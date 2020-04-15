Joe’s Weather World: Complicated forecast into Friday morning (WED-4/15)

Northern MO is waking up to some snow on the ground…just a dusting on the grassy areas but it shows that IF you can get a dusting of snow…or some sort of accumulation up there…you can certainly get something down here…if it snows hard enough and especially if the snow happens at night. Something to think about as we get into Thursday night and Friday.

April snows aren’t unheard of…remember a few years ago where we had the 3 straight Sunday’s with snow in KC? It can happen. As a matter of fact in looking back to 1890 through today…there have been 3915 days of April and 66 have had at least 1/10″ of snow. Pretty unique overall for it to happen. Again the criteria is 1/10″ of snow or more for that stat. More on this in the discussion.

________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny this morning and partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the 50s

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible later tonight. Lows in the upper 30s

Thursday: Tricky forecast depending on the progress of a warm front and it may be one of those days where we have a variation from north to south in the Metro. 40s north to well into the 50s south of Downtown. Rain is likely, especially in the morning then from there it gets more iffy during the day. There may be some dry times.

Friday: IF there is a switch to snow…it’s possible later Thursday night into pre-daybreak Friday Friday morning. Then clearing out and cool. Highs in the mid-upper 40s depending on how fast we clear out.

The weekend looks nicer and more seasonable with highs in the 60s.

____________________________________________________

Discussion:

Nice to take a blog day off yesterday…there is a lot going on though over the next 48 hours or so as winter is trying to give us one last gasp of snow…hopefully this is the end of it though. The flow next week aloft flattens out and we’ll moderate nicely next week from a temperature standpoint. That takes us into the end of April…so hopefully this is the last time we have to worry about snow forecasts.

On that note…as I mentioned at the start of the blog…of the 3915 April days going back to 1890 or so…66 have featured snow of at least 1/10″ or so. The record is 7″ of snow in one day. There were 32 days with 1/10″ to 1″of snow…23 days with 1-3″ of snow and 11 days with 3+” of snow. So it can happen…the statistical chance though is 1.7% though!

Today starts nice. What snow there was across northern MO will melt before lunch in most cases…and we should warm up into the 50s around KC. Still cool for sure though in the big picture. We should enjoy a lot of sunshine in the area today although clouds will be increasing this afternoon in the area.

Tonight will see the potential of some rain developing…although that aspect is rather iffy. It should be plain rain though if it happens.

Then tomorrow is a headache as a warm front will be close to the I-70 corridor. That means the potential is there for northern Platte County to be around 45-50° with areas south of Downtown well into the 50s and areas on the far south side of the Metro close to 60°. It really just depends on the location of the warm front. The more rain that we have in the AM tomorrow…the less of a chance that the warm front will be farther north. The less rain we have…the higher chance the front can squeak up farther north. So you see the conundrum.

The morning run of the HRRR model shows this clearly…with northern MO being considerably colder tomorrow afternoon.

HRRR forecast for 5PM Thursday

Those are tough days to pinpoint. Ottawa is in the 60s…Harrisonville is in the 60s…Maryville is around 35° with moderate to heavy wet snow accumulating up there.

The new morning run of the NAM is a bit farther north…and this is the complication for forecasting temperatures tomorrow. It brings the warm front into the KC Metro area late in the afternoon allowing temperatures to try and pop by sunset. The NAM is generally the colder model and I trust it more in handling colder air masses…but when it sort of punches warm air north…it’s worth paying attention too.

It takes the 60s into the I-70 corridor

Notice though both models have northern MO cold.

The hi-res NAM model just out also shows this contrast…look from the north side of the Metro to the south side of the Metro…these are forecast highs.

Then at some point that cold air has to come into KC…which will happen sometime tomorrow evening for sure…temperatures will drop as the colder air comes down from northern MO. So IF (still a big if) there is moisture still around…we could see a conversion over to at least some flakes of snow before things end near daybreak Friday morning.

Oh and IF the NAM and HRRR are more correct…we could also have thunderstorms at some point tomorrow night as this conversion happens.

It some weird ways it’s almost like what just happened on Sunday except the timing appears to be about 6-9 hours later.

Now about the snow scenario…it appears that the atmosphere will be conducive to snow sometime later Thursday evening. Timing of this would be after 10PM for areas NW of I-35…certainly after 1AM Friday morning it appears. The NAM, for what it’s worth, is generating some decent snow production for several hours…enough to accumulate. As a matter of fact it’s generating 2-4″ of snow right on top of KC. It’s not out of the question for that to happen. It’s conceivable that there could be several hours of moderate to almost heavy snow out there somewhere tomorrow night or early Friday morning while most will be sleeping. Again those nighttime snows have a tendency to accumulate when it snows hard enough…like what happened in northern MO last night.

IF we do get an accumulation early Friday morning…it would be melting fast on Friday…but it would be good snowman making snow before it melts.

So it’s fair to say…a dusting to 2″ of snow with some upside is certainly on the table for tomorrow night into Friday morning in at least parts of the Metro.

The weekend looks nicer though. The feature photo comes from Dan Justus

Joe