Joe’s Weather Blog: Incoming rains will be around for a few days (FRI-3/12)

3 weeks ago the worst of the arctic air was in the process of moving away from the region. Since then temperatures have been above average almost every day. Really fascinating to see the reversal from warmth for most of the winter…to the nastiness and coldest couple of weeks in February to back to the warmth.

Since the 19th we’ve had 2 below average days (barely)…one average day and 17 or so above average days.

Now the focus is on the rain set-ups from day to day and while there will be dry weather at times…rain chances will be around through Monday.

Forecast:

Today: Turning rainy at times with temperatures only in the 40s and a raw east wind blowing too.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few patches of drizzle. Steady temperatures near 40°

Tomorrow: Off and on showers likely. Highs near 50°

Sunday: There should be some sot of line of storms coming through later in the day with highs in the 50s

Discussion:

It won’t be a washout of a weekend but you’ll need the umbrella at various times over the weekend. At times the rain will be very light…at times it may increase in intensity I think the biggest rains will come later Sunday, and there may be some thunderstorms as well.

All because of a slow moving upper level storm that will create tons of snow in the Rockies…the potential of some severe weather in the southern Plains and parts of Texas, and for us…just off and on rain chances into Monday.

Rain amounts should be in the 1-2+” range with heavier totals down south of KC by a few counties where 2-5″ are possible between today and Friday.

Today alone some data shows over 1″ totals down south of KC…with us more in the under 1/2″ range.

The high res NAM that came out this morning shows this idea through Sunday at 7PM

The soon to be new GFS has this same idea…

as does the overnight EURO…through Monday

So the bottom line is that this is going to be a good recharger for the lakes and ponds out there. The rain from the storms the other night will allow a lot of this incoming rain to be some additional run-off.

It won’t be raining all the time obviously…but there will be periods where it won’t really be great to be outside for any length of time.

All because of this…

That will be a slow mover, not unusual for March really.

It sort of weakens as it comes closer to us early next week…as a new storm, and a strong one, comes in to replace it. You can see this as we go up to about 18,000 feet or so.

One storm comes into the region and another does towards the end of the loop above.

Out west there is a lot of snow coming. Starting in WY.

Into the Denver area…although there are some lower confidence feelings about just how much Denver might get but it will be significant.

For Denver here are the highest 3 day snowstorm totals…

This data though only goes back to 1995

This data for Denver-Stapleton goes back farther.

We’ll see what happens…but 1-2 feet in Denver is realistic I think.

Higher totals perhaps farther north and west of the city. A strong easterly flow of air riding up the terrain of CO will enhance this snowstorm for sure…should be fascinating to watch unfold over the weekend.

All the counties in pink are under winter storm warnings.

[Update] A significant winter storm will impact the Central Rockies/central High Plains this weekend, bringing as much as 1 to 3 feet of snow. Strong winds/heavy wet snow will result in difficult to impossible travel conditions, scattered power outages, and impacts to livestock. pic.twitter.com/qXHzs0W6Gd — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 12, 2021

Notice closer to home there are a lot of darker green counties…these are areas under flood watches for the weekend. Those counties are basically near and south of US 50 or so. Here is a closer up map for you from the NWS

The brighter greens are some of the rivers that are in flood. Nothing really unusual.

So basically we’re looking at multiple days of rain…with off and on rain and some thunderstorms likely at this point.

Severe weather risks are south of the region.

and tomorrow

Tornados will be possible as well towards the TX and OK Panhandle region. So far this month I don’t think there has been a tornado yet…that may change over the next few days.

Nice feature photo today of a halo around the moon.

