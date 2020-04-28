Joe’s Weather Blog: Storms to fire…severe risk for some (TUE-4/28)

So far the evolution of this scenario is going according to plan. Many of you won’t have to worry about severe weather at all…some of you may. The main threat will be some gusty winds and larger hail. Temperatures will warm up today before the storm threat develops after lunch…and then the storms will move away and eventually tonight a cold front will come through and send in a somewhat cooler and much windier air mass into the KC area tomorrow

Some of you won’t even get a drop of rain from this.

______________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds and mild with highs 75-80° by about 2PM or so. Storms develop, stronger towards the S/SE/E of the Metro…again some areas may not get much of anything especially NW of the I-35 corridor.

Tonight: A few showers are possible with the actual push of cooler air after 8PM or so…lows in the upper 40s

Tomorrow: Windy(!)…gusts to 45 MPH possible and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Also a few showers are possible, especially farther east on the MO side. Variable clouds expected with more AM sunshine and more PM clouds

Thursday: A potential Top 10 Weather Day with highs in the lower 70s

______________________________________________________

Discussion:

I continue to key in on the thought process that the higher chance of severe weather will be towards the east…south…and southeast of the KC Metro area. Those thoughts in my mind haven’t changed. The data early this morning via the HRRR model and some of the other models that are called the CAMs or Convection Allowing Models are confirming this thought.

It’s always possible that the storms could get their act together farther west (which is what is going to be needed for the KC Metro to be involved in the severe weather risks) but I still think that this is more of a 65 highway…south of US 50 and south of a Paola event moreso than a KC Metro event.

Let’s see how my thoughts play out.

The SPC has drifted the “slight” risk a bit farther northwest in the morning update. By about 20-30 miles.

You can see that the higher risks are actually down towards eastern OK where a “moderate” risk is up…that’s a 4 on a 1-5 scale. The tornado risk is higher down there as well.

For the KC area…we’ll see how this plays out. Clouds will be increasing as the morning moves along. Temperatures as I start this blog are in the 60s after a morning low of 55°. Dew points are in the the 50s as well.

At 8AM the front itself is located out west…and while the winds may shift later this afternoon…the actual cooler air from the next air mass won’t come in till tonight.

There are a few things though with this that aren’t quite as favorable for the Metro as opposed to areas S/E of the Metro.

The instability…the warmer air…and potentially the higher dew points will be to the S/SE of the Metro it appears. Temperatures may exceed 80° south of US 50 and out towards the east of MO 7 highway. Clusters of storms should form…one down towards SE KS and NE OK and another towards the E/SE of KC towards Warrensburg and Sedalia and near Paola/Garnett and La Cygne, KS and these will quickly move towards the east and southeast and with them goes the severe weather risk.

I won’t be surprised if areas from near KC and east/south are under a severe thunderstorm watch at some point this afternoon. We should be right on the far west side of that watch in the Metro.

Another thing that I’m not too thrilled about is the SW winds before the storms get going. This reduces the “convergence” and that’s another reason why I think the higher threat will be S/SE of the Metro from this scenario. Let’s see IF that wind adjustment actually happens.

The 7AM run of the HRRR model does show this evolution…for KC just some quick hitting showers…a few rumbles…but the stronger storms are 50 miles east and south of the Metro based off this data.

3:30 Forecast radar

4:30 Forecast Radar

So storms are most likely from the US 50 corridor west towards Harrisonville to near Paola and then this activity will be moving to the east

This is where the instability will be higher at the right time of the evolution of the storms moving into the instability and developing.

This chart helps us see the instability…note the high values SE of the Metro

Our rain threat will wind down around 6PM then increase to some extent (scattered) by about 10PM or so before quickly ending after that.

Tomorrow looks cooler and the main issue tomorrow, aside from the threat of some showers in the PM on the MO side especially…will the the strong winds. The surface storm will be moving from N IA into N IL…and while not overly strong it will be strong enough to help generate a nice pressure gradient in the Plains with a rather strong area of High Pressure in NE CO. So that change of pressure (on the strong side) from there to N IL will be moving a LOT of air…and that means wind for us…perhaps near 40+ MPH gusts

You can see the stronger winds above us at around 4PM tomorrow…this is up towards about 5,000 feet or so.

You can see the 30-45 MPH winds at that level across eastern KS and western MO

So expect a lot of wind tomorrow.

The next system (Sunday) appears to be again more focused (from a stronger storm standpoint) down towards the southern Plains as opposed to the I-70 corridor. We will get some rain I think on Sunday…so Saturday looks to be the better of the two weekend days…but we should salvage Sunday (or at least a part of it).

Our feature photo is an interesting one from yesterday. It was close to sunrise and JR Chadwick was looking WEST…not east and saw this.

These are called anticrepuscular rays. Why…how? This is from Atmospheric Optics

“Crepuscular rays appear to converge on the sun, anticrepuscular or antisolar rays converge in the opposite direction and you must have your back to the sun or sunset point to see them. They appear to converge towards the antisolar point, the point on the sky sphere directly opposite the sun. Like crepuscular rays they are parallel shafts of sunlight from holes in the clouds and their apparently odd directions are a perspective effect. Think of a long straight road, it converges towards the horizon but turn around and it also converges to the opposite horizon. Crepuscular and anticrepuscular rays behave in the same way.”

Joe