Joe’s Weather World: Cooler air and for some a wintry mix coming (THU-3/12)

There were some gorgeous sunrise pictures this morning and sunset pictures last night. There were also some thunderstorms rumbling through the northside and elsewhere this morning too. That activity is moving out as we await a seasonably strong cold front coming into the area this afternoon.

The messy weather later Friday night into Saturday is still likely…rain for sure and maybe some flakes mixing in…perhaps more than just mixing in towards the north of KC.

_____________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy skies…there may still be a few isolated showers redevelop this afternoon as a cold front comes through the region. Temperatures will be in the 60-65° range. Winds will increase after the front moves through the region.

Tonight: Slowly falling temperatures with blustery conditions through midnight and gradual clearing skies. Lows near 32°

Tomorrow: Cloudys with some isolated showers possible, especially from KC northwards in the late afternoon or evening. Cooler with highs in the 50° range. rain likely at night

Saturday: Maybe some early morning mixed in flakes then gray and rainy at times. Blustery and raw with highs in the upper 30s

Sunday: Variable clouds and cool with highs in the 45-50° range.

_____________________________________________

Discussion:

For the most part nothing has really changed in the overall weather forecast…

Let’s start with radar…

KCI ended up with about 1/4″ of rain…there wasn’t much of anything south of I-70 except for the activity out towards the SE of KC.

The 9AM surface map shows the cold front towards the west of the Metro…that will move in this afternoon

The air behind the front isn’t overly cold…there is wind though and you’ll feel that later today.

There are a lot of cloud out there…

IF we get sunshine our temperature will pop…if not we may be sort of around 60° today which will be the warmest day till at least Tuesday of next week I think.

The cooler winds tonight will settle down and assuming we clear things out…we should see a nice drop to near 32° by daybreak.

There aren’t too many changes in the data for later tomorrow into Saturday. I wrote a lot about this yesterday…the atmosphere will be supportive of snow above the surface it appears…the issue is the bottom 1500 feet…that should be in the 35-38° range which, unless there is a lot of heavy precip out there, should allow a lot of what falls around here be mostly rain with some snowflakes at times.

Areas farther north may see more snow however…especially up towards northern MO…roughly 36 highway northwards into southern IA…and since a lot would fall at night…there may be some grassy accumulations up there.

I don’t think it will rain/snow all day long Saturday…as a matter of fact we may somewhat salvage the afternoon and while not a pleasant afternoon…hopefully at least a bit drier.

After the cold air moves out on Monday we should modify to some extent as next week moves along and potentially see a nice warm-up later in the week.

Today’s weather may turn active in the SE part of the country especially through the TN Valley.

There is a higher tornado risk in the area below…

The other issue will all this is the rain…especially in a very saturated area towards the SE of the KC region…

There are some areas down there that have had over 25″ of moisture over the past couple of months.

Last 60 days of moisture…

My feature photo is from Virginia McNary-Pautz

Joe