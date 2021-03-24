Joe’s Weather Blog: Some good…some bad (WED-3/24)

Good afternoon…a later start to the blog today as I’ve been involved with the rest of the team in our Spring promo weather spots. So some early (for me) mornings this week.

With that taken care off…let’s dive in on this dreary Wednesday. More rain is coming towards the region tonight…nothing too heavy…and tomorrow is another iffy day in the area…then anotehr rain chance develops later Friday.

The payoff hopefully is a nice weekend around these parts with warming temperatures.

Forecast:

Rest of today: Gray with highs only in the upper 40s

Tonight: Showers arrive later tonight. Lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: Off and on rain with chilly temperatures. Again only in the mid>upper 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy with some late night rain chances. Highs in the 60s

Discussion:

So not exactly a Chamber of Commerce day is it?

Our storm that moved across the region yesterday has moved into the upper Midwest but a chilly and damp air mass is still circulating through the region and as a result…you get a lot of gray weather.

That is cloud cover that isn’t going anywhere today and it’s certainly having an effect on temperatures.

The numbers in RED are the tempertures. Chilly…about 10 degrees below average. Although the high today was 53° at 12AM.

At the same time there’s this…another upper level system in the SW part of the US.

That upper level system will come out into the southern Plains tomorrow and create a developing area of rain along the I-35 corridor region. It won’t be a lot overnight…perhaps some light showers/drizzle though. Just sort of damp.

Here is a look a the HRRR models…and you can see…not a lot

However tomorrow as the main upper level energy passes towards the south of the area…we may get some development of rain on the northwest side of it…and that would affect us tomorrow afternoon.

Overall though this won’t be a big rain-maker for us…odds are from about .05″ through about 1/3″ or so. Heavier towards the SE of KC. Take a look at the NAM forecast and EURO forecast rain totals. Use the slider to see the differences.

We’ll salvage Friday although I get worried about some low clouds hanging around for a few hours in the morning.

Another small system comes through on Friday night and early Saturday. This time the better rains (not a lot) will be NW of the Metro…so we sort of have some early Saturday morning showers before daybreak, before things improve in the morning but mid>upper 60s are likely for the weekend.

Another cold front should come in sometime next week…either Tuesday or Wednesday sending in some brief chilly weather before we moderate on Opening Day, which right now looks dry!

Hey this could all be a lot worse…check out Denver!

🚨With 32.5” of snow this month, Denver is now tied for its 5th-snowiest month ALL-TIME!



❄️#1: 57.4”, Dec. 1913

❄️#2: 42.5”, Nov. 1946

❄️#3: 35.2”, March 2003

❄️#4: 33.8”, April 1933

❄️#5: 32.5”, March 1944

❄️#5: 32.5”, March 2021#COwx — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) March 24, 2021

Their having themselves quite the month!

The SE part of the country is again under the severe weather gun, and this after what happened a week ago. More info here.

At least 46 tornadoes now confirmed from the two-day outbreak last week. https://t.co/xAbI7L1qhz pic.twitter.com/vObP44hKfG — U.S. Tornadoes (@USTornadoes) March 23, 2021

A day 2 “moderate” risk is pretty unusual to some extent.

The reality is though that the deep south is in their heart of tornado season. March and April are busy usually down there. Climatologically from eastern OK through central MS/AL…prime areas for severe weather on the 25th.

No severe weather is expected locally for awhile it appears. Our next chance may come with whatever cold front comes towards the middle of next week. Although a lot of that will depend on the timing of things.

Those tornado probabilities are pretty high and the hatched areas represents more significant tornadoes.

Something that may become a bigger weather story tomorrow. There are some 8 million people in that moderate risk including Memphis, TN…Nashville, TN…Birmingham, AL…Jackson, MS…Huntsville, AL.

Weather folks are talking quite a bit about this study that came out yesterday. I don’t think there is one meteorologist who would be surprised by this…especially when it comes to higher end storms.

Remarkable research by Joshua Wurman, Karen Kosiba, Trevor White, and Paul Robinson https://t.co/wLrvOKWygZ — John Kassell (@wxkassell) March 22, 2021

The main takeaway, and sometime I fall into this trap…is that the EF scale is a DAMAGE scale really and not necessarily a way to figure out how strong the winds were in a tornado. The study indicates that we may be underestimating the strongest winds by some 40 MPH+. That discrepancy can turn an EF2 tornado into an EF4 tornado…and an EF3 tornado into an EF5 tornado.

The thing is it has to do damage to something identifiable. IF there is a beast of a tornado in the Plains and it’s affecting pasture and nothing that gets damaged, we’ll never know how strong the winds were.

The study used high resolution and lower scanning Mobile Doppler radar to get good data in the wind strength/speed. There have been more than a few cases of seeing massive tornadoes with violent motions that don’t do much damage at all because of the luck in where they hit.

The takeaway…EF-scale ratings should not be used to directly convey actual tornado intensity.

I need to remember that myself in my on-air verbiage

Our feature photo comes from Sheila Jackson out towards Higginsville, MO. Pretty from Sunday night!

Joe