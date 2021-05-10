Joe’s Weather Blog: Lots of clouds for awhile with cooler days (MON-5/10)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the well-timed rain on Saturday night, things have settled down. Temperatures though are well below average this morning and for the next couple of days it will be a struggle for us to warm up a lot.

Clouds with a cool flow of air will keep temperatures on the chilly side over the next few days. Nothing too crazy but highs will be in the 60-65° range with lows in the 40s.

As far as the rain situation goes, it should be limited. There may be a few sprinkles/showers tomorrow but a dry flow of air circulating into the area will knock out the rain as it tries to come into the Kansas City region I think.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy skies and cool for May temperatures with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Variable clouds and cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow: Variable clouds with perhaps a few sprinkles around. Highs around 60°.

Wednesday: More sunshine breaking through with highs in the mid 60s.

Discussion:

The storms on Saturday night sort of lost some of their punch as they came into the Kansas City area. That was a good thing. They still cranked out some wind, 20-40 mph or so, with a few areas getting 40+ mph winds. They certainly cranked out rain: 1-2 inches worth for many areas.

Despite that though over the past 30 days, on the Kansas side, it’s still be overall dry especially in south central Kansas.

Even with the weekend rain, much of the northeast still below normal for the last 30 days, some by quite a bit. #kswx pic.twitter.com/hsv5pujHyL — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) May 10, 2021

Severe weather wasn’t that big of an issue overall. Out west there weren’t any tornadoes in Kansas from this system and this week looks pretty quiet overall… at least into Friday.

Things may get a bit more active over the weekend and into next week however.

This morning there is a lot of clouds, and they will be an issue for a while it appears. The latest satellite image looks like this: A lot of these clouds are above 15,000 feet or so, at least the ones nearest the I-70 corridor region.

The latest weather map shows a light wind flow regime in the Plains states:

You can see some rain down across southwest Kansas this morning at least, but I just looked at the sounding of the atmosphere above us and it looks really dry above the surface all the way up to about 13,000 feet or so. Whatever comes our way tomorrow is really going to struggle to saturate that column of air. It’s not out of the question something can fall, but it’s going to be tough. The best chance might be from Kansas City southwards.

Overall, as I mentioned we’ll see a gradual increase in temperatures later in the week it appears.

Typically these days our averages are in the low-to-mid 70s for highs and low-to-mid 50s for lows. You can see we sort of get there again later towards the weekend though.

Hey it can be worse… Denver is expecting snow… yes snow.

Who's ready for more SNOW! A few inches expected around the Denver Metro with up to a FOOT into the mountains! @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/JoCQZlfYzm — Chris Bruin (@TWCChrisBruin) May 10, 2021

Then again this shouldn’t be too surprising…

In the last 15 years, Denver's seen measurable snowfall on May 10th or later 7 of those years. Early bet here is we'll make it 8/16.#COwx — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 9, 2021

OK that’s it for today. No blog tomorrow. See you tonight! The feature photo comes from William Johnson who went storm chasing on Saturday out towards central Kansas. Even if a storm doesn’t produce a tornado… they can be majestic.

