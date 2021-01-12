Joe’s Weather Blog: Warmth…rain and some snow…oh and more cold (TUE-1/12)

Another bright sunny day is expected with a few high clouds every so often. We’re in a downslope pattern for the next 2 days allowing temperatures to warm up even more than usual. This is also the coldest week of the year in KC. From the 9th through the 16th in January we bottom out. So we’re in the middle of that now…but here we are enjoying temperatures 15-20° above average for the next two days.

The advertised cold front comes through on Thursday and sends temperatures back down. There may be some rain showers and perhaps even a couple of areas of mix developing on Thursday. It’s a race to see how fast the drier air arrives with the colder air. Temperatures will be chillier (not terrible) but the winds will be going pretty good it appears.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower>mid 50s

Tonight: Fair and not too cold with lows near 30°

Tomorrow: Milder with clouds and sunshine. Highs 55-60°

Thursday: Blustery with some light rain or mix showers. Temperatures dropping to near 40°

Discussion:

So for the “bottoming out” on average of winter…this isn’t so bad. Last night though I said that this wouldn’t be the coldest week of winter…I think that’s coming down the road. The last week of January looks to be a cold one I think…which was referred to yesterday. The set-up for that remains so I do think there is much more of winter to come.

As a matter of fact over the last 30 winters…I’ve highlighted 13 that gave us 10″ or more of snow from the 15th onwards.

Could this winter follow through? Here’s something also sort of interesting…showing which month in the last 30 years on average has been our snowiest. We sort of straddle the JAN/FEB area.

Snowiest month of the year using snowfall data between 1991-2020. pic.twitter.com/jxObytmDpH — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) January 10, 2021

What’s fascinating about this is that there has been a change in this data from 1990-2020 (above) to 1980-2010 below

It seems weird that we are where we are, but we’re not alone. Cities like Chicago, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Ft Wayne, and others are all in a weird “snow” drought. At least so far they are. Even cities in a few areas in the northern Plains are not exactly going crazy with snow. Bismarck, ND and Pierre, SD are also lacking for snow.

St Louis hasn’t even had 1″ yet. Bismarck is 16″ below average for snow through today. Grand Rapids is almost 30″ below average. The Lake effect hasn’t done (yet) what it usually does. That may be changing down the road, before the end of the month.

Take a look at the snow totals (apprx) so far this snow season…going back to the fall.

For us we’ll enjoy the warmth for 2 more days. A cold front comes in 1st thing on Thursday and that will send us back to seasonable mid January weather. There should be another decent warm-up next week though as we sort of go back and forth through all this. Awaiting the potential colder weather for the end of the month.

The snow shower risk on Friday is still there, especially from the Metro northwards. There may be some dusting to 1″ wind blown areas of snow in parts of the region on Friday (another pretty windy day I think) + with the colder air in place…it will feel like January.

Another tidbit..I’ve publicly been writing and saying that I was concerned about drought tendencies this year…even into the summer months. It will be interesting to see IF the last week of December and the 1st few days of January were a sign of better moisture or just a blip in a drought overall scenario. I worry about the latter part to that and a model came out today that did pretty well last spring with the forecast rainfall for the summer.

A very early look at potential precipitation patterns for June-August 2021 💧



Of particular interest to me is the dryness indicated across the central U.S. and above normal rainfall in the deep tropical Atlantic 👀



This outlook is largely predicated on a cool ENSO flavor. pic.twitter.com/Ym2OgRiq8v — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) January 12, 2021

That central US dryness…that is interesting to see modeled. 2nd summer La Ninas can do this.

Our feature photo today comes from Vicki Anderson Dolt…pretty shot from last week!

Joe