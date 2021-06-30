Joe’s Weather Blog: Same weather..different day (WED-6/30)

It may surprise you with the frustration building regarding the days and days of rain…but in May we had 9 straight days with measurable rains locally in KC. Technically we don’t have a streak going really although it feels that way. On Sunday we only had a trace of rain so that doesn’t count. If it makes you feel better we’ve had rain for 6/7 days.

The record…in case you’re curious is 10 straight set back in the early 1900s.

We may add one more day tomorrow morning…then we should be in better shape for the holiday weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Periods of rain and muggy. Highs in the 80° range. Locally heavy rains are possible too. 1-2+” are also on the table for some areas.

Tonight: Additional showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s

Tomorrow: Scattered showers are still possible. Highs in the lower 80s

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the lower to mid 80s

Discussion:

I know it’s getting a bit frustrating right? If you work as a landscaper or in the construction business…this weather is getting old fast. Rain it typically welcome in the area in late June because the building summer heat dries things out quickly.

Odds are though you’re be wanting a bit of rain next week though as we start drying out and you start seeing the grass brown up again.

The big weather story really though is still the heat. The Pacific NW area got some break yesterday. It was in the lower 90s in Portland as opposed to the 115° or so. Some inland areas though are still sizzling…well above 110°. The heat has sort of spread out a bit more inland…but the marine layer (winds off the ocean) has knocked things down along the coastal areas to some extent.

The magnitude of the heatwave is even more evident by the image below which illustrates the increased coverage and duration of temperatures above 100F across the Pacific Northwest from Saturday through Monday. 😳 pic.twitter.com/3TNpRbjF6Q — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 29, 2021

The core of the heat is actually in SW Canada…where once again Lytton, Canada about 150 miles east or so of Vancouver went all Death Valley yesterday. 121°. That literally tied Death valley for the hottest spots in North America. Incredible.

Another day of unprecedented heat in Western North America, with Lytton, BC improving the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada for a third consecutive day! The record is now an incredible 4.6°C hotter than before this heat wave! 🔥#BCheat #ABwx #NWT #Yukon pic.twitter.com/u5i49jSLVz — Patrick Duplessis (@Pat_wx) June 30, 2021

Canada has NEVER been the hottest spot for a calendar day before in North America…and yesterday it tied that honor.

For additional perspective…the hottest ever in Kansas is 121°.

Very few places in the USA have been over 121° or higher…

Another all-time Canada record today. Lytton, British Columbia, was 49.6°C (121°F) this afternoon. Here's a map of station in the U.S. and Canada that have ever been as warm as Lytton was today. pic.twitter.com/cdMTINz4m0 — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 29, 2021

This is also the 1st time something this hot has occurred so far north. The previous record north of 50° latitude was 112°. They shattered it.

Just so crazy to see this…and the extreme of it.

Stunning breakout far above all previously measured values to set a new national temperature record for Canada of 49.6 °C (121 °F).



This heatwave has reached further above historical means than any other summer heatwave previously recorded anywhere in North America. pic.twitter.com/aNURI7W8Yh — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) June 30, 2021

That 121° is hotter than the all-time high temperatures in 44 states! Only AZ, CA, NV & NM have it beat. It tied KS & ND.

What’s interesting is that this is in a mountainous area too.

Photos from the Lytton weather station webcam when the temperature was 48°C (118°F). pic.twitter.com/FdoCq6bXmB — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile they’ll be verifying the thermometers in WA/OR to see if any areas actually tied or broke the state records for heat these last few days.

STATE RECORD?! (1 of 3)

Multiple stations in Washington state yesterday recorded high temperatures that potentially tied or exceeded the all-time record high for the state of 118°F. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 29, 2021

We’re starting to hear about deaths from the heat, especially in British Columbia…where dozens have be found dead because of heat related issues it’s believed. This is a developing story.

Also interesting is that heat never really spreads into the Plains…it spreads out (in less hot fashion) across central and southern Canada into next week. You can see that a bit better by looking at the temperature anomalies at around 5,000 feet or so.

For timing 12Z is 7aM…18Z is 1PM…0Z is 7PM and 6Z is 1AM CDT

We’re just sort of in “average” land into next week. That’s fine for early July.

The rain situation locally continues.

There will be some lulls again today, especially in the afternoon.

Some areas yesterday got another dumping of rain. In the last 24 hours…

The areas yesterday that got the heaviest rains we’re more favored across areas north and west of I-35 it appears

The HRRR model has various waves of rain and thunder moving through with lulls every so often.

The better chances of a lull appears to be during the afternoon.

The atmosphere continues to be just loaded with moisture…as the fetch comes up from the Gulf of Mexico into the Plains and then moves eastwards.

The above chart again shows the precipitable water…streaming up and around. This shows how much moisture is in the atmosphere above us. That is a wet look and any little disturbance triggers areas of rain for a variety of different reasons. Last night on radar you saw all sorts of little broad circulations representing mid and upper level waves…and with all this moisture the atmosphere is primed to just dump out the rain.

The folks at the WPC…Weather Prediction Center just came out with this update at 8AM.

Notice though by Friday afternoon how things are shunted towards the southern US and more towards the Gulf area.

That’s drier air working into the area. There is still some moisture out there and I won’t be shocked if maybe something isolated pops Thursday afternoon or Friday but it won’t be anything like this.

Better rain chances will come back towards the end of next week it appears.

With all the moisture in the atmosphere…we’re getting a lot of ominous low clouds…very dark! Here is a neat shelf cloud from the Harrisonville area yesterday via Jason Joyce

