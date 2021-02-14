Joe’s Weather Blog: Time for waves of snow (SUN-2/14)

A snowy Sunday in the region with sugar-like snow falling in the area with bitterly cold temperatures. This won’t be a big snowstorm but it will add up a bit over the next 36 hours or so. Accompanied by really cold air…it’s actually pretty rare around here to have snow with temperatures near 0° but here we are.

With this brutally cold air mass…it allows the fluffy snow to accumulate more efficiently so some areas, especially SE of KC may see 2-5″ of snow by tomorrow evening.

There is an end to the cold regime…and the snow that’s out there has so little moisture in it…it will evaporate and melt as well very quickly later this week in areas that receive sunshine…so next weekend looks better overall. It’s just going to be another long week or so before we start moderating towards the end of the week.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Snowy and cold. Accumulations may approach 2″ in the Metro. Highs under 5°

Tonight: Bitterly cold with lows -0 to -5°.

Tomorrow: Bitterly cold with another area of snow coming through. Amounts may approach 2″. Highs between 0-+5°

Tuesday: Lows in the morning down to near 15 BELOW. Highs in the afternoon 5-10 above with sunshine.

Wind chills will be 15-30 BELOW for most of the next few days.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Let’s start this morning with the obvious cold weather gripping most of the US. The exceptions are FL and parts of the western US.

I’ve highlighted the 0° line and the -20° areas in the darkish colors.

Here are the approximate temperatures at 9AM.

We’re around 1° a I start this blog. Can’t imagine we go anywhere today really.

So far this cold spell has reached 8 days with highs at or below 15°. This ties the record back in 1983. Tomorrow we’ll break it. We haven’t set any records for daily temperatures yet. Today though the record for the coldest daily high is 7° in 1936…that record will be the 1st to go. Our 12AM high was 4°

The record low is -4°. We probably won’t get there before 12AM tonight.

So 1 record is in the books. Tomorrow will be the 2nd record cold high.

We won’t get close to 8° tomorrow.

The record low tomorrow is -6°. With clouds expected tonight…I don’t thing we get there either.

So 2 record cold highs are likely at the very least, not including the record tomorrow of most straight days at 15° or under.

Tuesday we should break the record cold low temperature…that record is -8°.

We’ll see how much we “warm” up during the day with sunshine expected.

The only thing that could keep temperatures from totally free-falling would be clouds. Model data is mostly showing clearing overnight into Tuesday morning allowing lows to tumble to near -15° and perhaps colder especially on the MO side up I-29 and I-35 into northern MO.

Here is an idea of what’s been going on in for temperatures. Notice that compared to average (although they’re still very cold) parts of northern Canada are well above average. Whereas, compared to average, the dump of cold air into the US is about as bad as anywhere in the hemisphere.

This is a bitterly cold air mass that was created in the arctic region and has dumped down through the midsection of the USA and into the deep south. There are crazy things happening in soutehrn TX with all this as well.

Look at all the pink on the warnings/advisories map…that represents the scope of the variety of winter storm warnings in the US.

From NM through TX and encompassing most of LA, MS and into the interior northeast.

Southern TX doesn’t get winter storm warnings often. It’s been some 3300 days since the last one was issued as a matter of fact.

Farther up the coast…oh my to the weather in the Houston area

The coldest air since 1989 arrives by tonight. Wind chills may be below 0 for a few by sunset and bottom out between 0 and -15 degrees area wide. Check frequently on those without heat. Protect plants and pipes. Provide warm shelter for pets. Check for signs of hypothermia. #txwx pic.twitter.com/VLH06FDw13 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 14, 2021

It’s fascinating to see the progress of a bubble of air that a bubble of air has taken over the past set amount of time. 10 days ago the air that is on top of us today was up off the coast of the NW Territories in the Arctic Ocean (ice covered). It has circulated around the northern reaches of Canada and then took a hard right turn southwards into the USA A trip of some 2700 miles or so.

This is really remarkable for parts of the country that really don’t see this type of weather to this extreme often down in the deep south mainly.

The NWS puts out something called the Winter Storm Severity Index. I have some concerns about the way they do the categorizations but that is another discussion. For the folks in the deep south…this is amazing to see.

Back to KC and the snow…

We’ll continue to have periods of mostly light snow move through into Monday. Another system may bring snow into the region on Tuesday night into early Wednesday it appears. Odds favor under 2″ or so with that as well.

So there are more opportunities to get snow around here. No big storms though, unlike deeper in the southern US.

The feature photo comes from Sandra Cox out at Bill Cox Farms out towards Leeton, MO

Joe