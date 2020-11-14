Joe’s Weather World: A lot of spring in this pattern (SAT-11/14)

So far this month temperatures are running about 6.2° above average and after being in the Top 10 for warmest starts to November lately…we’ve dropped down to 19th place after more seasonable weather over the past couple of days. This coming week though may see us rise through the ranks a bit as milder days and potentially near record warmth again spreads out into the Plains.

The issue for this weekend though will be winds. They will be rather gusty today, tonight and tomorrow through the middle of the afternoon. There is a rain risk…although it doesn’t look like much at all locally. Then after tonight…things look very dry through the work week.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with some breaks possible this afternoon. We’re starting this morning well into the 50s…and should see highs pop into the mid>upper 60s. There could be a run towards 70°, especially on the KS side IF there are enough breaks in the clouds. There may be a few late afternoon/evening showers-storms. Higher chances seem to be on the MO side though.

Tonight: Variable clouds and windy. A few showers are possible. Lows dropping into the 30s by daybreak. Winds may gust to 40 MPH+

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low>mid 50s

Monday: Setting up for a near perfect November day with mild weather. IF we can get enough wind temperatures could pop to the low>mid 60s.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Interesting weather today. Strong warm air movement overnight aided by strong south winds have sent temperatures up all night. I had a feeling we’d start the morning in the mid 40s+ but we’re starting the day in the mid 50s. Dew points have surged into the lower 50s this morning as well. All this has resulted in clouds…and lots of them from eastern KS into western MO.

These clouds may be somewhat tough to break up today at least through early afternoon. IF we can get breaks in the clouds after 2PM or so…temperatures may really respond well.

The cold front itself is still sort of coming together across the Rockies and will enter the Plains today and streak eastwards this afternoon and tonight. In reality what will move into the area near sunset is a wind shift almost a dry line type thing where the temperatures may not immediately change much but the dew points will drop off.

There won’t be a bunch of convergence with the front…but there will be some limited instability with it. That could spark off some showers/storms from KC eastbound later today or this evening.

The true cold front won’t really move into the area till later this evening and that too will have some wind with it…perhaps even a few quick hitting showers as well. The winds though will be the most prevalent with gusts to 40-50 mph possible. The winds just above the surface will be cranking at 50-55 MPH so it’s going to get really windy tonight.

Then those strong winds will continue into Sunday although not to the extent as tonight.

Then we’re setting up for some nice weather. Monday looks phenomenal…there might be a small set-back on Tuesday. Then the developing downslope winds on Wednesday and Thursday should send temperatures soaring well into the 60s…probably the 70s. Record highs for Wednesday and Thursday are in the upper 70s. I’m not sure we totally get there, but we could be within 5° or so…maybe closer.

As I mentioned the last time we had these soaring temperatures and I watched forecasts being too cool and then coming up to my thinking, I feel this is the same scenario. Models are just that…models. They underestimate the downsloping warmth…and they underestimate the mixing potential. That is where humans come into play…at least the ones who try to think a bit out of the model “box”.

Here’s why I’m thinking it’s going to be warmer than other forecasts…

Look at the temperatures above us…this is for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon…around 5,000 feet in relation to average.

Compared to average those temperatures at that level are about 10-20°F above average. You add in enough wind…and that creates lots of air mixing. That’s how you get the really warm air down to the ground and that’s how you get mid 70s.

There may be one issue though on Thursday. Cirrus clouds. Those could cut the potential maxes a bit.

Quick update on Iota…

Once again a likely hurricane coming into the Nicaragua/Honduras border region.

30 named storms this season.

30 NAMED Atlantic storms in 2020.



Our briefing on the latest, #Iota: https://t.co/4WRwQLHf06



Graphic by @MatthewCappucci pic.twitter.com/9GvdKNorta — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) November 14, 2020

Iota is the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. That's now two more than the record set in 2005.



Iota, contrary to what one might assume toward the end of the season, is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane. pic.twitter.com/oeQljx8Ud8 — Sam Lillo (@splillo) November 13, 2020

The Atlantic currently has two named storms simultaneously: #Theta and #Iota. This is the latest in the calendar year that the Atlantic #hurricane season has had two named storms simultaneously since 1887. pic.twitter.com/vTQ10Big5i — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 13, 2020

Nicaragua Hurricane History 1850-2019 (not including Eta):



– 18 Hurricanes

– 7 Major

– 3 in November

– 2 in 1971 pic.twitter.com/lLlUhRMNAE — Jesse Ferrell (@WeatherMatrix) November 13, 2020

So there’s that.

Our feature photo comes from Jeff Johnson out in Olathe. I call this one the smoldering sunset.

Joe