Joe’s Weather World: A cold week…and maybe a few flakes (MON-4/13)

This has been a crazy 24 hours of weather…locally and nationwide…and it’s still ongoing along the eastern part of the country. We saw everything we thought we would see…the forecast worked out almost perfectly…winds…warmth…cold…rain…storms…all unfolding between Saturday and Sunday.

The southeast part of the country got hammered yesterday by what is likely a couple of EF4+ tornadoes…so far the death toll is around 20 and there was a lot of destruction. The largest hit city appears to be Monroe, LA but smaller communities were also getting hit yesterday and and today more tornado watches are in effect in the Carolinas through Florida.

___________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Fair skies, breezy, and cold with highs in the mid 40s

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cold with lows 25-30°. The clouds will determine how cold we get. The record is 25° tomorrow morning

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 45-50° range. Average is around 65°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder with highs in the 50s…still cool overall though. There is some upside.

____________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Yesterday was an impressive day to watch the weather…from a temperature standpoint it went like this with the front hitting the north side of KC around 1PM…we actually maxed out at 63° before the front hit…

Winds were gusting too! 50 MPH gusts were reported at KCI…and that was common in the KC region (or at least close to it).

The storms late Saturday were impressive hail producers…and the storms yesterday that came up from the southwest also had some smaller hail.

The Southeast part of the country saw the severe weather that we were concerned about. Several supercells with periodic tornadoes were reported and fast moving. It started in the morning and kept going through the night.

#BREAKING: At least 19 people have been killed by severe storms across the South. (11 in MS; 6 in GA; 1 in AR; 1 in SC) The latest fatality reported in Seneca, SC. #tornado #severe #scwx — WeatherScottT (@WeatherScottT) April 13, 2020

At least 150 or so tornado warnings were issued yesterday and this morning. Some of the supercells that were moving through MS/AL were prolific and strong tornado producers.

Shout out to the National Weather Service. From 7 AM CDT yesterday – 7 AM CDT today, @NWS offices issued 141 separate tornado warnings



According to @akrherz, this is the most within the 7a-7a (12z-12z)

24-hour period since March 2-3, 2012! pic.twitter.com/D3wI90uygy — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) April 13, 2020

Two distinct long-track rotational/shear tracks per NSSL MRMS across SE MS. These were likely strong to potentially violent tornadoes. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/P50NlVNODo — Jared Allen (@Jarallen) April 12, 2020

As investigations are made today and for the next couple of days…we’ll see IF any of the tornadoes are elevated to EF5 status. It’s been awhile for that designation.

It has been 2,519 days since the U.S. officially recorded & confirmed an EF5 tornado (May 20, 2013). This is the second-longest streak in the modern record since 1950. pic.twitter.com/t0ch4GtTAE — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) April 12, 2020

Some of the tornadoes yesterday were lofting debris almost 30,000 up into the atmosphere and that debris settled many miles away from the original location.

By the way if you look into our area…you can see the track of the Ruskin Heights tornado.

It's likely 2020 will already be the deadliest year for U.S. tornadoes since at least 2013. The U.S. had 33 tornado deaths before Sunday. Although the exact death toll blamed on tornadoes Sunday-Monday is uncertain, it seems likely it will be above the 41 in '19 and 47 in '14. pic.twitter.com/ZTol1gUKIk — Chris Dolce (@chrisdolcewx) April 13, 2020

Here are a couple of tornado specific tracks from yesterday. A more detailed analysis of tracks and intensities will be done today and tomorrow.

An overview of the severe weather reports from yesterday

Down in Mississippi

Northern LA

Other areas east of Chattanooga were hit as well.

Today the risk, especially this morning is towards the eastern seaboard especially around the eastern part of NC and far southeastern VA

Another issue for today is the strong winds with this whole thing…it could be a rough day in the NYC region…gusts to 60+ MPH are possible…and this would have nothing to do with thunderstorms.

That actually could be a new maker because of the abundance of emergency medical tents that have been set-up in the NYC area. Gusts may be over 70 MPH in the SE part of MA as well.

So a lot still happening in the NE part of the country.

As far as our weather goes…clouds are going to be the main issue this week…and as the clouds go so goes our temperatures…and this will impact the record low temperature chances. By the way, look at the satellite images below…you can see the snow swath across the upper Midwest…about a 150 mile north to south swath from the storm yesterday.

The record low for today is 22°…that won’t happen. The low this morning was around 27° or so.

The record low for tomorrow is 25°…it’s possible but IF we get overnight clouds stream in from the west…and you can see how that would be very possible…we won’t get there.

The record low for Wednesday the 15th is 22°…that doesn’t look like it will happen either.

The record low for Thursday the 16th is 25° set a couple of years ago…in 2018.

There is another system(s) to watch on Thursday/Friday that may produce at least some rain…and questionable snowflakes somewhere in the area. The GFS is a bit more bullish on this potential but with temperatures in the mid>upper 30s no accumulations are likely. The EURO isn’t as aggressive with this although it too is trying to generate some flakes in northern MO.

The good news is that we’re going to warm up back to, if not above average over the weekend, especially Saturday I think.

The feature photo comes from Michael Edwards (@medwardsphoto on twitter). It was from the Supermoon last week.

I think I’m going to take a blog day off or two…lots of blogs lately. See you tonight on the newscasts!

Joe