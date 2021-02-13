Joe’s Weather Blog: Why not…time for some snow too in the arctic air (SAT-2/13)

It’s Saturday and while there may be a few flurries out there through lunch overall today will just be a grayish day with bitterly cold temperatures again…in the single digits. Wind chills will be sub-zero for the day…and for the next 4 days it appears as well.

The worst of this cold will be Tuesday morning. As lows tank to record levels. 10 to 20 below are reasonable values for Tuesday at this point. The only possible saver in that outlook would be IF clouds materialize. That’s always possible in these bitterly cold air masses. Regardless it’s going to be brutally cold through Tuesday and into Wednesday although we’ll start recovering Wednesday just a bit.

One added element of this is the potential of snow developing. We’ve missed out on a lot of the accumulating snows locally really. For snow lover’s we’re wasting this cold arctic air mass as we just can’t get a “real” storm to affect us in this pattern. Tomorrow we’re sort of getting something…but again we’ll see how much in the end as the models lately have been overpromising moisture and under-delivering snow for many areas.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with highs in the 5° range. Wind chills will be around 15 to 25 below for a good part of the day.

Tonight: There may be some clearing for awhile this evening. That will allow lows to tank to -5° or so before temperatures come back up a few degrees by daybreak as the clouds move back into the region.

Tomorrow: Light snow will develop as the mid to late morning moves along. The snow will be coming into dry air so there may be some evaporation as the snow comes towards KC. We’ll see how long the snow actually takes to accumulate. The potential is there for up to 2″ in spots. This will continue into Monday morning as well. Highs around 3°

Monday: Some light snow remains possible. A dusting to 1″ additional as well. Highs near 3°

Discussion:

Got to admit, for as tired as you are in dealing with the bitter cold air…I’m tired of talking about it. Lots of weathercasts and lots of blogs all dealing with the same cold. More cold…and more cold after that.

What I’ve tried to do is show you over the last few days the historical perspective of this cold outbreak. The record that will fall, in addition to some daily cold records are the number of consecutive days with highs 15° or below. That is 8 back in 1983. That record will be tied tomorrow…and broken on Monday. We’ll add on another on Tuesday…we’ll see about Wednesday.

Someone asked me about the snow situation in terms of having persistent snow on the ground. Well that won’t even be close to being broken. KCI has had 1″ or more of snow on the ground for about a week now…take a look at the record.

52 days!

Something else that’s interesting about today in particular…it’s the anniversary of the coldest temperatures on record in MO and KS. They both occurred on today’s date back in 1905!

-40°.

In MO this was set near Warsaw and in KS it was established in Lebanon. Ironically Warsaw also holds the record for the hottest temperature in MO at 118°.

Yesterday’s blog dealt with the variety of low temperature records and cold high temperature records. Record cold highs are possible today (5°) and likely tomorrow and Monday at this point. Record cold lows are possible tomorrow, possible on Monday and almost a definite on Tuesday at this point.

The record for consecutive single digit highs is 8 back in 1983.

We’ll get to 4-5 straight…not a record but then again rather unusual as you can see above. IF Tuesday is under 10° that would be the 5th straight day…tying the 2nd longest stretch for KC.

It really is unusual for us…even in the dead of winter. A couple of days in a row not unusual. 4 or 5…unusual for us.

One thing about the snow on the ground..and locally there isn’t a lot and even if we add 1-2+” tomorrow and Monday…it will have little moisture in it…so it will disappear even quicker towards the end of the week around these parts as soon as temperatures come us a bit and the sunshine makes more of an appearance. In some cases this will be do to a process called “sublimation”.

This is the act of a solid changing right into a gas and skipping the liquid phase. When the air is very dry the snow and ice will evaporate and not melt. So the snow just sort of slowly magically disappears.

Elsewhere though…down south towards OK and TX…that snow will remain for a bit of time. Yes Texas is going to get slammed with snow. Houston is going to have ice…and the folks down there are going to have a rough go of things because that is something that they are not accustomed too for sure and won’t be prepared for despite the advance warnings. A state of emergency is in effect for the state because of all this.

Take a look at the ice situation…again a little ice goes a long way.

This is from the Houston NWS.

Take a look at all the advisories and warnings. So much of the country is under “something”.

For KC a winter weather advisory is in effect and soon a wind chill warning for tonight through Tuesday morning.

In terms of the cold, obviously we’re not alone. Some 56 million will see sub-zero lows by lunch time next Thursday

Back to the records…look at the record cold highs for tomorrow that are in jeopardy.

and Monday

and the record lows on Tuesday.

Those are cold temperatures in Texas too!

Stay warm my friends.

The feature photo is from Jerry Delgado

Joe