Joe’s Weather World: Another “not” November stretch (MON-11/16)

So I’m getting some questions regarding our winter forecast…and we’re talking about it internally within the team. I think our current plan is to have a Winter Forecast Day next Monday or Tuesday. Likely Monday though.

We’ll have this done on multiple platforms…throughout the day on the newscasts…also we’re looking at a few other things to get that out to you. So watch this space as they say for more information! I’ll start cobbling together some sort of longer blog about where my head is at. Right this second though…I see reasons for pessimism in snow totals and yet there are some things that are encouraging more more snow. I’m conflicted which isn’t unusual.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild with highs approaching 65°

Tonight: Fair and seasonable with lows in the 30s

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler with highs into the mid>upper 50s

Wednesday: Warmer and windy. Gusts may approach 40-45+ MPH. Highs may soar into the 70s!

Discussion:

So far this month we’ve had 12 days above average and 3 days below average. This week will see us add quite a few to the above average category as a developing warm pattern unfolds. This will be the result of strong winds creating a ton of atmospheric mixing and a weakening November sun angle. The only issue is how warm can we get from Wednesday into Friday.

In terms of the “best” day of the week…it might be Friday because the winds will be dropping off. The winds on Wednesday in particular will be at levels that will be annoying. Above us, by just a few thousand feet…the winds will be cranking at 45-55 MPH. That is concerning because as the sunshine goes to work…the atmosphere will get stirred up and those strong winds will come down towards the surface. So gusts to 45 MPH or higher wouldn’t shock me at all.

Thursday will be windy as well, perhaps not to the extreme as Wednesday though. All of this will result in warmer temperatures…and while it might be tough to get to the records…we may well be in the neighborhood of record highs.

Here are the warmest 11/18 temperatures through the years.

78° set in 1976 is the record high. That might be a bridge too far but we may be well into the 70s.

Then there is Thursday the 19th.

77 is the record set in 1942. This is a bit more doable I think. Still a push…but more doable. The issue we may have on Thursday though is additional clouds filtering out the weaker sun of November.

Finally Friday the 20th.

I think the winds will be significantly lighter on Friday…so 79° is probably not achievable. Still though we’ll get up there I think.

That’s a great run of mild weather in a month that has been running 6° above average through the 1st half.

The warm month has been widespread thus far…

and more regionally…

but going back to October…a bit of a different story.

We ending up with a cold October (remember the snow) and so far a very mild November.

Moisture though has been lacking…going back to early August really. Here is the last 90 days…from mid-August through the 14th of November.

We typically don’t get a lot of moisture from mid October through January around these parts…they’re the driest months of the year overall.

This is the 4th driest 8/1>11/16 in KC weather history going back to the 1880s.

The snow totals for the 3 years that were drier aren’t exactly overwhelming. 1953-54 with 11.9″…1937-38 with 16.1″…1976-77 with 17.1″. When looking at the average temperatures from those other winters…12-1>3/15…53-54 was 5th warmest…37-38 was 36th warmest and 76-77 was a stunner in the cold department…12th coldest.

Just something to think about.

A look at Iota which is intensifying and becoming a much larger issue in the western Caribbean. It became a category 5 hurricane this morning with winds of 160 MPH. That has never happened before so late in the tropical season. The old record was November 8 by the Cuba Hurricane of 1932.

When I was looking at the satellite pictures last night…it had “that” look.

The most Atlantic tropical cyclones undergoing rapid intensification after September used to be 3.



2020 has had 5.



Iota will be 6. — Sam Lillo (@splillo) November 15, 2020

and from a couple of days ago…information still valid.

#Iota is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Central America. If forecast verifies, Iota would be 2nd major hurricane to form this month (Eta was the other). 0 Atlantic #hurricane seasons on record have had two major hurricane formations in November pic.twitter.com/krI58Foo9B — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 15, 2020

Hurricane Iota has intensified 85 kt (100 mph) in 36 hours.



8 storms have done this in 169 years of records prior to 2020:



Labor Day 1935, Camille 1969, Andrew 1992, Rita 2005, Wilma 2005, Felix 2007, Matthew 2016, Maria 2017



3 storms in the last two months:

Delta, Eta, Iota pic.twitter.com/mhHKuJEv62 — Sam Lillo (@splillo) November 16, 2020

Oh and quite the severe weather event yesterday and last night in the northeast part of the country. Tornado warnings were issued for millions(!) of people from the New York City suburbs to to New England.

The Tornado Warning issued for NYC/Yonkers/White Plains earlier tonight appears to have been the first issued from the NYC office between November and April, since 1986 according to IEM. #nywx #nycwx pic.twitter.com/A7L28uFfHM — Jesse Ferrell (@WeatherMatrix) November 16, 2020

The feature photo comes from William Johnson of the thunderstorms from the other night.

Joe