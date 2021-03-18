Joe’s Weather Blog: I’m now done with winter (THU-3/18)

Well it’s been a week for sure, and it’s not done yet. Today howling north winds around 40 mph are creating blustery conditions for sure, and there are still spits happening out there as well, but overall we’ve dodged another attempt at snow in this somewhat strange finish to the snow season.

I can’t help but feel there might be one more chance later this month. There will be another system coming on Monday and Tuesday that looks wet overall and before that we have some nicer spring weather on tap it looks like.

There was some snow last night and early this morning that stuck in southwestern Missouri. Nevada got 2″ worth and Appleton City had 1.5″ but aside from that and the wintry mix for at least part of the Metro, this was just another rain system for KC.

Forecast:

Today: Blustery and gray with temperatures struggling in the lower 40s this afternoon with brisk NNW winds of 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Clearing and colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Nice with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Windy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Discussion:

Yeah… let’s move on I think. Although spring brings severe weather to this part of the country, I’m pretty much over this winter and the snow risks that really never come to fruition in a real way. Last night I hope was the last nail in the coffin, but as I mentioned I have this nagging feeling that there may be one more opportunity for some flakes at least before the true end of the snow season.

So we still stand at 12″ up at KCI, and unless something big happens we may be stuck there for the rest of the season. So odds heavily favor this going down as a well below-normal season for snow… more than 6″ below average too.

I may try and revisit the winter forecasts tomorrow with the improving weather coming towards the region.

The storm system tried to get its act together for us. Temperatures yesterday evening were actually dropping a bit quicker for a few hours than what I thought they would drop. The satellite though showed a tale that would be tough for us to really overcome.

For us to get accumulating snow, we really needed to get into the core of the commahead that was developing around the upper level storm that was down towards Oklahoma. That low needed to move into southern Missouri. Instead it remained south of Ft Smith, Ark., so the core never got where we needed, and as a result we never really got into the better wrap-around moisture. We sort of tried to, but it remained well southeast of the Metro.

The broad view of the system triggering these storms.



Airmass imagery with a lightning overlay. pic.twitter.com/j4yossMzfn — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) March 18, 2021

It was a dynamic storm though, producing heavy snows in southwest Oklahoma and parts of the Texas Panhandle and of course the severe weather in the Deep South. Numerous watches and warnings down there yesterday, but despite the fact there there were over 20 reports of tornadoes, and some bigger ones too, they seemed to mostly remain in rural areas and so far at least no reports of any deaths.

Some say yesterday’s severe weather outbreak was a “bust”. Just because a tornado didn’t hit a larger city like Birmingham or Tuscaloosa doesn’t mean “bust”. There are real people who live in rural areas, and there is real suffering this morning. NWS surveys will tell the story. — James Spann (@spann) March 18, 2021

All the yellow and reds represent the various warnings that were issued. The red boxes are the tornado warnings and at one point the NWS in Birmingham issued warnings for 6.5 hours straight. Needless to say very busy.

There were even reports of a tornado in SW MO

The green outlines are the flood warnings

For us, just essentially more rain and on the Kansas side this helped out with the dry conditions.

SATURATED. The last seven days have featured soaking rains (and some snow) for the entire state. Amounts as high as 5" have been recorded! #kswx pic.twitter.com/6iWK1fAHJl — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) March 18, 2021

For Kansas, that’s a lot of well-received moisture.

For the Metro, here is a look at the past seven days of moisture. Healthy totals.

Skies have cleared out across northern Missouri and we may see some sunshine by the end of the day. With us having that late-day sunshine, we can actually make a run towards 45° later this afternoon. The clearing will be slow though.

Today the focus will be shifting towards the southeast part of the country including the Carolinas.

Tornadic probabilities in the eastern Carolinas are maximized

This system will move away tonight and the weather will calm down until later Monday into Tuesday as another wet storm comes into the Plains. This will bring us another 1/2 to 1 1/2″ of rain it appears and odds are there will be at least some convection with this as well. We’ll have to see the quality of moisture return at the surface at least to judge whether or not we have to concern ourselves with any prospects of severe storms.

OK that’s it for now… questionable blog for tomorrow. I’m ready for a couple of days off.

Long week.

The feature photo comes from Tedd Scofield, reminding us that spring is about to really start showing up.

Joe