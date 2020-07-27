Joe’s Weather World: A wet week at hand (MON-7/27)

Yesterday was somewhat of a weird day in terms of the timing of the rains. Scattered storms with locally heavy rains developed in the late afternoon. While many areas didn’t get a drop…some got hit pretty good…and since the storms were slow moving they basically had to rain themselves out.

With an atmosphere swollen with moisture…that led to very heavy and very quick rain amounts. Some areas with over 2″ of rain in less than an hour.

Parts of KS were hit even more with over 4″ in some spots, especially west of Topeka.

Today there is all sorts of rain around…mostly light to moderate from KC north with heavier rains south of KC…in an area that has been very dry for the last month or so.

____________________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Showers gradually diminishing as the afternoon moves along. Cooler that the last 5 days with highs around 80°

Tonight: Variable clouds with some fog possible. Cooler as well with lows down into the low>mid 60s

Tomorrow: Actually a pretty nice day with highs into the mid 80s

Wednesday: We may be dry initially but rain/storms are possible again as the day moves along. Highs in the 80-85° range depending on the timing of the rain

______________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Some areas in KC had a big rain yesterday in the late afternoon…others not so much. I had nothing at my house until this morning.

Parts of Jackson/Clay/Johnson (MO)/Lafayette counties received 2-4″ or so…also down towards Franklin Co KS also got some localized heavy rains.

Today there is more activity. So far though on the northside…KCI (official for KC) is less than 1/10″ or so. Down on the south side Olathe has had under 1/4″. We’ll see what this activity on radar below this morning can do to help the cause a bit.

Areas a couple of counties south of KC from Linn Co KS through Henry Co MO seem to have the best chance of getting some beefier totals.

We’re not done though with the rain opportunities this week.

Another chance will come Wednesday morning…this will be connected with a disturbance in combination with a developing low-level jet stream that will create lift. While the entire area won’t get the rain from this…areas from KC southwards seem to be more favored. KC may be on the northern fringe of this though…it’s worth monitoring for any north or south adjustment. Clouds are expected as well on Wednesday and highs will be held back as a result.

Other rain chances will come down the pike potentially on Thursday and Friday as well. This time frame actually looks more favorable as a decent disturbance comes into the Plains and gradually evolves in top of the region later Thursday into Friday. An atmosphere with quite a bit of moisture in it with a decently strong disturbance in the region…might be capable of producing heavy rains again.

So with all these rain chances around this week, highs will hold in check for most of the week. We’re also entering the hottest time of the year in KC…and when you see something like this…with each day on the EURO forecast to be below average…that’s not a bad thing.

Some great rainbows out there over the past couple of days…and yesterday up in Leavenworth Co was no exception. This shot is from Bobbi Burkett.

Joe