Joe’s Weather World: Challenging weekend forecast (THU-4/9)

What a day yesterday…from the smoke in the air contributing to poor air quality in the morning to the record heat to the strong afternoon winds that developed to the dropping late afternoon temperatures…it was a handful.

Things have sort of settled down today…although the winds will be increasing as the day moves along. Temperatures will be 30° cooler than yesterday but we were so high yesterday that really we’ll only be about 5° below average today. We’re going to see a re-enforcing punch of cold air come in later today…and that results in the freeze warning that’s out for tonight and tomorrow morning.

The weekend has it’s challenges as we focus on the arrival and the timing of the upper level storm in the western US…we may be rather mild this weekend before the really cold air dumps in at some point on Sunday.

__________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with filtered sunshine at times this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s with winds gusting to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clearing out and cold with lows tanking to the upper 20s

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s

Saturday: Scattered showers possible, especially mid morning to early afternoon. It won’t last too long. Windy and milder with highs well into the 60s

Sunday: Rain and perhaps some thunderstorms possible. Mild but turning colder at some point in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s but dropping fast in the afternoon to near 40° and then the 30s by sunset. Rain increases as this process occurs.

___________________________________________________________

Discussion:

What a fascinating day yesterday…

You can see how the temperatures popped in the aftenoon.

I’m sort of mad at myself for not seeing this ahead of time. On Tuesday there was a pocket of hot air in NW MO and NE KS of 85-90° highs. That pocket came on top of the Metro at the right time yesterday after lunch and we popped to record high levels. When you shatter record highs by 4° that’s pretty impressive.

It was also our 10th hottest temperature so early in the year…there were 4 other 88° days previous to yesterday this early in the year.

The all time highest was 91° in 2011.

Yesterday when I drew out the surface map for you on the blog and showed you the trof that was moving through to change the wind direction and prevent storms from forming ahead of the front…it was interesting to see how it would play out…because as you can see below the wind shift happened…the dew points crashed…then 2 hours later the colder air moved in. The winds increasing also mixed up the air enough to pop us to 88° at around 1:45 PM.

You can see how the dew points worked their way down from the upper 50s to the low 40s by 2PM. Tough to get storms with that situation as we wait on the cold front.That’s why I did’t mention storms locally for KC.

The reality was that there were big storms…but more towards IL and eastbound. Also down again towards AR which has had a rough go of severe weather lately.

There’s been a good chunk of severe weather in the OH Valley and the Dixie so far this year…at tome point it will be migrating towards the Plains…no time soon…but in time.

Over the weekend there may be some severe storms, perhaps some nasty tornadoes too, across the deep south once again as the storm that will affect us…opens up the severe weather window down there on Sunday.

Sunday severe weather risk

Those are actually pretty significant percentages across the deep south for a day 4 forecast.

This is all tied to the upper level storm that is spinning across the SW part of the country and will do so for about another 24 hours.

This has been a prolific rain maker for that part of the country for several days…really unusual for it to be as persistent as it has been.

This has also been a heavy snow producer across the higher terrain of southern CA as well.

Over the last 7 days, through yesterday…it’s been really wet there..look at the moisture anomalies.

Note as well that northern CA has missed out on all this mostly.

The model data is sort of converging on a solution for Sunday…with a front right on the door step by early afternoon. A mild start well in the 50s…we try to warm-up a bit and then we tank at some point in the afternoon.

When the front comes through…it will drop and fast. Yes that is snow towards the central Plains and not a little snow either, especially for mid April.

It is not out of the question we could see mixed in flakes of snow locally Sunday night…with higher chances up north.

As the cold air dumps in…we will be likely below average most to all days next week and challenge record lows, especially on TUE morning. We may challenge a record cold high on Monday too. Other records are in jeopardy as well next week.

So lots happening this weekend, especially Sunday.

The feature photo comes from Tim Andrews down towards Lees Summit…he took his drone out for a spin last night.

Joe