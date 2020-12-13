Joe’s Weather World: Ahhh reality has returned (SUN-12/13)

It’s cold out there and with the persistent clouds in the region temperatures today are not going to change much…low>mid 30s is about as good as we’ll do with clouds likely for most of the day. Areas farther north may see some sunshine though.

While this is going on…a raging snowstorm is happening in parts of KS/OK and AR. This will turn into a decent snowmaker in the northeast tomorrow…but of interest there is a second wave that may give areas south of the Metro a light dusting of snow on Tuesday night…that may turn into a significant snow for the northeast part of the country later Wednesday into Thursday. They may need a yardstick to measure, especially away from the coast.

For us…we had our snow in late October (.9″). It’s going to be a struggle. as a matter of fact we have better chances of seeing 50°+ days that we have of picking up significant snow in KC it appears. On the assumption Tuesday’s snow is mostly south of here…Friday we may try to get to 50° if we get enough sunshine and there’s upside to that depending on the clouds.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds and cold. Highs in the 30-35° range

Tonight: Fair skies and colder with lows in the 20° range

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs 35-40°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. There might be a few flurries…perhaps some light snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Well that warm December start if being eroded rather quickly now. Colder weather has moved into the area and it’s not going to move out for a few days.

It could be worse…snowing like crazy in areas south of KC. Meade, KS has had close to 14″ (!) already and the snow is going big in OK right now.

Farther wast…

Those totals have some upside depending on the length of transition. As I start this blog it’s already snowing in Tulsa.

Into southern MO…this will create accumulating snow towards the MO/AR border.

An upper level low is moving right along the Red River along the TX/OK border. It’s a classic track for them to get snow and with the cold air seeping in from the north…bingo.

Look at some of these totals from southern/southwestern KS via CoCoRaHS this morning.

That’s also around 8″ near Ashland.

A lot of wrecks in Tulsa metro. Heavy snow roads are snow covered along creek turnpike. #okwx @NWStulsa pic.twitter.com/uWr8aEbm4r — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) December 13, 2020

While we sit at .9″

Another system comes into the Plains on Tuesday and creates more snow.

The morning run of the NAM has this idea…

There is an arm of some light accumulating snows into areas just south of the Metro…that would be later Tuesday evening into the night. Worth monitoring…it will be fighting a LOT of dry air below 10,000 feet or so…and it may not be able to overcome that…but some flakes are certainly possible from KC southwards, especially south of the Metro Tuesday night. I’d say the chance of the Metro getting 1/10″ or higher at this point is about 20% with about a 50% chance down towards Sedalia.

Beyond that it appears temperatures will gradually warm-up with increasing winds, especially Friday, from the southwest. The only issue tempering the warmth on Friday is the likely clouds that will be filtering out the sunshine. IF those clouds are not around or are thinner than they appear to be 5 days out…we could surge well into the 50s!

A weak system comes through either later Friday or Saturday that may give us some light rain or a mix at the end of the precip…again it doesn’t look to be a significant storm.

If you’re wondering about the chances of a White Christmas…my forecast from this past Thursday was only a 10% chance…and I’m not seeing anything that excites me at this point. Off the EURO model…for the 3 days ending on the morning of the 26th.

There may be systems coming through though swing our temperatures up and down though into Christmas. We’ll see if one of them could create some mischief around here.

There was some snow in northern MO and IA on Friday night…that is our feature photo for the day from Austin Hamilton.

Joe