flow right now in the central US but it’s still a moist flow of air comin gup from the south at the surface and aloft.

I posted an image like this on my FB page on Saturday…here is an updated image…it more or less shows the flow of air around the USA.

We’re still more or less in a flow of air from the deep south and the Gulf of Mexico. So the moisture will continue to be present for awhile. The eastern US is hot and dry with some significant dry spells continuing for that part of the country. Here is a look at yesterday’s highs.

A few 90s in red mixed in.

The southerly flow aloft is going to make a shift more towards a southwesterly flow aloft. This doesn’t really mean a lot in terms of of rain situation because that type a “new” flow is still a flow that allows disturbances to come across the Plains…it’s just sort of a more typical late May flow of the atmosphere I would say.

This does a few things for us…again we’re in the wettest time of the year…so it won’t take much to create more areas of rain. The atmosphere really doesn’t care that we’re have 9 or 10 days in a row with rain…it more or less cares about the flow of disturbances during this time of the year…and with the week coming…the flow is one that would give us more rain at times.

As we take a look at the total rain for the week ending Saturday evening…it’s generous. Ignore the GFS forecast of a min along the I-70 corridor. Take a look at a couple of models using the slider bar feature.

The models are also trying to resolve the delicate nature of overnight storm complexes…which is tough to do at this point…but there are signals for them later in the week.

As far as the severe weather risks go…there will be some set-ups developing in the Plains…how exactly we’re affected by the day to day set-ups. we’ll see. There aren’t any classic set-ups at this point…although there are more pathways this week compared to any week we’ve seen so far this spring around here in a spring devoid of severe weather risks locally.

There should be some sort of mesoscale convective complex developing later Wednesday in the Plains…that would have a tendency to come towards the region…sometime later Wednesday night or Thursday morning. That could have potentially stronger winds with it.

Then depending on where that MCS fades away could influence the storm scenario later Thursday afternoon. We’ll also have to see if we can rebuild the instability around here as well. IF we have a rainy Thursday that would reduce any severe weather prospects locally because we won’t be able to build up the instability.

So there are ifs and or buts to the severe weather picture locally. The higher risks tomorrow are probably aligned more towards northern MO and northwards…the higher risks on Wednesday night are somewhat more towards central and NE KS…then there could be a chance on Friday too somewhere out there.

This will probably change over the coming days though and it’s worth paying attention to the day to day forecast changes as one thing influences another thing.

There has been more severe weather though out west…towards CO especially. This is from the other day.

Sped up video of the 3 tornadoes from the storm south of Limon, CO May 22 2021. This was a nice storm tracking nearly due north along Hwy 71. These are also my 2nd-4th tornadoes following my 1st near Sterling City, TX on the 17th. #cowx #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/1hnIECqxHY — Matt Minnillo (@MattBlueThunder) May 23, 2021

Oh finally…you’re probably going to be hearing about this sooner rather than later…

You may have read that Wednesdays #supermoon will be the biggest of 2021. Technically true, but don't expect much. While the Moon will be 96 miles closer than April's supermoon, that adds 0.00028º to its apparent diameter (8/10ths of an arc second) pic.twitter.com/Q6nFDpUvFf — Tony Rice (@rtphokie) May 23, 2021

Oh but Wednesday morning there is a lunar eclipse that we should see (clouds permitting). The problem is that the eclipse is maxed out as the sun is rising…so you may want to check it out earlier rather than later.

Not sue how things will look with the rising sun on the eastern horizon but there might be a sweet spot in there between 5:15 and 5:45 or so to look at it. The moon will appear reddish. Again if we have clear skies.

That’s it for today…the feature photo is from Roberta Mueller down in Lees Summit

Joe