Joe’s Weather Blog: Well it will rain…and for some a lot (TUE-5/12)

Good morning…another unusual cool day after a record tying cold high yesterday of 54°. Once again today it will be a struggle to get into the mid 50s although if there are breaks in the clouds, especially towards northern MO it will be closer to 60°. Not pleasant when the average high is around 75° during this time of the year.

Things will rapidly change tomorrow though, especially later in the day and into the evening as warmer and more humid air streams northwards. This will send the temperatures up…and the dew points up as well so after our current March-like regime…it will jump back to spring weather over the next 48 hours or so.

With this transition and the return of more moisture…rain will become more common and perhaps a risk of severe storms although the specifics of that are still rather murky, especially tomorrow into Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy…perhaps a few late afternoon thin spots. Highs in the 50-55° range.

Tonight: Cloudy but with steadier temperatures and lows in the mid 40s

Tomorrow: Cloudy with some showers/storms possible at anytime but the day overall won’t be a rainout. Temperatures will moderate to 65-70° by later in the afternoon

Thursday: Warmer in the morning and afternoon. Near 60° to start…well into the 70s to finish with scattered storms in the region, perhaps more numerous in the afternoon. There is some risk of severe weather with hail the main threats.

Discussion:

Well much like yesterday when we started with the satellite picture…today it’s necessary again…and you will see a lot of gray on it…meaning clouds.

This morning there are some thin spots trying to develop in NE KS…we’ll see how efficiently they can expand, especially from KC northwards.

There was pretty hefty rains overnight and yesterday down towards southern MO and SE KS…some 1-2+” totals down there…

Our rains were not nearly as generous…areas on the northside had little to none, while on the southside the amounts were only around 1/10″ or so.

There will be more.

The forecast is not exactly set in stone but a few things are most likely.

There will be a return of moisture (higher dew points=muggier feel) to the region. That moisture now is bottled up to the south of the region down towards Texas. There is a front that is stuck down there but in time tomorrow the warmer and more humid air mass will flow quickly northwards.

8AM surface map. Green shows the muggier air sitting in TX

North of the front there are areas of rain…

2) As the front moves north tomorrow. I’d be surprised if we didn’t get any rain around the area. How much and whether or not we get storms from this (of any significance) remains to be seen BUT there will be a good push northwards and at least for the mid morning to early afternoon storms may be around the area. Some small hail would be possible but I”m not expecting a lot of severe weather with this (if any) during the 1st part of the day.

3) The thicker and juicier air will come in later in the day. The morning rain chances may hold the front a bit south of the KC Metro area until those storms/rain/rain cooled air moves away as the afternoon moves along. Temperatures should pop into the 60s with a warm front near the KC Metro area. Areas south of the front could see a few more storms in the afternoon develop…and there should be at least some stronger to severe storms in the southern Plains region.

4) We should be solidly in the moisture (higher dew points) Wednesday night for the rest of the week. Warmer days and warm and more humid nights.

5) Now about more storms…Thursday bears watching I guess…but this is a very murky scenario as well for the potential of bigger storms. The issue that I see right now is that there is no real good trigger to anything regionally. Things aren’t at this point lining up…it will be mild…it will be humid and we won’t be overly capped…so storms are possible…but the coverage of them and how strong they end up being is still more than a bit questionable. There may be a few boundaries around the region as well helping to try to focus this activity.

6) Friday will bring another risk of storms…but in all honesty the model data is overall useless for trying to be precise with this. It may be somewhat useful for indicating some disturbances in the flow coming our way that could be a spark to things…and they are showing that potential…so that’s why, if nothing else, the chance is warranted.

7) There will be changes to all this. As I explained to a roofer yesterday…what happens one day may affect the next day and where storms die may affect where storms reform. That’s one reason why a lot of this is so murky. If you’re a long time reader of the blow…you know how I hate putting rain in every day…I think it’s a cop out really BUT there are roughly 2-4 times a year where we just get into a pattern where it could rain almost every day. I have higher hopes of drier weather towards the end of the weekend and into a good part of next week.

Our feature photo comes from Donna Gross up towards Kearney, MO yesterday

Joe