Joe’s Weather World: A Fabulous Start To November (MON-11/2)

Over the weekend a cold front came through the area…but the front didn’t have a great connection to Canadian air…so as a result we had a one day cool down…and today temperatures will again go above average. As a matter of fact we should remain above average probably through Sunday.

The winds this week will be somewhat of an issue…and will dry out the soils rather quickly…so IF you planted some new grass or sod…you may want to water a couple of times this week, as that moisture we saw over the past week or so…gets evaporated rather quickly.

The next weather change appears likely Sunday>Monday…as a seasonably strong cold front comes into the area.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy with highs near 65°

Tonight: Clear and cool with lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy with highs in the low>mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice with high again in the low>mid 70s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

This is going to be an uneventual weather week for the Plains. That’s a good thing. Overall with the jet stream displaced well north of the region for now…things look very tranquil, aside from the wind, for the next 5+ days.

One of the noteworthy aspects to the weather, aside from the wind, will be an increase in some Gulf moisture later this week into the weekend. Dew points will be increasing somewhat into the 50s+ This will be ahead of the next cold front scheduled for Sunday into Monday of next week. There are some timing differences with this front with the GFS being a bit quicker (later Sunday) and the EURO being a bit slower (later Monday).

Those details will resolve better over the next couple of days…but odds are this may be the one and only chance of some rain over the next 10 days. We’ll need it.

We finished October about 2 1/4″ below average for moisture…also about 3° below average for temperatures. For the month of October…colder than average temperatures were roughly in the middle part of the country. The eastern 1/3rd and western 1/3rd of the country were warmer than average.

This was the forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for October…

Totally whiffed on the Midwest/Plains coolness.

The November forecast is out…

We’ll see. Certainly these next 5 days will be on the plus side…after that while not overwhelmingly cold in the Plains…and there will be a significant cool down in the western US…we’ll dip into some of that for few days next week.

Take a look at the forecast for anomalies in the 10 day period from roughly the 6th through the 15th or so. It doesn’t mean every day will be below average but it means that the OVERALL trend will be cooler. Here is the GFS forecast off the ensembles…typically the best approach for this time period.

and the EURO forecast…

So overall agreement for the eastern US and the western US…a bit of a difference with the Plains…and this will be connected to where the big dip in the jet stream sets up.

More on this as we get closer.

Meanwhile the tropics are still going…and going. Say hello to Eta which is strengthening as it approaches land and may have category 4 status before hitting Nicaragua. Impressive for November. There have only been 5 hurricanes reaching category 4 status in November that we know off and only 3 since the mid 70s I believe.

It will ashore as a slow moving hurricane…once again undergoing rapid intensification over the past 24 hours. As it goes onshore and encounters the mountains of Nicaragua it will get crushed and torn apart BUT because of it’s slow movement there is tremendous concern about terrible rains. Data suggests 15>35″ of rain is possible with this. This will likely be the 5th major hurricane of the season. The record is 7 back in 2005.

What could be fascinating and potentially a major issue is that towards the end of the week it sort of comes back into the western Caribbean and from there sort of wanders around with some data suggesting a strengthening storm again over the weekend around Jamaica and then in model la la land…posing a threat somewhere down towards Cuba or FL towards mid-month. Again a lot of la la land stuff here…but something sort of bizarre could happen with…we’ll see how it’s encounter with land goes over the next few days but this could be a long lasting mess of a system.

Eta is in the hotspot for strong end-of-the-year hurricanes — the one single area of the Atlantic basin with a category 5 hurricane after October (1932 Cuba Hurricane) pic.twitter.com/vooj0pM0Bq — Sam Lillo (@splillo) November 2, 2020

I’ll have irregular blogs this week with the quiet weather. Our feature photo comes from @KansasHoops on twitter.

Moonrise over Clinton Lake tonight.

Joe