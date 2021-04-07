Joe’s Weather Blog: More rain chances and possible freezes (WED-4/7)

Well at least we got something from a rain standpoint. Amounts were mostly under 3/4″ or so. We needed it. With the constant wind and warm days lately things were drying out. Certainly from a grass standpoint it was needed.

There will be more showers around this morning, but the next decent shot of rain chances come later tonight and tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a raw, wet at times day.

The bigger picture for next week is cooler and there may be some light freezes around here too. If you’re a gardener, don’t go to crazy with flowers that are subject to having issues with near 30° temperatures…because we may see a couple of those mornings next week.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and mild…temperatures recovering into the 60s before turning cooler into the 50s later this afternoon and this evening. Winds will be switching towards the SW at 15+ MPH.

Tonight: Showers are possible later this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s

Tomorrow: Raw and wet at times with highs struggling to 50°

Friday: Nicer with highs near 70°.

Discussion:

Well it was better than nothing and we avoided the severe weather situation which I wasn’t too excited with anyway…so that panned out correctly.

Here are some totals through this morning.

Pretty much falling in line with my thoughts. There might be a few heavier areas east of KC

The rain was welcome by many…and with that comes a temporary end to the really mild weather lately.

This morning our storm, at least at the surface, is stretched out along the State Line and slowly pulling ENEwards.

The cooler air is still west of the region…as you can see by the 8AM temperatures (in red) that are showing 30s and 40s west of the area.

It’s snowing right now in Goodland.

You can see the evolution of the potential rain (mostly) on this animation through tomorrow afternoon via the HRRRR

For timing: 18Z is 1PM…21Z is 4PM…0Z is 7PM and 3Z is 10PM

As the day moves along, especially later this afternoon and tonight, that cooler air will rotate through the region and temperatures will start falling.

From a temperature standpoint…you can see the effects of the storm…and also notice how close the warmer air is to coming back into the area…that will happen on Friday.

Then another system will come through Friday night and early Saturday. That too looks to give us rain as it ushers in briefly cooler weather on Saturday before we warm-up again on Sunday before we drop again on Monday.

The longer term forecast into next week appears chilly. Here is the 8-14 day forecast and you can see the area maximized for colder that average temperatures (probabilities) are smack in the middle part of the country.

That could mean some morning lows near 30° in the region and maybe even the 20s for some at some point later next week.

The EURO and the GFS ensembles show this potential with numerous mornings in the 30s (odds are those numbers might shade a bit too high too).

EURO long range forecast

GFS long range forecast

Our averages are creeping into the mid 60s for highs and mid 40s for lows over the next week or so.

This cooler trend will likely eliminate most severe weather risks in this part of the country for the middle part of the month. Also odds are we’ll be drier than average as well. So what rain we get tomorrow will be needed in the big picture of things.

Finally a couple of tidbits for you…

Winter season 2020-2021 snow maps & departure maps through 4/5/21. Some takeaways:

-> Addtl snow will occur in the North & Rockies

-> February cold & snow in Texas was historic

-> Drier wx in CA meant below avg snow in the Sierras

-> NYC saw more snow than BOS (38.6" to 38.5") 😀 pic.twitter.com/N1031tR9gM — Erik Pindrock (@E_Pinny) April 6, 2021

This was Alaska from the 5th…yikes!

With today being a lock for a high temperature under 40°F, we have just set a new record in Fairbanks!

It has been 177 days since we hit 40°F, which breaks the previous record of 176 days back in the winter of 1965-1966.#akwx pic.twitter.com/z2LkaNsd81 — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) April 6, 2021

Finally…that I-70 corridor from central KS to Columbia was a snow barren compared to areas north and south. The northern Plains and upper Midwest also below average. Really getting concerns about drought impacts up there heading into the summer.

A final look at snowfall anomalies for winter 2020-21 ❄️



🟥 Snow was largely below normal in the Northeast, but PA & eastern NY was an exception



🟩 Snow was well above normal from the Southern Plains and Mid-South to the Four Corners, especially Texas pic.twitter.com/OzMfoGBqrg — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) April 5, 2021

The feature photo comes from @nearctic_band out towards Sugar Lake, KS. Neat shot of the heavens above.

