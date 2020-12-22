Joe’s Weather World: Could we be seeing the glimmers of snowier days? (TUE-12/22)

We missed tying the record high yesterday by 3°…topping off the day at 60°. Today we’ll likely fall just short of the record high of 67°. This though will be the 4th day this month with highs in the 60s. Not too shabby for December and a wonderful opportunity to be out and about today with increasing winds developing this afternoon.

The next cold front that will be zipping into the area tomorrow around daybreak or just before. It will send more seasonable air into the area. Let’s remember that our average highs are only in the upper 30s right now as winter has started astronomically at least.

What cold air comes in will quickly leave on Friday afternoon…and temperatures will pop on Saturday back into the 60s I think with another perfect downslope warming event possible>likely.

Where’s the snow?

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing afternoon winds. Highs in the lower>mid 60s. Winds increasing to 30+ MPH later today.

Tonight: Windy with variable clouds. Lows holding steady in the mid 50s. Windy as well with gusts to 40 MPH (or higher).

Tomorrow: Variable clouds and turning colder. Rain chances are minimal it appears. Maybe a few sprinkles before 9AM especially on the MO side. Windy and colder with dropping temperatures. Readings near 30° in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 20s after morning lows near 15°

Christmas: Sunny. Cold in the morning…10-15° then pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the low>mid 40s.

Discussion:

So as I was crunching numbers yesterday, hey it’s what I do…I was a bit surprised. Garry tipped me off that despite all the warmth this month…it’s not overly remarkable in terms of average temperatures (so far) at least. We’ve had 4 days in the 60s (not including today) and a bunch of 50s (8) so essentially more than half the days this month have been in the 50s/60s. Pretty good for December and with the highs tomorrow in the early AM (50s again) we’ll tack on one more to each category.

Yet in terms of average temperatures…good…but in the scheme of things not crazy high.

There we are at 31st. Good but nothing that eye popping in what has felt like a month more like November than December with a bit of October thrown in as well.

Interestingly this century we had 4 other Decembers that have been warmer. As recently as 2017 and 2015. Of note 2015 seems to always come up when I crunch the data.

After today we should go up a few more and get into the Top 30.

The issue today will be the wind. As the afternoon moves along…the winds a few thousand feet above us will be really cranking and by 6PM…those winds will be 45-55 MPH above the surface. Pretty darn fast for about 2-3,000 feet or so.

The winds this afternoon will be getting stronger and stronger at the surface. That will stir the air up and allow for strong mixing to develop. That’s why we’ll see highs into the 60s. As I mentioned the record is 67°. I don’t think we’ll get there but we’ll certainly be in the ball park.

These strong winds continue overnight. They will be more in the 55-65 MPH range a few thousand feet above us…so at the surface 30-45 MPH winds wouldn’t shock me overnight in parts of the area. The winds will be out of the south…so the mild air will continue to flow through the area…hence the warm overnight temperatures.

These persistent south winds will slowly draw at least some moisture northwards. Model data has dew points well into the 40s before daybreak Wednesday ahead of the next cold front coming into the area.

Down in Texas this morning…dew points are in the 40s in central and southern TX…some of that moisture will move up I-35 towards our area overnight.

Look for the GREEN numbers…those are the dew points at 8AM this morning. 50s+ in southern TX

By 6AM Wednesday the front will be nearby. The latest NAM has the front in eastern KS.

See that “U”. Those are the surface winds and that “U” is where the winds shift from the south to the NW. That’s the front.

As it slices underneath the near 50° dew point air…it may create a brief period of sprinkles or mist with falling temperatures as we wring out the air of the moisture with the colder air slicing into the region.

Then we just turn colder in the morning and drop to near 30° in the afternoon. with the strong winds the wind chill factor will be in the teens later in the day and tomorrow evening.

The breezy conditions will continue on Thursday as well with temperatures struggling to 30°

Then after a cold Christmas morning…we pop in the afternoon and into Saturday again as a strong downslope warming event…west winds with air flowing down the Central Plains and warming up as it does so, spreads into the region.

So the title of the blog talks about snow…and it’s no secret, that at least so far, aside from that random late October snow event (9/10ths of an inch) that snow hasn’t been really an issue around here. This goes as well with the lack of moisture. Just so dry. Moderate drought conditions have spread into the area and when the new report comes out Thursday those conditions will migrate a bit more on the MO side I think. It’s tough to get a lot of change in the report in the winter season because the terrain is dormant and not utilizing ground moisture that much really.

Snow is important in the winter here…and as I’ve mentioned…it’s been lacking. So as we look into the big picture, for the rest of the month…there are some signs that things NEXT week may be a bit more active…whether that is the I-70 corridor…or the I-40 corridor remains to be seen but there are indications of at least a more active series of disturbances coming into the coutnry.

I want to show you what could happen in CA. They’ve been dry, especially central and southern CA. This is their wet season…so they need to stockpile the moisture over the coming months and so far…central and southern CA have been lacking. It’s a sign that the storms coming in off the Pacific have been weaker…or relocated farther to the north. We can see that for them more clearly when we look at the last 60 days of moisture anomalies (rain/snow)

See all that RED. No bueno…and it’s so much worse in the Desert region with less than 10% of the meager amounts the normally see anyway.

Look at the forecast for the rest of the month.

Some needed moisture. Now how this all truly comes together we’ll see…but sometimes it’s an indicator that when things start happening there…they can at least try to happen here down the road. It’s a sign of at least some wave action coming into the western US.

How those waves hold together (or not) as they cross the Rockies goes a long(!) way in determining how we get some moisture around these parts. Hey it’s a first step at least.

I’m still not convinced this is “game-changer” stuff for snow-lovers though…the model data is doing about 5 different things with this moisture…giving us decent amounts…or giving us very little. IF persistence is the way to go…the end result won’t be good here and it will be better towards the I-44 corridor and the I-40 region…towards the south of the KC region.

There is though at least a vague attempt of a snow set-up before the end of the month. Another decent but moisture starved system will come into the area on Sunday morning. This will sweep away the warmth from Saturday and replace it with a colder air mass into early next week. From there we wait to see IF we can get some of this western energy to come into the colder air at the right time before we lose the colder air again (or at leas the snow making chance).

Hey it’s something for me to watch in a month that there really hasn’t been anything to watch for when it comes to snow. I’ve mentioned just how unusual it would be for November and December to be virtually snowless. A trace so far of snow…and IF that doesn’t change by the end of the month that will only be the 9th time that has happened.

The feature photo comes from Clarissa Can’t Explain 2020 (@Mother_of_Macaw) of the Great Conjuction from last night.



You can see the two planets next to each other as a bright “star”.

Joe·