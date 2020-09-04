Joe’s Weather World: Big changes coming up (FRI-9/4)

What a great day for the KC area…bright sunshine and mild air along with lower dew points…and light winds…all contributing to a Top 10 Summer day for the Metro. Get out and enjoy!

The weather will be changing next week…timing on our next cold front is sometime later Monday into Tuesday morning it appears. It makes a big difference for Monday’s forecast. Faster ooze of the colder air means Monday isn’t as hot as the ongoing forecast…slower ooze and it means Tuesday features falling temperatures and potentially a 12AM high. Regardless the rain chances will be increasing during that time frame…mostly all behind the front it appears at this point.

We may even set a record for a cold high temperature on Wednesday. The current record is 66° in 1907.

_______________________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Perfect with highs in the lower 80s

Tonight: Nice with lows near 60

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity in the afternoon. Highs well into the 80s

Sunday: Hot and windy with highs in near 90

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy and hot with highs near 90.

________________________________________________________________________

Discussion:



So yeah our temperatures are going to plummet next week but in the “it can be worse” department…how about Colorado.

Record heat into the holiday weekend…95-100° temperatures into Monday…and potentially an accumulating snow for Denver and surrounding areas of Colorado Tuesday. That is an extreme if I ever saw one. It has happened before…but my goodness that’s crazy.

Some forecast models are calling for a high temp in Denver in the mid to upper 90°Fs on Sunday and measurable snow 2 days later. Since 1900, only Valentine, NE (twice), and Guymon, OK, have achieved this feat. Note: only 1st order midnight-to-midnight stations were evaluated. — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) September 4, 2020

Now IF Denver hots 100° (or any other Colorado City) on Sunday and it does indeed snow on Tuesday…that would potentially have never happened before. The record between 100° and snow is 5 days in Rapid City…back in September of 2000.

Denver could hit its latest 100° on record on Saturday or Sunday (not currently forecast, but possible), with its 3rd-earliest measurable snowfall just 2 days later.#COwx pic.twitter.com/rjT4MHPq1i — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) September 4, 2020

You can see the plunge here…

Just an impressive front…certainly by early September standards.

We will also feel the effects big time locally. Again the issue is exactly when. Some data overnight suggests the front moves through on Monday. Other data holds off till Monday night or even early Tuesday.

My thought is that this will be a later Monday event. It has major implications on the temperatures though on Monday…earlier front means 70s for highs…later front arrival means near 90° highs.

We’re going to be capped it appears…so the risk of storms on Monday seems low right now…but after the front passes there should be some rain developing towards the north of here that would tend to sag southwards into Tuesday and right now Tuesday appears to have an increasing rain/storm chance with the cooler air pouring into the area. Highs on Tuesday may only be in the 60s depending on how the cold air flows southwards and it’s possible we have a 12AM high Tuesday morning with falling temperatures from daybreak onwards and increasing rains with wind to add to the change.

There are still a variety of solutions from the data regarding the situation beyond Tuesday after the front moves through. Most models are now developing an upper level storm into Wednesday. The placement of the feature though is all over the place. Ranging from the 4 corners to the central Plains region. This will have major impacts on our local weather in terms of keeping the cold in place and how long the rain chances continue.

Regardless after Monday…it’s going to be a cool week around these parts with recovery next weekend it appears.

So get the shorts ready for the weekend and the sweaters ready for next week…for at least a couple of days.

Our feature photo is from Glenna Oidtman out towards Longview Lake

Joe