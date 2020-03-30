Joe’s Weather World: A pretty nice week + a summer indicator? (MON-3/30)

Good morning…we’ve had a lot of wind around these parts for the last couple of days…gusts to 50 MPH Saturday and 40 MPH on Sunday…today though the winds will not be a factor…

The week overall won’t be too bad…there is a weak system that will create some rain…mainly towards the SW of the KC area…odds are KC stays pretty dry from this…maybe a few sprinkles. Overall though the week will be mild…and we’ll start April with above average temperatures. There might be a better rain-maker on sometime later Thursday and/or Friday to pay attention too. Also of note the potential for a heavy frost or a light freeze Saturday morning.

________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 70° with light winds

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: Variable clouds with temperatures well into the 60s

Wednesday: Nice and mild with highs in the 70° range with more wind returning. Nothing too strong but gusts to 25 MPH possible.

__________________________________________________________

Discussion:

The month will go out on a warm note for KC…and that was the theme of the month really. We’re running 4.4° above average through yesterday and the next 2 days may had a bit to that. You may remember on the 2nd this month I made a forecast calling for an 85% chance of above average temperatures for this month and that forecast was accurate.

It’s also been a wet month…over 1.8″ above average.

This week will be overall not too bad. There is a system on Thursday into Friday that may create at least some rain in the area…it doesn’t look particularly heavy though…

It is wet out there for sure…I played some golf yesterday and the 1-2″ amounts of rain from earlier last week has got the soils pretty saturated. The system coming tonight is going to be fighting a lot of dry air as it approaches the State Line region…and with the wave being weak to begin with…it doesn’t bode well for much rain around here…clouds certainly but actual rain, aside from maybe some patches of drizzle or sprinkles might be tough to come by around KC proper.

Here is the HRRR model showing how things may play out.

Here is a look from the morning HRRR run showing the rain total potential across KS through tomorrow morning.

We should get more rain later in the week though…amounts look to be in the 1/4″-1″ range heading through THU>FRI..

I also alluded in the title to a summer indicator. A few weeks ago when I was doing a panel discussion in Lawrence regarding the upcoming spring and summer…i wanted to see if there were connections to the pattern that we had for the winter..regarding the AO or Arctic Oscillation. It was one of the reasons why we we had such a reasonable winter from a temperature standpoint and from a snow standpoint. It’s also the reason why Alaska had such a cold winter. The AO is a big winter contributor, especially when the value is very “positive” or “negative”. Here’s why.

This season the AO was crazy positive…perhaps the highest on record…so I wanted to look at some previous winters where the AO was crazy high and see hat happened that summer especially. When the AO is VERY positive…the jet stream as a whole is less “wavy” while the opposite is true…last winter we had the opposite if I remember correctly

The years of choice were 2001-2 and 2011-12. In looking at what happened that summer locally…the temperatures showed strong warmth for the summer.

They were the 13th and 33rd warmest in KC weather history going back to the 1880s.

What perhaps is more interesting…in the summer of 2012…coming out of a very positive AO winter…we had a nasty drought locally. Only around 5″ of rain in June>August. Want a kicker…in 2002…we had even less rain…4.68″ at KCI. Could we be setting up for a hot and dry summer?

Perhaps.

The thing is there isn’t a lot of data for this type of analysis so there isn’t a lot to look back on…but perhaps this is a clue to the summer of 2020. The official forecasts go like this…for June/July/August

Temperatures

Precipitation

We’ll see…

My feature photo is from Lake Louisburg…taken by Levi Fyock‎

Joe