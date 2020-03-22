Joe’s Weather World: Another wet week (at times) coming towards KC (SUN-3/22)

It’s been a wet year overall…with rain continuing this morning…we’ve had 7.15″ of moisture this year through 10AM today…more is falling. The average is 4.09″ through the 22nd of March…so we’re running more than 3″ above average this year.

More rain is likely tomorrow night into Tuesday AM and then perhaps sometime on Friday. There are signs that after that it may settle down a bit.

Yesterday morning we tanked to 22°…this week we map pop to 75° or so on Wednesday. So goes the month of March.

As I type this it’s snowing like crazy in northern MO as well towards the IA border.

________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Rainy at times…highs only in the 40-45° range and colder in Northern MO

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows holding pretty steady in the 30s

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with lowering clouds later in the day…some lighter showers possible later in the evening. Highs well into the 50s

Tuesday: Rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder in the morning. Then hopefully a bit drier in the afternoon with highs in the 50s

__________________________________________________

Discussion:

Sort of to match the mood these days..very blah out there today…good day for a nap.

t could be worse…this was the sight in N MO this morning.

Via NW MO State-Maryville

It’s snowing pretty good up there and there are definitely getting accumulations as you can see. Mostly on grass at the time of this writing.

Meanwhile here we have rain…

and it’s chilly too…only in the upper 30s late this morning. It will be a struggle to go up more than 5° today.

10AM map showing the temperatures in RED

We’re now 4.3° above average for temperatures this month…despite the chilly weekend.

The 7.15″ of moisture (more coming today) places us in 9th place as of 10AM this morning on terms of the wettest starts to a year in KC weather record data going back to the 1880s

After this system is done with us…another fast moving wave will come out of the SW part of the country…that wave is now off the coast of CA.

Can you see the spin off the western coast of CA?

That thing will come into the SW part of the country tomorrow and zip through here on Tuesday. Once again it will create lift starting tomorrow night and that will turn into rain.

Areas farther south of the region have a chance of some severe storms.

As far as our rain goes…data this morning is inconclusive how much we get…there appears to be an area that could see over 1″ of rain with convection helping the cause…but where that convection aligns itself will determine who gets that heavier rains…my thoughts are it might favor more of the southside through areas south of KC at this point.

The hi-res NAM shows this…while the lower res NAM shows this area farther north and affecting more on the KC Metro with heavier rains.

hi res NAM model showing 24 hour rain totals from 4PM MON-4PM TUE

Low res NAM model

There is another system coming by on Friday as well with more rain likely. Maybe some storms too…and depending on how the storm evolves severe weather risks may develop somewhere in the Plains…or perhaps towards the SE of the region…something to monitor.

Finally…I try not to repeat things often on the blog…but since I was talking about this a couple of days ago..the latest spring flood outlooks came out and I wanted to show you the differences between the forecast from last year at this time and the forecast for this year.

If you slide the slider to the right…the 2019 outlook is revealed and you can then slide it left to the 2020 outlook. Can you see the differences? Not nearly as much “major” flooding is expected…which is a good thing. I do expect flooding though…the soils locally are very saturated BUT there are differences this year compared to last year in what’s happening across the upper Midwest and what happens up there drains into the MO River Basin. I’ve been preaching the difference all month long and really back into February.

It’s also the subject of my latest podcast in case you missed it…the set-up to the flood of 2019. I visited with Scott Watson, a hydrologist with the NWS in Pleasant Hill.

My feature photo comes from William Johnson who was storm chasing up in IA the other day when we had the strong storms in N MO.

Joe