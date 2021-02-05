Joe’s Weather Blog: Nasty Saturday with intense cold for days (FRI-2/5)

Well this is the last gasp of reasonable winter weather before things go downhill. Once we start the descent into the cold air…it will just go on and on. This is the grinding cold weather that many remember from a decade ago…that’s how cold this air mass is.

As a matter of fact…IF we just look at a baseline of highs no “warmer” that 20°…and we look at what’s coming next week…every day below 20°…this will be the coldest consecutive stretch of weather since 2010!

Snow will be adding insult to injury. A fast moving system will create a solid 1-4″ range of snow potential tomorrow. Some may see more towards northern MO…and there will be more snow chances including Sunday, Monday and at some point next week. Cold arctic air doesn’t hold moisture well…so any little lift in the atmosphere can create patches of snow. It may not be a big snowstorm…but additional coatings are likely, if nothing else.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s from north to south in the Metro.

Tonight: Fair skies and chilly with lows in the lower 20s

Tomorrow: Snow moves in after 8AM. There may be a couple of hours of heavy snow too. Something sort of like Thursday (without the rain part). The heavy snow will create immediate road problems before noon it appears. It won’t last long…only about 4-6 hours. 2-4″ of snow are likely in the KC area. Colder in the afternoon as temperatures slowly fall off to the lower 20s.

Sunday: Bitterly cold with snow showers possible. Dusting to 1″ in spots not out of the question. Highs in the teens.

Discussion:

I could talk about yesterday’s crazy weather for 20 minutes…but there is too much other weather to talk about so let’s dive in. None of this should be a surprise to the blog readers or if you’ve watched my weathercasts lately.

Let’s start with the snow…

Arrives before lunch Saturday. It may be heavy for a couple of hours and will create a mess on the roads because unlike yesterday the pavement won’t be melting much, if any snow, and whatever melts will ice up quick with temperatures in the mid>upper 20s as the snow arrives.

Amounts will be moderate…probably 1-4″ worth from north to south through the area. For KC proper, because of decent snow ratios and the fluff factor…2-4″ seems reasonable for an average.

This disturbance, isn’t the strongest…it’s sort of going to look like a mini-snowstorm. IF it would go for 3 hours straight we’d get 3-6″ of snow…but it should be moving at a fast enough clip to know a couple of inches off that.

As this moves by the arctic air will ooze more towards the south. Temperatures will start slowly edging downwards. That’s a bit unusual in a way. Usually these arctic air masses blast through with strong winds and rapidly dropping temperatures. This one won’t do that…it will just slowly seep into the area as things get colder and colder.

The NAM has been pretty awful recently but it’s starting to catch up. This is it’s idea…and it seems about what I expect. This goes from 6AM to 6PM Satuday

12Z is 6AM…15Z is 9AM…18Z is Noon…21Z is 3PM…0Z is 6PM

It’s a quick hitter but the snow may be intense for a couple of hours. It almost will be like a snow squall and with arctic air seeping in from the north…these bands could be intense!

So be aware of this especially if you’re going to be out and about. Roads will get bad fast with this set-up…literally in an hours time perhaps. This is something that while it won’t last for long…will create slick conditions almost immediately.

Temperatures slowly edge down in the afternoon too with this and the decent really just keeps going.

Then on Sunday a disorganized wave zips through the region and with the air being so cold…we may be looking at a high fluff factor light snow developing. The exact location of this though is a bit sketchy. It could remain more towards northern MO…or it could also affect the Metro. IF we’re closer to 25°…it will be more to the north I think…if we’re closer to 15-20° it would be more towards the south into the Metro. It won’t be a lot…perhaps a coating to 1″ type stuff. Worth monitoring.

Then another chance comes Monday…that too has 1-3″ potential on it. It will be aided by jet stream winds though helping to provide additional lift. These can be sneaky efficient snow producers…and with the arctic air not wanting to hold onto to moisture well…this turns into general areas of light snow with embedded bands of better snows that accumulate. This appears to favor areas from KC northwards into northern MO again.

So numerous snow opportunities here but no HUGE type storm showing up at this point.

Now the cold.

Yup…and like I said…once here it’s going nowhere.

When you see these temperature departures at 5,000 feet or so…and remember that there will be snow cover all over the place as well…it’s not a good sign for spring-like days.

This is for next Thursday at 12AM

Now a week from Monday at 12AM

Finally…

Wednesday the 17th at 12AM

Signs that perhaps the coldest air is moving away. We’ll see how the snowcover affects things BUT this is through Valentine’s Day and then some. A LONG stretch of cold weather.

The longest stretch of highs at or below 25° is 18 straight days.

We may not do that extreme BUT we’re going to be up there I think.

Pretty amazing. All of winter squeezed into 2-3 weeks of February it appears.

Stay warm my friends!

Our feature photo comes from Elizabeth Beth Wade up in Livingston County, MO

Joe