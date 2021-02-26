Joe’s Weather Blog: March comes in like a lamb (FRI-2/26)

We’re finishing February, and meteorological winter, much like the way we started the whole thing to begin with…with above average highs it appears. Since the cold arctic air moved out last week…we’ve been recovering nicely and that process will continue over the next few days.

Today the only thing that will keep temperatures in check is the arrival of clouds. They’re moving up from the south and will be with us for the afternoon. There may be a few light showers around as well for the evening rush especially east of the I-35 corridor.

Overall though there are no signs of snow…and no signs of any more strong cold intrusions for quite some time. That should take us into the 10th or so of the month.

Odds are we’ll get thunderstorms before we get our next chance of snow.

Forecast:

Today: Increasing later morning clouds with highs well into the 40s to near 50°. There may be a few sprinkles/showers out there this evening.

Tonight: Gradual clearing and not overly cold with lows in the 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Warmer too with highs in the lower 60s. There may be some showers in the evening or night

Sunday: Cooler with highs closer to 50° with partly cloudy skies.

Discussion:

This has been a quiet week of weather which is nice after all the craziness of the mid part of the month. We’re coming out of the valley of the lowest temperatures for February…and we’re now recovered.

Data through yesterday is holding KC at #6 in terms of all time cold February temperatures.

We should drop a couple of more notches at least by the end of the month.

Another aspect to this…that has been touched on a bit is the snow situation. By Sunday we’ll remain locked in at 12″ for the snow season, which started in late October if you remember. January and February were close to average regarding snow…but November and December were well below average.

In March we average 2″ worth…but right now that is tough to see through the next 2 weeks or so. Obviously things can change but it will be a struggle to get anything real wintry around here through at least the 10th.

Last year and the year before had more snow (significantly) through today’s date than this year. Although it is more this year compared to the 2016/17 and 2017/18 winters where amounts were under 6″ or so through the end of February.

This month though will be remembered for the cold.

Temperature anomalies through yesterday

Centered here in the middle of the country, it’s been impressive.

February 2021 will most certainly slip behind February 1989 to be the 2nd coldest February in the past 40-years.



And, probably in top 8 of coldest Dec/Jan/Feb winter months.



Recent coldest Lower 48 month by far was December 1983.



Could go further back in time, of course. pic.twitter.com/xA7w8JfzIn — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) February 26, 2021

There has been a full retreat though of arctic air…and the expectation is that this will continue for the next couple of weeks as well.

You can see the milder air aloft, as we go up to about 5,000 feet or so…and take a look at 2 5 day chunks of time…and average them out.

From the evening of the 2nd through the 7th

and then the next 5 days…

From the evening of the 7th through the 12th

That’s a mild “overall” look for sure. There might be a day or two of chillier weather but March is a month where average temperatures really warm-up from the 1st to the 30th.

March averages

Our average high by the end of the month is around 60°! It goes up 12° from the 1st of the month.

We also gain about 1 hour and 17 minutes of daylight in there too!

Our feature photo comes from @IAmKrissyBrown. Good shot yesterday of the sun dogs that were apparent in the sky.

“Sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present. The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means “with the sun”. (from the NWS)

So now you know!

Joe