Joe’s Weather Blog: That Spring feeling (MON-12/13)

Of the many fascinating things about this warmth so far this month…is that fact that even after a “cold” front comes through…we are still above average. Saturday was a case in point. Sure it was a strong front…blasting through with winds over 40 MPH in spots…but we still got into the upper 40s that afternoon…average is around 44°

So fa this month is the 7th warmest start to December and we’re on the upwards path through Wednesday. We’ll do the whole strong front thing again Wednesday evening into Wednesday night…but this time there is a bit more of a substantial cooldown coming heading into the weekend. Nothing unusual though for December…just more seasonable air.

Still though no important snows showing up for awhile

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the 40° range

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and warmer. Windy too. Cloudy in the afternoon. Perhaps a few sprinkles around. Highs in the lower 60s. The record is 67° set back in 1933. The low clouds should keep that from happening

Wednesday: Temperatures start the day in the 60° range and we end up in the 70s, again we’ll see if the lower clouds thin out a bit. The record is 68° in 2002. This record is attainable. The record warm low is 49° set back in 1888…one of our 1st records too! We may not get that though depending oon what we are at 11:59 PM that night after the passage of the front.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Let’s start with the events from this past Friday night…the devastating tornadoes, perhaps historic in some cases, that affected eastern MO down through the Tennessee Valley region.

64 reports of tornadoes…that should come down as we whittle away a the multiple reports highlighted by the long track “quad state tornado” that went through parts of AR/MO/TN/KY.

They are evaluating that tornado and dozens of others for path length and strength. Already several EF3 tornadoes with winds of at least 136 MPH have been documented. The quad state tornado is at least an EF3 and likely higher as the get into the nitty gritty of the destruction.

149 warnings were issued for 9 different states that night and early morning.

Final MRMS rotation tracks from last night's "Quad-State Tornado" show a nearly continuous 240 mile track from Arkansas to Kentucky. 384+ miles of tornado warnings were issued for this storm #ARwx #MOwx #TNwx #KYwx pic.twitter.com/wDGomGUdmO — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) December 11, 2021

The destruction though from this has been incredible. Deaths from Illinois southwards.

The main tornado though was an incredible long lasting twister that went through 4 states. Back in 1925 the deadliest tornado known…the Tri State tornado went through 3 states and killed over 700.

Comparison of the 1925 Tri-State tornado and the storm that produced at least one tornado striking communities including Monette, AR, and Mayfield, KY.



Regardless of whether or not it was a single tornado, the longevity of this storm will likely be studied for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/NWAqDodife — Harrison Tran (@ATXHarrisonTran) December 12, 2021

The National Weather Service will survey the track and damage path to determine if there was one tornado or multiple that tracked out of northeast Arkansas into Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Here's a video of the path it took pic.twitter.com/aB8qowzxhw — Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) December 11, 2021

This next graphic really highlights the evolution of the storm/tornado(s)

Here's a look at last night's most powerful supercell from a radar perspective.



The storm was a discernable entity for just over 11 hours as it traveled 600 miles from AR to OH.



During much of that time, the storm exhibited a classic "hook echo" indicative of strong rotation. pic.twitter.com/kBRcAhKLyv — Jack Sillin (@JackSillin) December 11, 2021

The research into the storm this week will determine if it was one tornado or a cycling tornado which faded then returned. IF it was one tornado…this may have been the longest tracked tornado in our weather history.

A vortex-centered radar animation of the tornadic supercell that tracked from northeast Arkansas to Kentucky on Friday. Data from four different radars were used to create this loop. #arwx #mowx #tnwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/EGPXdVC3OU — Vivek Mahale (@vmahale) December 13, 2021

75% of Dawson Springs, KY is gone. This haunting image of a refrigerator wedged in a tree is something I’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/CVa8UZSJkG — Jude Redfield (@JudeRedfield) December 13, 2021

[6:46 PM Sunday, 12/12]: Thank you for your patience as we continue to survey the damage from the historic tornado event that impacted western KY Friday night. We have additional storm survey teams from neighboring NWS offices here to help as we continue to survey the damage. pic.twitter.com/ThKmQofMjQ — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 13, 2021

There are numerous videos of this storm…nighttime highlighted by lightning. Bad situation for all involved.

On the MO side…tornadoes were around St Louis including the devastating one in Edwardsville, IL outside of St Louis.

Two survey teams found a total of 4 tornadoes today. Preliminary results: 2 EF3s, 1 EF1*, and 1 EF0. The EF1 near Ramsey strengthen in @NWSLincolnIL area of responsibility to EF2 near Herrick, IL. Another survey is planned tomorrow into Reynolds county MO. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/EQPOCEmvPg — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 12, 2021

Again there will be comparisons to the Tri State tornado back in 1925…and you can see also the communities potentially in the path of the Quad State tornado

The death toll is expected to increase for KY and elsewhere. It’s possible this may have been the deadliest tornado in history in KY.

WORST KY DEATH TOLL- 115 at Louisville on March 27, 1890. SIGTOR, printed in 1991 said 74. In 2010 , Keven McQueen published in his book "The Great Louisville Tornado of 1890" the names of 114 people, after exhaustive research. Please re-tweet this post. — Thomas Grazulis (@sigtor2019) December 12, 2021

It must be pointed out that tornadoes in December are not that unusual…especially for that part of the country…

What made this outbreak more noteworthy is the violence of the twisters…and the shear number of them.

If you play around on this link…you can see before and after aerial pics of the communities hit.

Unreal before/after imagery of Friday night's tornado outbreak.

Type in "Mayfield, KY" – the pain and suffering are real for those impacted by Friday night's tragedy.https://t.co/TMGKlnB7Mh — John Kassell (@wxkassell) December 13, 2021

The reasons for the tornadoes were pretty clear…why that one tornado lasted so long…perhaps more than 150 miles though will be researched…that really is rare. Supercells go through various transitions as they evolve and this affects the tornadic mechanisms so that tornadoes fade then can return…but for one to be on the ground at such intensity for so long is the rarest of things.

Onwards.

The story for us is the warmer air.

Strong south winds will be developing tomorrow morning and that means warmer air returning in force…it also means moisture coming up from the south…and that may prevent a record high for tomorrow due to lower clouds coming up near or after daybreak.

You can see the moisture down towards the Gulf Coast…it will race northbound later tonight.

Data this morning shows these low clouds coming up tomorrow morning. How solid the deck is will determine how warm we can get…low to mid 60s seems reasonable…there is upside IF the clouds are thinner or break up due to the stronger winds.

Then the winds get stronger heading into Wednesday. Gusts to 40-50 MPH are possible and a high wind watch is in effect for areas from about I-35 west and northwards.

IF the clouds break up enough…we may pop into the mid 70s. The all time high for December is 74°

Even starting the day we may be in the 60s! Here are the all time December warm lows. NOW IF the front holds off until after 12AM Thursday we could break a record on this side as well.

The front though may come through, with more wind…after 9PM though dropping the late evening temperatures.

The rain chances are there with the front but not great and coverage doesn’t look too good.

Then we turn cooler on Thursday but still near or above average

I’ll be taking some time off this week so the blogs will be infrequent. Hopefully another one though on Wednesday.

Our feature picture this morning is from Kevin Short

Joe