Joe’s Weather Blog: Today is the last real warm day for awhile (WED-4/8)

Happy Wednesday…it’s going to be early summer weather for one more day today as we wait on an afternoon cold front that will be coming through the region. This front will bring is cooler air…with freeze potential on Friday morning as we then wait for the stronger push of colder weather to move in later in the weekend and early next week.

Typically we should get thunderstorms locally with this set-up today but I don’t see that happening around the KC area…the higher risk of storms is well SE of the Metro and towards central and eastern MO. IF we get into the upper 80s we could see something pop but I don’t think we’ll get there today despite more sunshine this morning.

Next week still looks cold…models are still showing the potential of flakes at some point but let’s not go there right now.

_________________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. A front will move through this afternoon and increase the winds from the NW/N later today. The winds will increase especially around 4PM or so…to 20-30 MPH or so. Temperatures will start dropping before sunset as the cooler air flows into the area

Tonight: Blustery and colder with fair skies. Winds will gradually come down later tonight. Lows in the 30s

Tomorrow: Fair skies and cooler with highs well into the 50s

Friday: A freeze is likely in the morning with lows into the upper 20s…the fair skies and cool with highs in the 50s

___________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

A note about the murkiness to the air this morning…it was mostly caused by the smoke that came from rangeland burns in eastern KS yesterday. I talked extensively about this during the newscasts yesterday and mentioned that it would create a redder sunset. Here is the tweet showing the smoke that I sent out yesteday.

You can clearly see the smoke that I've been referring too on the last few visible satellite pictures…it's the fuzzy area in eastern KS. #kswx #rangeland #fire JL pic.twitter.com/BRpFAO2KwG — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) April 8, 2020

There were a handful of record highs either tied or broken yesterday including Concordia, KS which hit 90°. There was an area of heat across NW MO and NE KS that resulted in highs 85-90° up there. St Joe hit 85°. KCI though only hit 80°. Probably too many clouds in the morning hours.

Today that is not the case and that bubble of heat may be closer to the I-35 corridor as we await a front to move through. This is typically a great recipe for a pop in the temperatures and some of the short term models has highs 85-88° this afternoon. NOT out of the question for some areas from I-35 eastbound.

The front itself will come through sometime later today…there may be an initial wind shift towards the NW then a 1-2 hour delay in the colder air coming into the region.

The wind shift will be created by a trof (denoted by the dashed black line) that’s coming through…this basically is a wind direction change…typically ahead of the colder air…the true cold front will come through 1-2 hours afterwards.

9AM surface map



As we go farther north across the upper Midwest you can see the colder weather crossing over the border region and coming into the Dakotas…

It’s not crazy cold…that’s why Thursday and Friday will be cooler but not overly cold during the day. With the clear skies and light winds overnight and drier air in place that’s why temperatures Friday morning will be chillier with a freeze possible.

As the colder air moves in later today and especially tonight…the winds will be going pretty good…gusting to 30 to 35 MPH or so for awhile tonight.

Tomorrow a secondary push of cooler air will come into the area by nightfall and this will help tank the lows on Friday morning.

Then there is the weekend. The cooler air will start to move away on Friday afternoon…we’ll get a return flow setting up with more of a SE/S wind. This will start tugging up moisture from the southern part of the country. This will result in at least some scattered showers on Saturday in the region but not an all day rain.

Sunday however we focus on the storm that I’ve written about for awhile now…the one that’s spinning in the western US.

This has been a pretty decent rain maker for southern CA…especially for April and it’s still raining with mountain snows in southern CA.

That storm will start to come out and head towards the southern Plains over the weekend although it’s going to persistently spin around southern CA into Friday night. Then eventually by Sunday morning it’s down in the TX Panhandle area. By Sunday afternoon around the Ft Smith area and then it moves towards the TN Valley region.. As this process occurs we’ll get rain around here on Sunday with colder weather moving in.

There is still major disagreement on how fast the colder air moves into the area on Sunday…with a wide range of solutions from the GFS and the EURO for Sunday’s temperatures.

Here is the EURO at 4PM Sunday…

EURO 4PM Sunday temperatures

Now the very different GFS…

GFS with a wow! cold solution

The GFS also brings snow towards the region as well.

7PM Sunday evening

The GFS looks a bit too extreme for my taste. Not sure if the EURO is right either…so at this point it’s probably worth a split with rain likely for a good part of the day with progressively colder weather coming as the afternoon moves along. Not a nice day it appears.

Then next week overall remains cold with well below average temperatures has I’ve harped on for days now. We’ll see if we threaten record lows. I listed those in yesterday’s blog. Probabilities off the model data today show 60%-99% risks of under 32° mornings on TUE/WED and THU next week. This may change based on clouds and wind shifts but odds are we have multiple freezes next week in the area. Gardeners/farmers take note of this.

By the way this may result in a significant severe weather outbreak across the SE part of the country.

So a storm with wide impacts expected. The latest 6-10 day outlook is still VERY blue.

It’s just a bad and cold look through the 3rd week of April or so…yuck.

How wet this system though is for KS remains to be seen…and it’s getting dry out there…especially now that some crops are coming out of dormancy or emerging out there…take a look at the last 2 weeks of anomalies…this shows moisture in a % basis compared to average. Lot’s of pink areas out here representing 1-10% of average amounts.

That will do it for today…great pictures last night of the Supermoon! This one is from Frank Porter

Joe