Joe’s Weather Blog: So much cold and more snow for KC (FRI-2/12)

There are questions about the individual daily records that may or may not fall over the next 5 days…and a lot of that will be determined by whether or not openings in the clouds appear. This morning for example there are temporary breaks that won’t last for too long…but when these breaks happen in the morning or even at night…it allows temperatures to drop quickly.

This is why forecasting lows over the next few days into Tuesday is tricky. So many extreme cold forecasts have busted through the years because of clouds. Right now Tuesday AM looks to be the clearest for the longest. With this type of air mass in place…that would send lows down to 5 to 15 below. The record is -8° in 1979.

Other records will be threatened though…and we’ll dive into the individual records in the discussion. Also of important note…today will be the 6th day we stay at or below 15° for highs. This record is one that I’ve banged on for about 4 days now…and this one will get broken…no doubt. The current longest stretch is 8 straight days with 15° or below back in 1983. We’ll tie this on Sunday and break it on Monday!

Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds once again with highs near 5°

Tonight: Cloudy with some light snow possible but not looking to favorable. A dusting to 2″ is possible but it may be a struggle to get more than flurries. Lows near 0°

Tomorrow: Some breaks are possible but remaining bitterly cold with highs near 4°

Sunday: More snow possible. Dusting to 2″. Highs near 5°

In all cases, especially at night…the wind chill factor will be 15-25° below 0°

Discussion:

So let’s start with the records…on a daily basis for cold highs and cold lows.

Saturday: Coldest highs. Possible

Sunday: Coldest highs: Likely

Monday: Coldest highs: Likely

Tuesday: Coldest highs: Unlikely

Now the record lows:

Saturday lows: Not a chance

Sunday record low: Possible

Monday record low: Possible but a stretch

Tuesday record low: Likely

Wednesday record low: Unlikely

So a couple of candidates for record cold highs and record lows.

The sprawling arctic air mass will go all the way down to southern TX. So far south that there is an increasing threat of winter weather towards Houston and other areas of SE Texas!

So this is an impressive cold shot of air.

Elsewhere these are the record lows in jeopardy in other parts of the Plains and south. Stating Saturday…these are the NWS forecasted lows…with the squares showing the potential record lows.

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

The Monday situation is interesting because there is snow potential and certainly cloud potential and that leads us to the snow scenario.

I’m not sold on tonight’s shot. It’s a weak system and it’s coming into some very dry air. With that said though the air, if it can saturate enough…will produce snow that would accumulate to some extent because the snow ratios would be 25:1. So anything that does fall would have a much easier time accumulating. The issue is will anything fall at all? I’m not convinced with such a weak and disorganized thing swinging eastwards. The new NAM model(s) is really aggressive with a 1-3″ while the short term HRRR through the night gives us little to nothing really from this morning’s run.

I lean to little to nothing really.

Then nothing is expected tomorrow…perhaps a flurry.

Sunday is it’s own situation as dry air will be chewing on any advancing snows up I-35 and east along the I-70 corridor through eastern KS. Again some models are cranking out anywhere from a dusting to 3″ worth of snow.

Sunday though does have a bit more potential for “something”. There will be waves coming quickly eastwards…and the air will be bitterly dry. The lift may not be the greatest BUT it won’t take a lot to get at least something to happen. The waves are disorganized and there isn’t any great looking system coming towards the region BUT again…it won’t take too much for “something” to happen.

So it’s POSSIBLE we get accumulations with this mess of a set-up. Again anywhere from a dusting to 2″ would be a starting point for Sunday in several waves. The dry air ahead of the incoming snow though will need to be reckoned with.

Worth monitoring over the weekend.

Another system on Wednesday will likely slide towards the south of the I-70 corridor.

We just keep missing out on the snow opportunities and in a sense we’re wasting the cold air because there will be moderation towards next weekend it appears and it won’t be as cold for the last 10 days of the month as it’s been for the last couple of weeks.

Overall though I still think Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this whole wave of cold coming through the region…

The feature photo comes from Jody and Terry McClain who are on their way back to KC from a nice tropical vacation. I figured we needed some warm thoughts today and into the weekend.

Joe