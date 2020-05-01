Joe’s Weather World: Decent weekend coming…and a slow May start for severe weather (FRI-5/1)

We’re finished April on a perfect weather note in the KC area but overall the month was a bit cool with temperatures running about 2° below average for April. The year though overall has started mild…31st warmest start through Wednesday.

The new month will start mild though with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average today and tomorrow. we’ve been watching for rain chances over the weekend and while there is still some showers expected, with each passing model run, whatever we get doesn’t appear to be all that impressive and it also appears the the vast majority of the daytime hours will be dry for the weekend.

There are some indications that a bit more of a cold shot of air could come next weekend…something to monitor for the next week or so, especially if you’re really getting into the garden this weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with filtered sunshine with highs 80-83°. Windy conditions with gusts to about 30 MPH possible

Tonight: Partly cloudy and milder with lows near 60. Breezy

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower 80s. There is a small chance of a few showers later in the day or in the evening. A somewhat better chance at night but coverage may not be overly impressive

Sunday: Whatever showers/clouds there are are moving away in the morning and we should see some sunshine and pleasant afternoon conditions. Highs in the mid 70s

Discussion:

After a strong April for tornadoes, especially in the SE part of the country…the month of May brings the severe weather action closer to the Plains as I wrote about on Wednesday. One thing though that typically lowers the severe weather risks…are unfavorable upper level winds.

It appears as we start May and get you through the 1st 10+ days that may be the case. There are a couple of days to pay attention too I guess. One might be Monday. After that though there isn’t a lot to really be concerned about.

With that said at some point we’ll get into more severe weather risks. If I remember correctly last May things got going pretty good during the back half of the month…we had about a week of pretty crazy weather leading up to the Linwood tornado. So while there aren’t any tremendous set-ups lurking…things can change.

The weather today will be warmer and windier. South winds are going to be increasing to 20 to 30 MPH as the late morning moves along into the afternoon. With enough sunshine this should allow good mixing and highs today should pop to at least 80° with some upside to that.

Tomorrow will be sort of an interesting day…there will be a front coming through the area…the winds will be switching towards the northeast in the afternoon. We should be close to, if not above 80° before hand…and typically that would mean bigger storm chances. The issue though is that we’re going to be capped.

This is a phrase that we’ll be using off and on this Spring now that we’re into the more active time of the year for storms. A cap is basically a layer of “warm” air that exists above the ground. We conventionally think that as you go up 10s of thousands of feet the air gets cooler and cooler and to some extent it does.

During certain times of the year though this doesn’t happen all the time. During the Spring months a layer of warmer air can be found sometimes…between 5-10,000 feet or so. That area is where we look for the “cap”. This layer of warm air prevents air bubbles from rising through it. That cuts down on how tall clouds can develop and that cap typically prevents storms from forming. This is the most basic definition. There are exceptions though. Sometimes storms can develop “above” the cap. Anyway we are going to be capped for a good while tomorrow.

There are some signs thought that this cap will weaken tomorrow night…and with the front in the area, perhaps just to our south and some weak disturbances rippling through…some rain and/or storms are possible tomorrow night into early Sunday. At least that’s something to watch.

This front will drop towards the I-44 corridor and then start coming back northwards on Monday. That always catches my eye…a retreating warm front with some warmth building back in and dew points that should be pretty decent. Let’s track the progress of the Monday situation, perhaps it looks a bit better more towards SE KS and SW MO…so it’s something to at least pay attention too.

Then after that the next week looks pretty good overall.

By the way there is some good information here from the SPC regarding what happened last year in terms of the numbers of watches overall. It’s interactive too when you click on the link.

What was the biggest report day? How many moderate risks were issued? How many watches were issued? This and more can be found on the newly developed year in review webpage.



You can find information & stats on 2019 outlooks, reports, watches, & more at: https://t.co/ZWGRHwB04k pic.twitter.com/zZbHy39gOo — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) April 30, 2020

Interesting to note too that in the above link…central and eastern KS was the “hot” spot for watches issued. In the KC area, depending on what county you live in you were under 15-20 different watches (severe thunderstorm/tornado)

Of note is a stronger front coming into the area sometime next weekend…the EURO model shows this punch of colder air…

This shows the 5,000 foot anomalies next Saturday the 9th.

We’ll need to watch this because that will be some chilly air dropping into the Plains and the eastern US for sure. If you’re a gardener it’s also worth watching because this may bring us some frost at some point later next week or next weekend.

We’ll see how that plays out but that’s going to be a pretty significant dip in the jet stream coming down into the eastern third of the country…and that is a pretty impressive set-up for a dump of cold air.

It’s probably why the CPC monthly forecast looks like this.

We’re in that equal chances area and it appears the 1st 10+ days of the month will be trending somewhat colder than average. The back half of the month should be warmer and that will be where the severe weather risks will be more apparent I think.

Our feature photo comes from William Johnson who sends me some great pictures from rural MO…and yesterday was no exception. This is out towards La Benite Park in the Sugar Creek area

