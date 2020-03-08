Joe’s Weather Blog: Wet system tomorrow…we may not be done with snow (SUN-3/8)

Hope you remembered to change your clocks…daylight saving time has started. While the time has changed…the weather forecast for the next few days hasn’t. Warm weather will continue. Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far with a high of 69°. Today we may beat it. The winds will be increasing too.

Might be a good day to get down some fertilizer. The bigger picture is interesting. Rain is returning to the SW part of the country. That means a change in the jet stream pattern since it’s been crazy dry for the winter out there. When they get moisture of significance that could mean a more active Plains pattern and I think that may happen as well.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy and warm. Gusts to near 40 MPH possible. Highs near 70°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and mild. Rain developing later tonight and quickly spreading in from the southwest after sunset towards 12AM. Lows in the 50s

Tomorrow: Rainy at times. Highs near 60° but dropping fast later in the day and down into the 30s by 7PM

Tuesday: Should be nice with highs in the 60° area

Discussion:

We may not be done with a snow risk around these parts…I’ve got concerns for next weekend. We’re also not done with the cold weather either despite the extremely mild start to March around here.

We’re one week in and temperatures are running almost 9° above average. This will also be the 10th straight above average day in a row and 14th day out of the last 16 days with above average temperatures.

It’s been mild but interestly it was actually a warmer March start in both 2016 and 2017. Certainly though not like last year.

Average temperatures for the 1st week of March

As a matter of fact…last year the average through the 1st 7 days of the month was a bone chilling 20.4°…our 4th coldest start…this year it’s 24° warmer to start the month.

At some point…the other shoe will drop…and there are signs that things may be a bit more chaotic for the back half of the month. More on that in a minute.

Let’s talk about the next 36 hours. Strong winds will continue today. Yesterday we had gusts to 35+ MPH and today we should do the same thing. Despite the persistent south component to the winds…surface moisture is still not exactly out there. Dew points don’t get into the 50s until you get down towards central TX.

The map above shows the surface weather. The temperatures are in RED while the dew points are in Green. You can see the surface dew points in the 50s in central and southern TX.

Aloft however the moisture will be increasing…and I pointed this out in the last blog. The morning run of the HRRR shows this increase in the PW or Precipitable Water values…this indicates a saturating atmosphere.

So the moisture is coming up…now the issue is a disturbance to set things in motion.

In time later today we’ll start seeing the lift increase in the region from the southwest. This lift will work on the increasing moisture coming up from the south…initially later today…more clouds…then lowering clouds tonight…then rain comes into the area. You can see that lift coming when we go up to about 18,000 feet and track the various disturbances up there. Note how things start getting jumbled towards the western Plains later today.

you can see this process happening when looking at the satellite pics…

So things will change tonight.

Here is the HRRR model showing the rain increasing out to the southwest of KC…for timing purposes…18Z is 1PM…0Z is 7PM…6Z is 1AM

The good thing about this storm is that there won’t be cold air for it to tap into…so even after the storm passes…it will overall remain mild with 50s and 60s through the work week. So we remain above average through at least Friday.

Now after that things may turn interesting. As I mentioned the western US is about to get some needed moisture. Most of the moisture though may be more towards the SW US…here is the EURO forecast through Friday morning.

Let’s focus in on some areas…

Looks like a wet week ahead, with rain chances now spread over about 4 days. Thus storm totals rains have increased. Now expect 1.5-2" in Phoenix Tue-Fri with 3 inches or more over high terrain areas N and E of Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/TQVMRZUQEg — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 8, 2020

That’s a big rain out there..

That system(s) will need to be watched…it’s there right now off the coast of CA

The issue is that there are signs of some colder air coming into the region sometime on Friday or Friday night. How cold remains to be seen though. Data still shows temperatures near average…close to 50° on Friday with the incoming system.

Then as the rain starts…things get colder…especially above the surface for Saturday. Surface temperatures may be VERY marginal but there is potential aloft for snow supporting cold air. The issue is how warm we’ll be at the surface…the theme of the whole winter it seems in many cases.

We may be setting up for one of those sloppy wet snows again…the timing on that would be next Saturday. The surface set-up in the dead of winter is a good one…in the middle of March it’s not bad…and IF the air was even colder at the surface, my level of concern will ramp up. We’l see but when I see a strong high pressure area towards I-80 and incoming moisture…it’s bothersome.

More on that as the week moves along.

My feature photo is of another great sunset down towards Stilwell, KS via Cindy DiCianni

Joe