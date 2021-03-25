Joe’s Weather Blog: Guess what…more rain and setting the severe weather table (THU-3/25)

Today is actually the 2 year anniversary of me shifting from the weekends to the weekdays. More on that later in a post. What hasn’t changed though is the rain…it’s out there again and will be with us into the mid to late afternoon. Nothing too heavy. Just a persistent mostly light rain that will bring about 1/4″ to near 1/2″ of moisture to the area from KC aoutheastwards.

The good news is that the weekend is looking better and early next week we may be in the 70s before a quick moving cold front comes through and drops temperatures for about 36 hours before we warm-up again later in next week.

Forecast:

Today: Rainy with temperatures only in the mid 40s

Tonight: Breaks in the clouds every so often but overall pretty cloudy with lows in the upper 30s, although if we clear out it could be near 35°

Tomorrow: A nicer day with highs 60-65°. There may be some showers overnight into early Saturday

This weekend: Nicer with highs in the 60s

Discussion:

Let’s start with some good news on a gloomy morning. The drought situation (for now) is about as good for MO/KS as it can possibly be. KS is a tough one with these drought reports but there has been ample moisture (mostly rain) for the last few weeks and that has removed the vast majority of the state from drought. The far western part of the state is still in it somewhat.

On the MO side…that’s not a mistake…no drought whatsoever. Quite the opposite especially in the southern part of the state.

Over the last 30 days there has been almost 3-5 times the typical amounts of moisture in parts of KS and towards the SE of the Metro as well

It is like mother nature knows where our station gaps are… departure from normal precipitation over the last 30 days. #kswx pic.twitter.com/DMevSTtYkh — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) March 25, 2021

So it’s wet out there and more rain is falling this morning.

This rain will be with us for a good part of the day.

Again another possible rain comes tomorrow night but it may remain towards the NW of KC this time…and area that won’t get much from today’s rainfall (if any).

Next significant system after today is later next Tuesday as a seasonably strong cold front comes into warmer air. 70s are likely early next week with a freeze increasingly likely next Thursday morning to start April. This is not unusual for early April at all.

The major story today will be unfolding in the deep south as a potent severe weather and tornado set-up is developing. Another HIGH risk of severe storms is out there for parts of MS/AL and this one may be worse that what happened last week when almost 50 tornadoes hit rural areas of the deep south.

We went almost 10 years between high risk issuances in March…and now we’ve had 2 in about a weeks time.

Storm surveys have been completed and the final tornado count from the March 17-18 storms is 49.

4 EF2s, 24 EF1s, and 21 EF0s.

By state…AL-26, MS-11, NC-3, FL-3, GA-3, and 1 in MO, AR, LA, and VA.

Total length of all 41 tracks 239.28 miles. pic.twitter.com/leFcDOm9Wq — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) March 24, 2021

The potential for stronger and more significant tornadoes is maximized in AL/MS.

The atmosphere is really screaming a bad scenario and now the hope is that something changes that isn’t expected to change to prevent these potentially bad tornados from happening.

A tornado outbreak is expected this afternoon into this evening across the TN Valley and portions of the southern U.S. Several significant, long-track tornadoes, destructive wind gusts greater than 75mph, and hail 2+ inches in diameter are possible. #TNwx #MSwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/IpStSRt3Kk — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 25, 2021

The SPC has really been banging on this for a few days as their “language” gets stronger and stronger getting closer to the event.

The model data is screaming bad things for today down there.

This next animation is a product called the Significant Tornado Parameter

This parameter includes various indices that are combined together. Those are VERY high end numbers in that part of the country.

I wanted to know how often 6 or more tornadoes (all strengths and EF2/F2+) in a single day struck in March for AR, LA, TN, MS, AL & GA. Only 1976 saw more than 1 day with 6 or more EF2+ tornadoes between 1950-2019. Usual dataset caveats apply. @USTornadoes @spann @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/WRm6hcVWIW — Anthony Masiello (@antmasiello) March 25, 2021

On top of all that…flooding is going to be an issue as well for parts of the deep south.

Bad weather day for them.

Our feature photo comes from DeAnna Blair.

Joe