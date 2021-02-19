Joe’s Weather Blog: Ice box to shorts weather (FRI-2/19)

Good Friday to you…it’s been a long stretch of weather around these parts…bitterly cold temperatures…long lasting and grinding cold days and nights…snow but no big snows…just lots of snow opportunities lately…and about 10 other things with the weather.

Things are going to be transitioning back to more typical late February weather days…that means some days are going to be pretty darn good…and others less good. We’re going to see a realignment of the jet stream over the coming days…allowing the colder arctic air to retreat back north into Canada and northwards…so that means we’ll see a nice warm-up…so much so that 60s are possible on Tuesday. Nice switcheroo!

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs finally around 32. We’ve been below 32° since 5:25 PM on the 5th. We may end that streak today…or if not certainly tomorrow I think.

Tonight: The only issue is if we get some clouds to form thanks to the melting snow. Temperatures won’t be as cold though a we’ve seen. Lows near 20°

Saturday: Variable clouds and sunshine. Highs well into the 30s

Sunday: There might be a shot of a wintry mix during the morning. The only thing to watch is if the roads remain cold enough in spots, especially where there is still snow on the ground to create a few slick spots. Highs in the mid 30s. Breezy as well.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So this has been quite the run of weather over the past 2 weeks. Snow…mostly light totals for the Metro…and bitterly cold days. Over the last 15 days or so these are the anomalies and you can just see the colder air pouring out of Canada.

and into the Plains and deep south.

and in reality the colors don’t change enough to reflect just how below average we’ve been as wel as many others.

This might be a it more helpful.

Off-the-charts cold, literally. It's been more than 30 degrees below avg. in the weekly mean. Rarely, if ever, in the modern record has such severe Winter weather affected so many in the Central United States for so long. pic.twitter.com/c9t1ZYCL1O — Greg Postel (@GregPostel) February 19, 2021

So yeah…brutal cold…and snowy at times but yet still no big snowstorms in the Metro at least.

We’ve had a remarkable 15 days with at least 1/10″ of snow…ad 11 days with a trace. So since November 1st we’ve had 26 “events” and yet only around 12″ of snow total. Each event has averaged 1/2″ or so of snow. Interesting really.

Actually when you look back on it…not that unusual to have all the 1/10″+ snow events. From the 1st of October through yesterday, here is where we stand

It exactly matches last year…and is less than 2019!

Remember it was tough for us to get snow here in NOV/DEC/JAN before this whole thing started.

The 11 trace events though seem like a lot but I haven’t dug too far into that aspect of things

Data by the way is for KCI.

From a snow standpoint…the “winners’ or perhaps losers depending on their perspective obviously is the southern Plains. Interesting to note that there hasn’t been much snow in central and western KS with all of this and the Dakotas too have been short changed quite a bit.

This is important for what’s coming over the next 5 days…because while we’ll moderate over the weekend (still be below average though for highs at least) we’ll lurch into much warmer weather next week for several days. Monday and Tuesday especially look warmest…we’ll start training off on Wednesday. Nothing extreme though.

So with the lack of snowcover out there in the central part of KS and the reduction of snows locally…a downslope wind event will take us right back up…and fast. It’s a replay of the warmer day regimes of DEC and JAN really when temperatures would soar…and if we can get the right combination of sunshine and wind…and now with increasing daylight helping the cause…temperature could pop well into the 60s! It happened before all this craziness and my though is that Tuesday has the potential of being in the mid 60s!

We deserve it!

Before we get there though…let’s watch this Sunday morning. There might be a light wintry mix slide through the area. Sometimes after all this cold weather the pavement has a tendency, especially in shaded areas to retain it’s coldness. There could be some slick areas developing in the morning should we get some light precipitation. There might be a mix of sleet/snow and then some light freezing drizzle or something before things wind down in the afternoon.

Worth paying attention too.

Finally a look at some perspective in terms of just out outstanding this cold was in weather record data.

🧵 Starting a thread with records, stats, and other superlatives from the mid-February winter weather blitz. This may not be everything — there’s too much going on! — but these are the things that I’ve noticed. 🥶❄️⛄️

Today, Tuesday February 16, marked the largest fraction of the Lower 48 states covered by snow in at least 18 years.

73% of the CONUS was covered in snow as of Midnight CST, February 16, modeled by @nwsnwc (NOHRSC). This is the greatest extent on record in the database, which dates back to 2003. pic.twitter.com/hSbWuxANh9 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 16, 2021

On Valentine’s Day, we had the largest area of the CONUS covered by issued* Winter Storm Warnings in at least 16 years.

* Counts area of WSW after they were issued even if some had not technically gone into effect yet.

That's ~1.6 million km^2 with active Winter Storm Warnings or, put another way, the area currently covered by Winter Storm Warnings over the CONUS is larger than the land area of Alaska. The previous #1 day since 2005 was Feb. 1, 2011, with about 1.2 million km^2 of warnings. pic.twitter.com/f4ZsKJgsqz — Greg Carbin (@GCarbin) February 14, 2021

On Friday and Saturday, February 12-13, Seattle (Sea-Tac) and Portland (PDX) had their largest two-day snowfall in about five decades.

11.1” at Sea-Tac, most since 1972

9.4” at PDX, most since 1968

Also further inland…

9.9” at Boise, most since 1996

On Valentine’s Day, Central Texas had some record snow. Abilene (14.8”) had their largest storm on record, and San Angelo (10.1”) had their largest calendar day snowfall.

Austin, Texas had its largest two-day snowfall (6.4”) in over 70 years (since 1949) on Feb 14-15, and south-central and southeast Texas cities (including Austin and Houston, among others) have generally seen their coldest readings since 1989.

This event marked the first time @NWSHouston issued a Wind Chill Warning. Looks like Houston Hobby had the lowest (+1°F) wind chill on an hourly observation since 1990 per IEM METAR archives.

Tyler, Texas set an all-time record low of -6 on Tuesday morning (Feb 16), with a 138 year period of record dating back to 1883.

Longview, Texas also set an all-time record low of -5 on the same date, with a slightly shorter period of record back to 1902.

Oklahoma City (-14) and Dallas (-2 at DFW) both had their second coldest temperatures on record, both behind records set during one of the benchmark Arctic outbreaks of 12 February 1899.

Just a quick metric for the magnitude of air mass contrast in the eastern half of the country — 12Z temperature difference between MSP and MFL — was the 4th highest since 1973.

On February 14, the difference between morning surface temperature (7 AM EST) at Minneapolis and Miami was 94.5°F, the 4th largest on record since 1973.



Quick approximation of the air mass contrast to the east of the Rockies using 12Z soundings. Record 102.9°F on 2 Feb 1996. pic.twitter.com/Vm8EoJnPOh — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 17, 2021

Hastings, Nebraska tied an all-time record low with -30 Tuesday morning (Feb 16). Period of record dates back to 1907.

It's not just been cold, it's been record cold. Here are some notable low temperatures from across the region this morning, including this mornings All-Time Record Low Temp in Hastings, NE. #NEwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/pFAx7emM0c — NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) February 16, 2021

Spearfish, South Dakota near the Black Hills set an all-time record low of -33 on Valentine’s Day. Significant period of record that dates back 128 years (1893).

Back on February 10-11, it looks like @NWSMemphis issued the first Ice Storm Warnings for parts of Mississippi and the city of Memphis since 2013. Both areas received at least 0.25” ice accumulation.

Hitting the pause button for now. I’m monitoring a few other records and still need to do more digging. If you see something else noteworthy that isn’t mentioned here let me know!

San Antonio appears to have hit its second longest duration below freezing (4 days, 5 hours) in the observation record after only a late January event in 1951. Also the latest 60+ hour streak. IEM graph wasn’t complete yet for 2021 so I added notes to indicate that.

Oklahoma City has easily set its longest stretch of below 20°F temperatures, and still counting! Closing in on a full week at this point. This is the METAR record plotted, but it’s longer than anything in the daily records back to 1890 as well.

Wichita has also seen its longest duration below 20°F in the modern records — over 10 days now! Still counting, but February 1899 had a stretch of at least 11 days so this may not be an all-time record there.

Chicago is currently in the midst of its longest stretch with at least 10 inches of snow on the ground since 2001. Will reach 18 days today. 5th longest streak on record so far.

This ranking shows coldest days within some of the more notable CONUS cold snaps, and therefore doesn’t account for longevity, etc… but…

In terms of the peak intensity of the cold snap, 3 cases really stand out: Feb 1899, Dec 1983, Dec 1989. Current cold snap a cut behind.

Based on station data only, here are the coldest single days during some notable cold snaps in the Lower 48:



Dec 24, 1983: 9.3°F

Feb 11, 1899: 10.5°F

Dec 22, 1989: 11.9°F

Feb 15, 2021: 16.7°F

Jan 21, 1985: 17.1°F

Jan 30, 1949: 17.4°F

Feb 18, 1936: 18.7°F — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) February 16, 2021

Remarkable week for snow in Little Rock — first time with two 6+ inch snowfalls in the same winter and they happened within a few days!

Still snowing heavily at Little Rock, so still climbing up the snow depth and seasonal snowfall leaderboards.

(1/2) Already 7.5" of snow so far today in Little Rock.



They've now had a 6"+ snow event 2 of the past 3 days. (7.7 inches Mon. from the first winter storm).



Dating to 1875, they never before had 2 calendar day 6"+ snowfalls in the same winter, much less within 3 days. Unreal. — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) February 17, 2021

Some of the more significant ice impacts in the past week of wintry weather occurred in Oregon. Multiple reports of at least an inch of ice accumulation from Greater Portland into the Central Willamette Valley.

https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/wx/afos/p.php?pil=PNSPQR&e=202102151818

Here’s some of the damage our crews have been dealing with on OR 18 in the Van Duzer Corridor. Conditions are like this for about 12 miles. #orwx pic.twitter.com/e1TeWCWRki — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) February 13, 2021

This is true! — first ever Ice Storm Warning issued by NWS Wakefield was for the Feb 13-14 event last weekend. Of course there have been Winter Storm Warnings that included freezing rain as a hazard.

Believe @NWSWakefieldVA issued their first Ice Storm Warning in their Virginia area. — Logan Giles (@LoganGilesWx) February 18, 2021

Salt Lake City with 11.7” of snow today, setting a February calendar day record and good for the 7th snowiest day on record overall (data back to 1884). Hat tip to @zthaynac on the find!

Extreme localized snowfall near Thompson and Manistique in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan back in the Arctic air mass.

46.5” of snowfall in less than 36 hours on February 12-13! Due to a single band lake effect event off Lake Michigan. Hat tip to @LoganGilesWx for noticing.

[Delayed Report] On Feb 14, at 12:00 AM EST, 3 N Thompson [Schoolcraft Co, MI] PUBLIC reports SNOW of 46.50 INCH. ** THIS IS AN UPDATE (WITH CORRECTED LOCATION) TO A PREVIOUS REPORT OF 28 INCHES. PUBLIC REPORTED 34 INCHES OF SNOW FELL AS OF LATE SATUR… https://t.co/gPYMrtVfbY — IEMBot MQT (@iembot_mqt) February 16, 2021

The extreme snowfall in Upper Michigan may need to be further examined as the state record for 24hr snow is 32”. https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/extremes/scec/records

The report was broken down to include an estimated 34” on Saturday, Feb 13. Not sure how precise that was, and needs further examination.

[Delayed Report] On Feb 14, at 12:00 AM EST, 3 N Thompson [Schoolcraft Co, MI] PUBLIC reports SNOW of 34.00 INCH. SATURDAY SNOWFALL COMPONENT OF PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 46.5 INCH STORM TOTAL. START TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. END TIME ESTIMATED BY REPORTING … https://t.co/gPYMrtVfbY — IEMBot MQT (@iembot_mqt) February 16, 2021

One of the things that really continues to stand out about this cold snap is the duration of the cold in the Central and Southern Plains. Add Kansas City to the list with their longest stretch below 15°F.

REJOICE!!!! The current temperature at KC is 18 degrees…making it the first time in 11 days we have been above 15 degrees! (yes, that's a record!) — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 17, 2021

Another report that may need to be examined for a possible Michigan state record for 24-hour snowfall. Existing record is 32 inches. https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/extremes/scec/records

Any potential record has to be evaluated by a State Climate Extremes Committee, which would make the determination.

A CoCoRaHS station in Manistique, MI (Schoolcraft Co.) reported 32.3" of snow on the morning of 2/14, 8.9 on the morning of 2/13. pic.twitter.com/ePaLJHP3pQ — Steve Hilberg (@hbergSteve) February 18, 2021

Little Rock has tied their all time record for snow depth at 15 inches this morning. Yesterday’s 11.8” of snowfall was also their second snowiest day on record, just shy of the 12” record from 1875.

ALL-TIME SNOW RECORD TIED AT ADAMS FIELD… the 6 AM CST snow depth at Little Rock Adams Field was measured at 15 inches, which ties the all time record snow depth for Little Rock from 21 January 1918. This snow depth total includes both winter storms. #arwx — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) February 18, 2021

Longest duration below freezing in the history of the Oklahoma Mesonet, which dates back to 1994. And still counting!

There may have been longer durations below freezing in the past at other stations in Oklahoma, but still impressive!

It’s official. The May Ranch site now has the longest consecutive streak of sub-freezing temperatures in the history of the Oklahoma Mesonet (our data period dates back to 1994). 283 hours and counting. #okwx #okmesonet pic.twitter.com/mCZSwxUtX1 — Oklahoma Mesonet (@okmesonet) February 18, 2021

Not a long period of record here, but a cool data viz using the RTMA temperature analysis — where has it been colder in Feb 2021 than at any point since 2015?

Clearly the biggest cold snap in the central and southern Plains in awhile.

Areas with colder temps since Saturday than any day since June of 2015 according to Real-Time Mesoscale Analysis. https://t.co/OOjJH9efVu pic.twitter.com/5eSYzmYeZz — Tim Wallace (@wallacetim) February 17, 2021

International Falls earning the nickname “Nation’s Icebox”. Essentially in a statistical tie (just barely in 2nd place) for longest stretch of sub-zero temps since 1948.

Also tied for second longest streak of daily lows below -20°F (12 days). Hat tip to @tcrawf_nh for noticing.

Update to a tweet from earlier in the thread: It appears this cold snap saw the first Wind Chill Warnings ever issued by the @NWS offices in Lake Charles, Houston, Fort Worth, San Angelo, San Antonio, and El Paso.

A huge number of daily cold temperature records have been set with this cold snap, particularly cold maximums. NCEI page usually lags a day or two, so we will see where we end up!

At least 2400 preliminary cold temperature records, including cold maximums and minimums, were broken or tied at longer-term sites (75+ years of data) from February 12-16. Data will continue to flow in, so we will keep you updated. Explore more here: https://t.co/6uBMN2Qipg — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 18, 2021

At the peak of the event, about a quarter to a third of all available U.S. observing locations in the NCEI database set a cold temperature record each day from February 14-16. Pretty remarkable!

The cold snap peaked from February 14-16. In the NCEI database, approximately 30% of available U.S. sites set cold maximum records, and about 20% set minimum records.



Analyzed temperatures were 40-50 degrees below average over a large portion of the central and southern Plains. pic.twitter.com/0ar7iHh3Qj — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 18, 2021

Nice data viz here showing how the record peak snow coverage in the CONUS of 73% compares to past peaks. What really stands out is the contrast to some meager winter snowfall in the past few years.

Here's a daily snow cover graphic for the United States (Lower 48). There are only five days in this NOAA dataset since 2003 which topped 70%. Four have occurred in consecutive days this week: Feb 15-18, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Z14qlzvm2r — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) February 18, 2021

Another day, another snowfall record in Texas. Del Rio crushes their all-time daily snowfall record with 11.2”. Records back to 1915.

Del Rio has not had an inch of snow in a single day since 1993.

Our COOP Observer in Del Rio has sent in a final report of 11.2 inches of snowfall. This sets the ALL TIME daily and 24 hour snowfall records for its climate record (back to 1915). pic.twitter.com/rhlIxCQWqB — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 19, 2021

Another way to put the Del Rio, Texas snowfall record in context:

They had more snow today (11.2”) than the combined total over the past 30 years (2.2”). Incredible!

When you compare the 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 of the cold snaps using lowest overall temperature, February 1899 still easily has the 👑 in the CONUS.

So which cold wave was more extreme? February 1899 or February 2021. The answer is …… not even close. February 1899 was much colder nearly everywhere. pic.twitter.com/QM01c1Y1cH — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) February 18, 2021

Most of the northern half of the Plains and the Upper Mississippi Valley spent at least 4 days worth of time below 0°F in the past week!

Up by International Falls it was basically the entire week. Once again, the longevity of the cold stands out with this event.

Originally tweeted by Alex Lamers (@AlexJLamers) on February 17, 2021.

That’s it for today and I think for the weekend. Enjoy the warm-up. Time to take a weather break for me after the shows tonight to decompress and recharge the battery! It’s been a crazy couple of weeks.

Our feature photo comes from Jennifer Greenwalt. Pretty shot of snow!