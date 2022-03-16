So far this month we’ve really seen temperatures on a see-saw…and that is reflected in the averages for March of 2022 (so far). We’re halfway done and despite the cold and the warmth…we’re running 61st in terms of average rankings. We have 130 years of records…so that’s about right in the middle. We’re .1° below average. About average overall.

Even from a moisture standpoint we’re about average as well for the 1st 2 weeks of the month. That will be changing as we have beneficial moisture coming over the next 7 days with 2 storms of note. One later Thursday into Friday and another one early next week.

The one for the next couple of days into later Friday evening looks to be the wetter of the 2 storms right now. The 2nd storm may be a prolific severe weather producer in the southern US early next week.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy and milder with highs into the mid 70s

Tonight: Clear and mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s

Tomorrow: Clouds thicken with light rain showers possible in the mid to late afternoon with increasing coverage towards evening. Highs in the mid 60s but dropping later in the day with increasing NE winds making things blustery at night especially.

Friday: A wintry mix to snow near or after daybreak. Some heavy wet snow is possible…some minor accumulations are possible especially on grassy surfaces, exposed surfaces (decks and cars). Still not sure of impacts on roads but some slush at least is possible for awhile. Highs in the upper 30s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

The weather is be rather active over the coming days as we watch two storms. One of which is developing today in the SW part of the country.

You can clearly see the developing storm in the middle part of the atmosphere around 18,000 feet or so. As it moves into the southern Rockies it starts organizing and then as it comes into the southern Plains it intensifies.

See that U shaped dip moving into NM then coming into the OK and MO…that is the storm and notice how it strengthens…there is even a merger with another disturbance dropping in from the north which is interesting and shows that this will be a dynamic system as it comes towards the area…especially Friday morning.

As this happens above us…cooler air will start spreading into the area from the north tomorrow. This will though only be a gradual process. The middle part of the country will be rather mild today. So we’ll be taking a step down approach to getting snow around these parts if things come together.

Let’s get the cool air southwards 1st. That starts to happen towards the early afternoon as a cold front works through from north to south. It’s likely that we’re into the 60s…and there is some potential for us to be even warmer…especially south of the front IF the front is even slower…70s are on the table. We should start seeing a temperature drop behind the front as the winds turn NE and get a bit stronger.

Forecast position of the front by 1PM or so.

2) As the front shifts southwards and moisture rides up and over the front…scattered showers will develop becoming more numerous overnight into early Friday. The temperatures will continue to trend down into the 30s by daybreak Friday. As this happens rain and perhaps even a few thunderstorms move through the region overnight.

Here is the way the higher res NAM model portrays things from a precipitation standpoint. Starting at 1PM tomorrow and for every 2 hours after that.

Forecast radar. For timing…18Z is 1PM…0Z is 7PM…6Z is 1PM and 12Z is 7AM

You can see the snow develop off towards the west of the area and rotate through starting near daybreak Friday. Typically in these situations you get those big wet clumpy snowflakes that fall.

3) as all this happens…the temperatures at the surface will keep dropping, especially if we get a moderate to almost heavy band of snow rotating through. The lower they drop…perhaps to 33° or so…the higher the chance of getting sticking snow. The snow may melt for awhile BUT if it falls hard enough it will stick.

4) One thing working in our favor though will be almost the 3rd week of September sun angle. That, I think, will help the road situation immensely. It’s NOT out of the question for some slush to occur on the roads…BUT with the rising sun and it’s energy, like what we saw last week…road conditions may not be too bad overall…need to watch the bridges and overpasses.

5) This may end up as light rain on the end as the temperatures recover into the mid to upper 30s as Friday moves along.

6) This could be a good soaking…1/2″ to 1+” in spots which would be a nice recharge of lakes and ponds.

These systems can do some interesting things…especially intensifying storms nearby. IF there is more of a cooling of the atmosphere and IF there is more sticking snow coming in faster and heavier…I can see a path where some places get some better accumulations over 1″ or so. Heck IF everything came together…some could briefly get 2″ before things start melting. I’m not sure though if that would be in the KC vicinity or more towards the N/NW of the Metro

Since the storm won’t have cold air training it…it’s going to have to manufacture the cold air on it’s own…the cold air will depart when the storm departs…so whatever chill we get into Friday night leaves on Saturday and we warm right back into the 60s with 70s likely to start Spring off on Sunday.

We’ll see what the next system can do for the area. This could be a southern states severe weather set-up though including tornadoes

The feature photo comes from @LlamasRus of a nice sunrise from this morning.

Joe