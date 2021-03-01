Joe’s Weather Blog: The start of a new season…aka Meteorological Spring (MON-3/1)

Well March will certainly be coming in like a lamb today. All quiet out there except for some early morning frost. Temperatures today will be above average and it appears we should remain above average for at least the next week or so, perhaps longer.

It really is remarkable in looking back…we had essentially 2 months (December into the 1st week of February) with overall “mild” air, then 2 weeks of brutal cold air, then the last 10 days of the month essentially above average again. The “island” of cold was in “sea” of warmth. More on that in the discussion.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 50s

Tonight: Clear and cool with lows in the 20s

Tuesday: Milder with highs near 60

Wednesday: Pleasant with highs in the 60s

Discussion:

It’s a new month and a new “season”. It’s the start of Meteorological Spring. The weather world breaks down the months into 4 seasons but instead of using the traditional calendar with the varying start dates to the seasons each year, we have a hard start and end date to the seasons.

December 1st through the end of February is meteorological winter.

March 1st through the May 31st is meteorological spring

June 1st through August 31st is meteorological summer

September 1st through November 30th is meteorological fall

This is really used to keep our stats in easy form. It’s also typically the coldest months and the hottest months and then inbetween.

So as we look back at winter how did it go?

Well let’s start with the averages…1st over the past 30 years or so.

So right off the bat something should catch your eye. It was colder (overall) 2 and 3 winters ago! As a matter of fact over the last 30 years this was the 13th coldest in that period. Amazing isn’t it?

Going back through all the data, some 130 years worth…this was the 53rd coldest. In the end the winter wasn’t “remarkable” from a numbers standpoint but we know this is sort of not true.

Let’s start at the beginning because it was sort of like 3 parts to the winter…the 1st part was December 1st through February 6th. It was “mild”. So mild that we were in the Top 20 of that specific time period.

Then the arctic air hit!

From the 7th of February through the 19th as we came out of the arctic air…it was the coldest in that time specific period.

and then from the 20th through the rest of the month…we went back into the warm air again.

There we are at the bottom of the above chart.

So you put it all together and we come out at #53

Again an “island” of cold in a “sea” of warmth.

It was our 58th wettest as well…

March has now started and typically in March we can get just about anything, from tornadoes to winter storms…from 80s to near 0°. Usually there are lots of windy days and big surface low pressure areas traversing the Plains…this is a result in the battle of air masses from the retreating colder Canadian or Arctic air masses and the northward moving warmth and higher moisture (dew points). There have been some big storms over the years.

It’s also a reminder that March can bring severe weather as well. Today starts the week of Severe Weather Awareness week in the region

and today reminds you to have multiple ways of receiving weather information and to also HAVE A PLAN!

More on this during the various newscasts this week.

March has started and at least for the next couple of weeks…odds heavily favor above normal temperatures.

and if you want to take it for the rest of the month…

So you put it all together and you get this…

Here's our final look at the March 2021 forecast. https://t.co/JI2DUvhln5 pic.twitter.com/nOU2U3Cqzz — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) March 1, 2021

Odds favor this 1st week and thensome being pretty dry but I wouldn’t be surprised if there aren’t better rain chances after the 10th into the 15th or so, and with those chances…thunderstorm risks and perhaps even some lower end severe weather chances too.

This will end up as an active month…and tornadoes will start to become an issue in the Plains at some point after about the next 10 days. Do you realize that this tornado watch back in late May of 2019(!) was the last watch issued for the whole of the KC Metro area.

That was the day of the Linwood EF4 tornado.

Last year there were few actual tornadoes in the region. We got off lucky…and we really didn’t have that may severe thunderstorms overall either.

This year will be more active.

Our feature photo comes from Lara Bee at Longview Lake.

Joe