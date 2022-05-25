Another not so pretty day in the region tonight with clouds and drizzle/mist around the region this morning. It will be an at times wet day today and at times there may not be much happening as our slow moving storm continues across the Plains.

We need to wait till tomorrow afternoon/night for the storm to be far enough east of here for us to see an end to the rain chances. Tomorrow will likely be cooler than today as the system leaves a trail of cooler air behind it.

The good news is that we’re still in good shape for the holiday weekend…with hotter conditions expected along with windier weather as well.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with periodic areas of mist/drizzle/rain. It won’t be as heavy as yesterday but there may be some decent downpours in there in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

Tonight: More mist and drizzle at times. Lows down into the 50s

Tomorrow: Scattered showers around as the storm pulls away in the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s

Friday: Sunny and seasonable with highs well into the 70s

Discussion:

Our old friend the upper level storm continues to influence the weather in the Plains. It’s brought some drought relief towards the western Plains and it has brought soaking rains to our region over the past 30 hours or so. Widespread 1-2″ rains have fallen…some with more…along the State Line. Areas farther east of the KC region have had much less rain but should start seeing more opportunities today and tomorrow.

Since yesterday morning…

This is not necessarily a storm total though…here are the doppler estimated rain totals from the system.

All because of the storm that is slowly moving through the region.

We’ll start clearing out tomorrow evening or night…and that is good heading into the holiday weekend.

It’s pretty tough for us to stay dry for 4+ days during late May and early June. Hopefully this works out. Both models do have a weak wave zipping by on Saturday…the GFS actually has some light showers in the area in the afternoon while the EURO is dry as are other models. I’ll watch that trend because again…it’s tough to be dry in late May.

Overall though the pattern starts to show more of a warm flare to it through most of next week. We’re still running a couple of degrees above average for temperatures and for rainfall we’re now slightly above average for the month and for the year as well…and we’ll see how we add to that today.

Here is the HRRR for the next day+ through tomorrow night…and you can see how the storm spins along it’s merry way.

For timing…18Z is 1PM…0Z is 7PM…6Z is 1AM and 12Z is 7AM

We’ll be done with this storm tomorrow evening. There may be some fog around Friday morning

So let’s move on…

Yesterday NOAA came out with their annual tropical season forecast. Not surprisingly they’re forecasting an active season as La Nina conditions continue (3rd year in a row which is unusual). La Nina conditions favor more Atlantic activity and less Pacific acticity.

When La Nina is out there…the winds in the tropical Atlantic in the upper atmosphere are lessened. This reduces the shear in the waters out there aloft. Less shear aloft makes tropical systems easier to form and develop. It also can reduce the sinking air that depresses development out there as well. That can allow systems to develop easier.

Last year there were 21 named storms…the 3rd most active. Many of the storms though were tropical storms and not hurricanes. There were 7 hurricanes which is still above average including 4 major hurricanes

By the way…for the month of May we’ve had a named storm each May since 2014. We may get through the next week or so without that happening but there are signs that early June things may get going in the Gulf region as a system potentially could develop…or perhaps something from the Pacific develops and moves across into the Gulf region. Both models show something stirring but vary in location.

Something to watch for I guess.

Our feature photo comes from Grizzle who got his drone up over the weekend.

Joe