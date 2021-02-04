Joe’s Weather Blog: Snowstorm potential on Saturday + arctic invasion (THU-2/4)

Good afternoon…cray cray morning but everything worked out well from a forecast standpoint. The snow really came down for about an hour or so…Accumulations are mainly under 1″ in the Metro but there were some 1-2″ totals across parts of northern MO and northeast of KC. Impressive quick strike of snow with the colder air at the same time.

Temperatures at 12AM were near 50° and then the front came through around 7AM up at KCI and they started to get heavy snow and 40 MPH winds close to 9AM. In Lee’s Summit the front hit at 8AM. So it took about 1 hour to get through KC.

The snow was fast and furious for a bit but is moving away as I type this and during the afternoon the sun will return…and temperatures will bounce up a few degrees.

Now the next system to track for Saturday and the arctic air that’s coming and won’t be denied.

Forecast:

This afternoon: Clearing out and cold. Blustery as well with temperatures near 32°. Blustery as well with winds still gusty to 35 MPH

Tonight: Fair and chilly but nothing to cold with lows near 23°

Tomorrow: Actually a decent day with clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 40s

Saturday: Moderate snow moves in from the west in the morning. 2-4″ is possible. Turning colder as the arctic air dips into the area with temperatures only in the mid>upper 20s

Sunday: Bitterly cold with clouds and some sunshine. Perhaps some light snow in northern MO. Highs in the 20° range, perhaps colder.

Yesterday was a day boy. Various model outputs were sort of all over the place and it got a bit frustrating to try to figure things out. Today went according to plan really…almost perfect to the hour for a forecast.

The issue is how does Saturday play out and the timing of the arctic air intrusion coming into the area. It’s not a matter of IF it’s a matter of when for the arctic air. The snow situation on Saturday is still very real.

Tomorrow should be OK…as a matter of fact we’ll have a bit of a downslope warming thing again happen. The snow that’s left will melt fast and while there will be a large temperature spread from north MO to south of KC…we should be handily in the 40s I think. Maybe near 50 south of KC…clouds will block out the sunshine at times.

Then Saturday.

Model data, especially the GFS has been consistent with accumulating snows…the EURO has been a bit wonky for temperature forecasts but has also shown snow for Saturday (just not as much). The NAM has been “off the reservation” with this but has now caught up. Last night’s run had us with 35 MPH southwest winds and temperatures near 50°. That is not happening.

So the keys to Saturday are how cold we are, for higher snow rations (fluff factor for higher accums) and how much actual moisture comes across to create even more snow. There are all sorts of solutions for that too. The hi res NAM has now gone ballistic with snow production Saturday…like over 8″ ballistic. The GFS would probably be close to 3″. The EURO around 2″+. The ICON also with around 2″+ and the Canadian with a solid 1″+. The hi res NAM is the outlier of the group. The lower res NAM would have about 3″ worth.

The other issue is the arctic air and that was the main issue yesterday that sent me down into rabbit holes. There were a variety of different model data forecasts for temperatures that were all over the place. My struggle yesterday was trying to figure out IF the arctic air would engulf the area on Saturday or Sunday. I was leaning more towards Sunday…but that might be off…

It really appears that we’re going to go into the arctic air sometime Saturday after the snow moves through. From there we are “in it” ALL of next week with other snow chances showing up…including Monday.

That creates issues for the amounts of snow. For example the RAP model takes temperatures down to about 10° Saturday afternoon during the snow moving through. IF accurate that would yield 20:1 snow ratios. So IF we get 1/4″ of moisture…all of a sudden that’s 4-6″ of snow. The NAM model has the snow ratio closer to about 15:1. That same 1/4″ of moisture is more towards 3-4″ snow. The GFS is inbetween.

So that 2-4″ though in my head does have some upside when looking at the coldness of the atmosphere. IF we’re closer to 15° while this is ongoing on Saturday it will accumulate fast…and my concerns are growing about that potential.

Then when snow is on the ground…and that looks increasingly likely from the system on Saturday…with arctic air coming into the region…now we start wondering how cold can we get.

This air mass has sub-zero cold written all over it…the issue locally will be are we clear or now. For the last few years it seems that clouds have always sort of tempered the extreme cold. IF we are clear…watch out for 10 to 15 below temps somewhere in the viewing area…perhaps more towards northern MO.

Last February we had the coldest day on the 13th. There was some snow on the ground and we tanked to 0. Smithville though went to 10 below. Just food for thought.

Yeah all of next week is nasty cold as the worst of winter comes our way.

The 10 below temps later next week could be a push BUT they bear watching

But the day 5>10 temperature anomalies at the surface and the 10-15 anomalies are something to behold.

Next TUE>SUN average anomalies

Day 10-15 NEXT Sunday>the 19th

The arctic air will have at least sort of temporarily exhausted itself towards the mid month time frame…BUT we’ll see how much snow is around and if another nasty cold air mass can build.

Looks like winter will be all in one month!

Our feature photo comes from DeAnna Blair…towards Shawnee. Seems representative for the Metro today!

Joe