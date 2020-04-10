Joe’s Weather World: A mild weekend ahead then a cold week (FRI-4/10)

Good cold morning! Temperatures this morning tanked into the mid>upper 20s…and it’s territory that we’ll need to get used too as things change in a significant way heading towards next week once again.

The good news is that we’re going to warm up over the weekend. The timing of the colder air mass appears to be sometime after lunch on Easter. That means we may be well into the 60s on Sunday before the temperatures drop and drop fast. There may be some thunderstorms but at this point severe weather is not expected.

The bottom line is the cold weather that will move in next week is still happening and will challenge or break records.

_____________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and cool but it may actually be a better day than yesterday as the winds will be lighter. Highs in the upper 50s. Some clouds may move in later today

Tonight: Fair skies turning mostly cloudy…and not as cold with lows 40-45°

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, perhaps some rumbles of thunder are possible through early afternoon. Overall not a bad day and warmer with highs well into the 60s

Sunday: Mild start (50s) then mild till the front comes into the area (60s). Clouds will, in time, produce rain and maybe thunderstorms. Colder air will move in sometime in the afternoon as temperatures drop from the 60s (maybe close to 70° SE of KC) to the 40s to the 30s very quickly by evening as the rain increases. The rain may mix with some snowflakes locally…with a chance of some additional snow across northern MO.

_____________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Temperatures this morning tanked to 25°. The record holds though…22° in 1989.

IF we’re this cold now…we may be colder next week…especially Tuesday morning. Beginning to wonder if we can tank to 20° or so assuming clear skies and light winds

There aren’t any real big changes for the forecast. Overall my thoughts are about the same for the weekend. It won’t be terrible and there will be dry times…all bets though are off the table after lunch on Sunday…that’s when the cold front will come through the region and temperatures will tank.

As this process happens on Sunday…rain will develop and become more widespread and heavier. Colder air will come into the area and it’s not out of the question there may be some mixed in snowflakes as things progress later in the afternoon or early in the evening.

For us no severe weather is expected with this transition. For areas in the SE part of the country…severe weather is expected. It could be a bad weekend down there especially Easter Sunday.

Here is Saturday’s outlook

and Sunday’s outlook.

Moderate risks on a 3 day forecast are pretty rarely issued.

A lot of instability down there and very favorable jet stream winds…from just above the ground to higher up will create a lot of shear…and that is the biggest concern down there. I just took a look at some of the forecast soundings for AL…and numerous soundings are showing the indicators of PDS tornado potential. Never a good sign.

So while that happens there…we just get the rain and temperature switch up here it appears.

Backtracking a bit more to tomorrow. Showers and perhaps a few rumbles are possible. I’m not too sure about the coverage of this though and wouldn’t be surprised to see some areas not get a drop of rain for most of the day tomorrow. So don’t cancel your outdoor plans at this point for tomorrow. I don’t think it’s going to be a terrible day.

The emphasis then for next week is the cold weather…with record lows possible and maybe even some record cold highs (at least on Monday) although that is going to be a tougher achievement. The latest 6-10 day forecast shows the core of the cold gradually shifting eastbound heading towards next weekend.

There are signs that the pattern may relax for next weekend and we should moderate nicely as is typical when we have a sharp cool down…it’s usually followed by a warm-up of decent significance.

My feature photo comes from Annette Keeter‎ and was taken last night out at the stadium complex.

Joe