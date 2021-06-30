Joe’s Weather Blog: Same weather..different day (WED-6/30)

It may surprise you with the frustration building regarding the days and days of rain…but in May we had 9 straight days with measurable rains locally in KC. Technically we don’t have a streak going really although it feels that way. On Sunday we only had a trace of rain so that doesn’t count. If it makes you feel better we’ve had rain for 6/7 days.
The record…in case you’re curious is 10 straight set back in the early 1900s.
We may add one more day tomorrow morning…then we should be in better shape for the holiday weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Periods of rain and muggy. Highs in the 80° range. Locally heavy rains are possible too. 1-2+” are also on the table for some areas.
Tonight: Additional showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s
Tomorrow: Scattered showers are still possible. Highs in the lower 80s
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the lower to mid 80s
Discussion:
I know it’s getting a bit frustrating right? If you work as a landscaper or in the construction business…this weather is getting old fast. Rain it typically welcome in the area in late June because the building summer heat dries things out quickly.
Odds are though you’re be wanting a bit of rain next week though as we start drying out and you start seeing the grass brown up again.
The big weather story really though is still the heat. The Pacific NW area got some break yesterday. It was in the lower 90s in Portland as opposed to the 115° or so. Some inland areas though are still sizzling…well above 110°. The heat has sort of spread out a bit more inland…but the marine layer (winds off the ocean) has knocked things down along the coastal areas to some extent.
The core of the heat is actually in SW Canada…where once again Lytton, Canada about 150 miles east or so of Vancouver went all Death Valley yesterday. 121°. That literally tied Death valley for the hottest spots in North America. Incredible.
Canada has NEVER been the hottest spot for a calendar day before in North America…and yesterday it tied that honor.
For additional perspective…the hottest ever in Kansas is 121°.
Very few places in the USA have been over 121° or higher…
This is also the 1st time something this hot has occurred so far north. The previous record north of 50° latitude was 112°. They shattered it.
Just so crazy to see this…and the extreme of it.
That 121° is hotter than the all-time high temperatures in 44 states! Only AZ, CA, NV & NM have it beat. It tied KS & ND.
What’s interesting is that this is in a mountainous area too.
Meanwhile they’ll be verifying the thermometers in WA/OR to see if any areas actually tied or broke the state records for heat these last few days.
We’re starting to hear about deaths from the heat, especially in British Columbia…where dozens have be found dead because of heat related issues it’s believed. This is a developing story.
Also interesting is that heat never really spreads into the Plains…it spreads out (in less hot fashion) across central and southern Canada into next week. You can see that a bit better by looking at the temperature anomalies at around 5,000 feet or so.
We’re just sort of in “average” land into next week. That’s fine for early July.
The rain situation locally continues.
There will be some lulls again today, especially in the afternoon.
Some areas yesterday got another dumping of rain. In the last 24 hours…
The areas yesterday that got the heaviest rains we’re more favored across areas north and west of I-35 it appears
The HRRR model has various waves of rain and thunder moving through with lulls every so often.
The better chances of a lull appears to be during the afternoon.
The atmosphere continues to be just loaded with moisture…as the fetch comes up from the Gulf of Mexico into the Plains and then moves eastwards.
The above chart again shows the precipitable water…streaming up and around. This shows how much moisture is in the atmosphere above us. That is a wet look and any little disturbance triggers areas of rain for a variety of different reasons. Last night on radar you saw all sorts of little broad circulations representing mid and upper level waves…and with all this moisture the atmosphere is primed to just dump out the rain.
The folks at the WPC…Weather Prediction Center just came out with this update at 8AM.
Notice though by Friday afternoon how things are shunted towards the southern US and more towards the Gulf area.
That’s drier air working into the area. There is still some moisture out there and I won’t be shocked if maybe something isolated pops Thursday afternoon or Friday but it won’t be anything like this.
Better rain chances will come back towards the end of next week it appears.
With all the moisture in the atmosphere…we’re getting a lot of ominous low clouds…very dark! Here is a neat shelf cloud from the Harrisonville area yesterday via Jason Joyce
