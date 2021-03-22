Joe’s Weather Blog: More rain coming in…watching tomorrow more closely (MON-3/22)

Hope you enjoyed a pretty nice weekend. Certainly a sunny one for all…and while the winds added a bit of a chill yesterday, especially in the shade…temperatures were nicely above their average highs for the month.

By the way, on that subject, as we finish off March the average high creeps towards and just above 60° so there’s that to look forward too. This has been a wet month, and a wet start to 2021. We’re running about 1.3″ above average for the month and around 1.8″ above average for the year. It’s a good start for sure.

Yet I’m still concerned about summer drought in the region. More on that down the road.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy skies and mild with highs around 65°. Scattered showers this morning but widespread rain chances really go up much later this afternoon and maybe not even till near sunset. Breezy as well.

Tonight: Rain and perhaps a couple of rumbles. No severe weather is expected. Lows near 50-55°. Windy as well

Tuesday: Scattered rains in the morning but drier in the afternoon. Highs will likely be around lunch or so in the mid-upper 50s before falling into the 40s perhaps during the afternoon. Windy too. Overall another 1/2″-1 1/4″ is likely in the region

Wednesday: Variable clouds and cooler with highs in the 50s. Lighter winds

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Another storm system is coming out of the Desert Southwest today…and it will change our weather later on for sure. Already clouds have moved into the region and those clouds will be with us for a good part of today getting thicker during the afternoon as the rain approaches.

The rain itself, aside from perhaps some showers this early morning will come in handily this evening…so we may get through most of the day on a dry note. The winds will be going from the southeast mostly at 15-25 MPH with stronger winds likely tonight with the rain.

Model data shows the likelihood of at least 1/2″ of rain. There are already numerous, and typical for March, flood warnings in effect for a few of the rivers around the MO side…so this isn’t really too unusual…neither is the wind in March especially.

While it has been wet…in the big scheme of things (for March at least) this isn’t really that unusual. Take a look back at the last 20 years of March precipitiation.

There have been wetter months, but the data above, except for 2021, is for the full month…and there will be more rain this month after tonight and Tuesday.

The thing that needs to be watched for tomorrow is a slow down in the forecast of the surface low position for later tomorrow afternoon. Data today shows that surface low to be towards NW MO later Tuesday afternoon. IF it’s slower…and IF we can build up some instability…we could be in that weird position again, like last Monday, for rotating storms. IF the surface low is more towards northern MO though…that would place more of northeast MO, and perhaps parts of north-central MO in that weird area again.

I mention this just in case. It’s a somewhat different set-up but one that does have my attention.

Wednesday at this point looks OK but it might be a short reprieve from another, though lighter rain chance coming Wednesday night or Thursday morning. This time a weaker and more disorganized wave comes through the Plains and perhaps is stronger towards the south of the KC area, bring more rain towards southern MO than here. We could see another 1/10-1/4″ of moisture from that as well.

Then there is another weak system for Saturday. Again it doesn’t look overly impressive at this point but perhaps some lighter rains once again.

Temperature trends aren’t terrible…although there are more ups and downs coming our way to finish off the month and data suggests that April may start out mild in the region.

Our feature photo comes from Tiffany Lanier out in KCK. Spring has definitely been stirring over the past week or so. Pretty shot.

Joe