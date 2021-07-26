Joe’s Weather Blog: It’s going to get hotter before a break comes Friday (MON-7/26)

The summer continues along in relative average fashion. Don’t let the heat headlines, excessive heat warning…heat advisory stuff, fool you. This is typical summer heat for the area. This past Saturday was a hot day for sure (95°) but yesterday was again around average (90°) and today will follow suit as well.

It will get a bit hotter tomorrow…then the hottest weather will be both Wednesday and Thursday as we race towards 100°…those will be the two hot days of the week. IF there is a day we can hit 100° it will be Thursday. After that though there should be a front sneaking through the area before the weekend bringing less hot weather and rain chances with it. It’s be surprised if we don’t get some locally heavy rain with the transition that the models aren’t picking up yet between Friday and next Monday.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs near 90°

Tonight: Fair and warm with lows in the lower 70s

Tomorrow: A few degrees hotter with highs in the lower 90s

Wednesday: Hotter with highs in the mid 90s

Thursday: Hottest with highs approaching 100°

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

To tell you the truth the weather is far more interesting in other parts of the country that here in the Metro these last few days.

There were some nice storms yesterday down south of the area with 2+” of rain reported in Butler, MO and there were some heavier rains out towards the west of the area towards eastern and north-central KS. We had a lot of clouds around here and that kept temperatures in the 90° range for many…again a rather typical day.

I’ve been frustrated with the “excessive heat warning” that the NWS issued last Thursday for the Friday through Wednesday period. In my opinion what those days would bring would be typical summer heat. I sort of got the Saturday thing…certainly not last Friday or yesterday or today. I’m glad they dropped it this morning.

Don’t get me wrong…it’s going to be needed, in my opinion at least on Wednesday and Thursday as the heat index soars to near 110°…it’s going to be muggy and nasty hot. No records…nothing close to record heat but still pretty nasty so be prepared for that.

There should be a cold front sliding into the heat on Thursday night or perhaps on Friday. This will shove the worst of the heat to the south and west of the area for awhile. Here is the forecast map from the EURO ensembles for Friday evening with the front south and west of the area.

We may still make it to around 90° though…even behind the front on Friday

Now ahead of the front…Thursday…that will be the day of the most extreme heat. The set-up actually comes on Wednesday in the northern Plains…look at the forecast highs up there on Wednesday.

105-110° for actual highs up there.

Then on Thursday the hottest weather will descend into the central Plains and be focused right into eastern CO through KS and western MO

Highs on Thursday

I still can’t say for sure we won’t hit 100° on Thursday but there is still a lot of “greenness” out there and there is that whole KCI thing…3 years and counting without 100° but IF there is a day that would do it…it would be Thursday. On the plus side would be a classic west wind…bringing in hotter air from eastern KS along the I-70 corridor.

The front coming in after that will knock that down a bit on Friday into the weekend.

Meanwhile interesting weather in the SW US related to the monsoon season. 1st of all what is the monsoon season…some good information below in a thread.

😕 Tired of seeing all your friends post stormy photos?



🧐 Wondering why NWS Las Vegas keeps saying it's going to rain, but it never rains at your house?



😠 Asking if today's the day or if they're wrong again?



THESE ARE ALL VALID QUESTIONS!



Monsoon Season. A thread. 🧵⛈️ pic.twitter.com/PlyGgArsUr — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 25, 2021

AZ has had a lot of rain (by their standards) this last week and temperatures are cooler as we result of the clouds and the rains.

NEW RECORD: High today in #Phoenix was 81º, which makes it the third consecutive day with a high temperature below 85º! This break the old record of two consecutive days set in 1911 and 1955. This is also the coolest July day since July 24, 1955! #azwx pic.twitter.com/dI4E9D7xtu — Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) July 26, 2021

The high in Phoenix was 81°F today. This follows highs of 83°F the past two days. For the first time in recorded history (since 1896), Phoenix has had three consecutive days in July with highs in the low 80s (a welcomed break from the 110s). #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile out in CA…it’s raining in LA…which is unusual even for them.

Downtown Los Angeles has now seen the 3rd wettest July since records have been kept from 1877. So far this morning there was 0.09" of rain at DTLA. The wettest July ever at #DTLA was 0.38" which fell in July of 2015. The 2nd wettest was July of 1886 with 0.24" #CAWX #LArain pic.twitter.com/Dz9wRdZ1Zv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 26, 2021

It will be interesting to see how this affects the drought situation in AZ especially in the coming weeks because after a pretty seasonable week…they may get some big rains again heading towards the weekend.

Then there is this…

Palm Springs, CA has already picked up 0.53" of rain this month, and they might not be done! Portland, OR averages about 0.50" of rain during the entire month of July. We've only measured a trace at #PDX.



The North American Monsoon is alive and well!#ORwx #CAwx — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 26, 2021

The Great Salt Lake has reached a new historic low. It is now an inch lower than the record low of 1963. #utwx



https://t.co/wBWpcVhWWv — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) July 24, 2021

Then there is this…wait till the end of the video…this was from a landslide in India over the weekend.

Le terrificanti riprese video di una frana a Sangla, nel distretto di Kinnaur nell'Himachal Pradesh, mostrano grandi pezzi di roccia che si staccano dalla cima di una montagna e rotolano giù nella valle sottostante. pic.twitter.com/0xWSrGEEz8 — Antonio (@blusewillis1) July 25, 2021

The power of landslides are underestimated. The rocks won’t stop coming and when they do…those represent tons of moving energy that just crush everything in their path. Wait till the end and watch what happens to the bridge.

The feature photo comes from @marydonnelli via twitter from the Lake Viking area.

Joe