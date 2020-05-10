Joe’s Weather World: A pattern reversal ahead (SUN-5/10)

Short weather blog for today but I did want to touch base with you about a few things…1st of all Happy Mother’s Day.

It’s been a cool to chilly weekend and today with the winds blowing and the temperatures struggling this morning it feels more like March that the middle of May. Although the folks back in the northeastern part of the country experienced in some cases more snow falling yesterday than what they saw all winter…so this is a weird pattern for sure for the almost middle part of May.

We did set a record low yesterday of 34°…breaking the previous record of 35° set back in 1980. Tomorrow the record is 34° set back in 1981. Doable on the assumption skies remain clear. There is another record to watch and that would be the record for the coldest high temperature for the date as well (5/11)…the coldest high is 54° in 1931. So yeah this is a chilly pattern and Tuesday may not be much better.

__________________________________________________

Forecast:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 50s

Tonight: Clear and cold with frost likely. Lows in the low>mid 30s

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and cool with highs in the mid 50s

Tuesday: There may be a few light showers, mostly south of the Metro…but it’s worth watching for a northward shift. Highs in the 50s again.

___________________________________________________

Usually Mother Nature has a good way of going from one extreme to another around the Plains…and that will be the case over the next couple of weeks as a return of milder weather, moisture, and in time stronger storms will move back to the region.

After these last few days of cool weather…today will be the 7th day of temperatures below average, and that will go to at least 9 straight after Tuesday…we should start to see a reversal. How fast of a reversal remains to be seen…Wednesday is the tricky day for temperatures right now.

The 8-14 day forecast shows this reversal from a temperature standpoing.

So there are pretty strong probabilities of warmer than average weather across most of the eastern part of the country from the Rockies to the the eastern seaboard.

With this comes a return of southerly flow…moisture from the Gulf region and southwest flow aloft. All a good combination for rain and storms. Hence the 6-10 day forecast is for higher risks of more than average rain for the period.

From roughly mid May to mid June we are into, on average, the wettest time of the year around here.

I could easily see another 4-8″ of rain around the area by around Memorial Day with the pattern setting up. In addition to this…the risks of severe storms will again start to crop up in the southern Plains and Plains areas. How KC factors into this remains to be seen but severe weather season also peaks from roughly today through the middle of June locally so we need to start paying renewed attention to the chances, especially as the week moves long.

In terms of the temperature reversal…here is where the hemisphere is for this moment in time…from a temperature anomaly standpoint.

Notice all the blue from Canada down through the eastern 2/3rds of the Rockies. Also notice all the red above the blue into the arctic regions and Siberia on the other side of the pole. “Warm” up there…cold down here. It’s a pattern that wouldn’t be unusual for the winter (and it would be a heck of a lot colder)…but for the middle of May…it’s a bit strange.

Now let’s go forward and show a reversal for the US…

Here is a look at the forecast temperature anomalies for next Friday evening through the 25th or so…

So yeah…it’s going to start to warm-up again…and with that comes the moisture and the storm risks.

More on all this as the week moves along. The feature photo comes from Shari Lindsay‎ of the clouds from the 4th.

Joe