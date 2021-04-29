Joe’s Weather Blog: Monster hail storms + watching for more rain (THU-4/29)

Good morning…it was an interesting day yesterday with storms and flooding rains locally…then watching massive thunderstorms in the southern Plains and Texas last night produce hugely destructive hail.

It’s likely last night’s storms down south will produce 100s of millions of dollars in damage and perhaps even more than that. It will be a weather disaster that won’t get the coverage of other weather disasters. The hail was the size of softballs and crashing through roofs of homes as it fell. Several major cities were being hit at about the same time…including San Antonio, Ft Worth and Norman, OK. A bad night for insurance down there.

For us we saw rain amounts varying between about 1/3rd” to over 4″ in Cass County. When it rained it came down hard and fast…almost 2″ in an hours time…and that led to street flooding before things drained off.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs well into the 70s

Tonight: Clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s

Tomorrow: Wonderful with lighter winds and highs in the upper 70s

The weekend: Saturday will be windy and warm with highs in the 80s and Sunday will feature increasing clouds and a chance of showers later in the day or at night. Highs into the 70s

Discussion:

First the rain totals from yesterday.

Areas farther south though saw more…

Looking for radar indicated heaviest rains today and it appears northern Cass Co is the winner. 3-4"+ potential along I-49 near/north of Harrisonville to Peculiar. JL #fox4kc #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/SGFJPzGneG — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) April 29, 2021

Then there was the issue of the massive hailstorms last night…there were 3 big supercells and San Antonio, Ft Worth and Norman, amongst other communities were hit hard.

One of those events where the big hail found some cities. pic.twitter.com/y55YdQRZIe — Alex Lamers (@AlexJLamers) April 29, 2021

Found my house in Norman Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/20bJZrlThS — val (@Champ24jg) April 29, 2021

Hail on 12th NE and Rock Creek area in Norman just busted out at least one window on our house. We could hear it coming before it got here. This is the largest hail stone we found and it was already melted. #okwx pic.twitter.com/TLkuV52hR8 — Darrian Bertrand (@dbertrandwx) April 29, 2021

Just got back in Norman. Incredible hail damage, found a car dealership to showcase it. This @ 35/Robinson. Wow!! #okwx pic.twitter.com/DyjzRQjliS — Brandon Sullivan (@btsullivan91) April 29, 2021

Some of the damage on Moorhen Cir in Keller. Mostly golf-ball to tennis-ball 🎾 sized hail with a few asymmetric stones measured around 3” after some melting. Trees took a beating, multiple car windows busted in. #dfwwx #txwx @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/Rt4xpZk5Ah — Kyle Thiem (@Kyle_Thiem) April 29, 2021

Between the roofs, windows and cars alone…this is going to be an extremely expensive series of storms.

Interestingly the biggest hail storm in terms of $ of damage occurred in Phoenix of all places. Over 3 BILLION from a storm back in 2010. A lot of golfball sized stones from that one.

From last night though, just in the Ft Worth area from interactivehailmaps.com

The square miles (133) affected by the golfball or larger hail stones is immense. 44,000 households. 18,000 homes may have had impacts in the Norman, OK area.

Interesting data and no doubt the roofers are heading down there as well as the insurance adjusters.

Expect more on this in the news today and tomorrow perhaps.

As the cities grow in size and population the damage increases…and you can see the parallels to KC.

The predominant driver of these thunderstorm losses is the rapid expansion and growth of population / exposure. Dallas – Fort Worth is the best example of the "expanding bullseye". Storm environments are also becoming more conducive for more intense events. Not a great combo. pic.twitter.com/uj8sftLysm — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) April 29, 2021

Back to KC…the next issue for us is Sunday into next week. An upper level system spinning around in Texas will come out at some point later in the weekend and early next week. How and where it comes out will impact our rain chances on Sunday.

You can see it down there spinning around near El Paso, TX.

Now let’s go up to about 18,000 feet and track the storm.

Note how it comes out. IF it goes a bit farther south…we wont get the rain from it…it too will stay south. As is we’re really on the far northern side of this.

There is another storm coming in on Tuesday it appears, so rain chances will remain, but perhaps be lower on Monday…then increase again on Tuesday. A cold front will come in before Tuesday though…placing the region, I think, in the cooler air…assuming that happens…we’ll dodge another severe weather risk to start off the month of May.

As a matter of fact, instability overall looks to be more on the meager side into the middle of next week or so before increasing again heading into next weekend.

Now the timing of the Tuesday system and the front coming in beforehand could affect this…and just because we have the unstable air next weekend doesn’t mean we’ll have a trigger for anything.

The feature photo today is from Ben down in Lees Summit

Joe