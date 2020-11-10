Joe’s Weather World: Colder air in a predominately mild pattern (TUE-11/10)

The cold front has come through about as expected. Colder air has moved into the area, so it’s goodbye to the 70s for awhile. We had a nice little run there…7 straight days with 70s in November! That has only happened once before. Today the high will go down as 68° which was set around 12AM.

The front itself moved through KCI around 2AM with about a 10° drop in temperatures. It took about 5 hours or so for it to work south through the Metro…coming through Olathe just before 5AM and Lee’s Summit around 6:30 this morning.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Rain moves away before lunch in the KC area. Then variable clouds this afternoon. Perhaps some sunshine and colder. Temperatures around 40° with increasing winds as well making it fel colder.

Tonight: Clear and chilly with lows 25-30°

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. More seasonable with highs in the mid>upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Let’s start this morning with the 8AM weather map. Showing the cold front towards the east of the Metro. Temperatures are still warm east of that front (by November standards).

Colder air is coming into the area and as the day moves along the winds will be increasing.

This will drag into the area the even colder air towards the Plains. So that by 3PM or so…we’re in the upper 30s with winds around 15-25 MPH.

So a cold blustery day is coming once the rain moves out.

The rain amounts were helpful but not exactly overwhelming. 1/4>3/4″ seem to be a pretty good average around the Metro. Areas south and east of the Metro will get a quick shot of rain/storms over the next couple of hours through Noon or so. Here are the totals through 8:30 this morning.

So the incredible warmth of the last 7+ days is over for now. Although today will technically be another really warm day since we had that 12AM high. We’re running 11° above average through the 1st 9 days of the month and today will add a bit more to that in a weird way.

In the big picture though…this is a speedbump. The data has been rather consistent in showing more warm weather coming…perhaps not mid>upper 70s warm…but maybe well into the 60s warm. The timing on that would be towards the middle and end of next week it appears. Until then…pretty much a seasonable forecast with highs mostly in the 55-65° range. If anything…perhaps slightly above average.

There appears to be another chance of some rain (widespread) to start the weekend, perhaps as early as sometime Friday night. This may be a wet morning on Saturday.

Again though…the 8-14 day forecast…

and if you want look even farther ahead…take a look that 3-4 week trends…

Odds are favoring a milder than average Thanksgiving time period. We’ll see how this pans out because as we’re seeing a well or ill-timed cold front can mess things up.

Finally…history was made last night as the 29th named storm formed (and there may be more). Theta developed in the eastern Atlantic. It won’t threaten the US…

With the formation of Theta (the 29th named storm, and 8th Greek letter used), the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season sets a new record for most storms in a year, beating 2005. pic.twitter.com/uwEWA7bOEj — Sam Lillo (@splillo) November 10, 2020

What could threaten the US is whatever is left of Eta…that has taken quite the circuitous route over the last couple of weeks.

#Eta becomes the 12th named storm, and first in Florida, to make landfall on the U.S. mainland in 2020. This further creates separation from the previous record (9) set in 1916. pic.twitter.com/hEElsPOU1t — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) November 9, 2020

I talked about it yesterday but Eta was a copious rain producer in southern FL

Update: Adjusting the color scale up to 20" of rain and with some recent reports from SW Broward, here is another map showing the 16+" max in SW Broward pic.twitter.com/RyNjL4kR8J — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 9, 2020

Impressive!

Finally…a look at a spectacular example of a roll cloud associated with the cold front that was moving into NW KS yesterday.

Check out this roll clouds the cold front approached Logan County, Kansas this morning. #kswx @glezak @fox4wx pic.twitter.com/jZj496ZE1K — L Lohr (@leonlohr) November 10, 2020

OK the feature photo of the day is from Jerry Delgado north of Liberty!

Joe